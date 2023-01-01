Como at Home 825 W. Erie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Galleria Marchetti is proud to present our daytime cafe market! From old favorites from the Como Inn to imported Italian pantry goods, there is something for everyone. Stop in for a cannoli and a cappuccino and enjoy our beautiful Old World space in River West.
Location
825 W. Erie, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery