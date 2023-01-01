Restaurant header imageView gallery

Como at Home 825 W. Erie

825 W. Erie

Chicago, IL 60622

Beverage

Bloody Mary/ Mimosa Package

$24.00

Beer

$6.00

Wine

$8.00

Open Liquor

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Sparkling Wine

$6.00

Easter Buffet

Adult Buffet

$34.00

Children Buffet

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Galleria Marchetti is proud to present our daytime cafe market! From old favorites from the Como Inn to imported Italian pantry goods, there is something for everyone. Stop in for a cannoli and a cappuccino and enjoy our beautiful Old World space in River West.

825 W. Erie, Chicago, IL 60622

