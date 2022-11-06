- Home
Comoncy - West Hollywood 8201 W 3rd St
155 Reviews
$$
8201 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Egg Dishes
Avocado Toast
Poppy seed bread, fresh avocado mash, oven roasted tomato, radish, Maldon salt.
Egg Bowl
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
Egg Any Style
Two organic eggs, turkey or applewood-smoked bacon, potatoes,local organic greens
Soft Egg Scramble
Organic eggs, white cheddar, herbs, local organic greens.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, organic scrambled eggs, fresh avocado mash, bacon, white cheddar, potatoes, pico de gallo, fresh house made salsa.
Breakfast Tacos
Two corn tortilla tacos with egg, corn relish, cotija cheese, sliced avocado.
Egg Benedict Original
Two poached organic eggs and ham on an English muffin smothered with hollandaise sauce.
Sunrise Vegan Tacos
Beyond chorizo, vegan aioli, potatoes, bellpeppers, onions
Lox Benedict
Two poached organic eggs and ham on an English muffin smothered with hollandaise sauce.
Florentine Benedict
Two poached organic eggs and ham on an English muffin smothered with hollandaise sauce.
Lox Toast
Poppy seed bread, kosher lox, whipped herb cream cheese, sliced avocado, pickled red onions & lemon wedge.
Comoncy Omelette
Broccoli, onions, white cheddar with local organic greens.
Build Your Own Omelette
La Jolla Toast
Chilaquiles
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg-cellent Sandwich
Poppyseed bread, applewood-smoked bacon, organic eggs,housemade scallion aioli.
Breakfast Sandwich
Sesame seed brioche bun, fried organic egg, apple- wood-smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, miso aioli.
Croissant Sandwich
Butter croissant, garlic aioli, cheesy eggs, turkey bacon, arugula, local organic greens.
Triple Deck G. Cheese
Sourdough Sando
Lox Bagel
Breakfast Quesadilla
Sweet Treats
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three large buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup.
Pancakes Chocolate Chip
Three large buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup.
Pancakes Blueberry
Three large buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup.
Pancakes Strawberry & Banana
Three large buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup.
Croissant French Toast
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Chocolate Croissant French Toast
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Baby Dutch
Pudding Pancake, garnished with blueberries, strawberries and powder sugar.
Fruity Pebbles French T.
Cereals/Grains/Oats
Salads
Kale Salad
Organic kale, romaine, almonds, golden raisins, organic quinoa, Parmesan Reggiano, shallots, lemon vinaigrette.
Chopped Salad
Iceberg lettuce, local organic greens, Persian cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red wine vinaigrette.
Bedford Salad
Romaine, organic kale, roasted beets, blue cheese, green apple, walnuts, barley, shallots, honey-sherry vinaigrette.
Albacore Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna salad (no mayo), local organic greens, Persian cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.
Avocado Salad
Avocado with Tajin, water cress, romaine, cherry tomatoes, radishes, basil, scallions, cilantro, Maldon salt, chile-lime vinaigrette.
Arugula Salad
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Reggiano, shallots, lemon vinaigrette.
Thai Salad
Napa cabbage, local organic greens, toasted seasoned peanuts, heirloom carrots, peppadew peppers, jicama, crispy ginger, basil, Mae Ploy vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Beverly Hills Club
Poppy seed bread, chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon,Roma tomatoes, Dijon, scallion aioli.
Comoncy Burger
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
Chicken Panini
Ciabatta, chicken breast, fresh avocado mash, roasted tomatoes, provolone, scallion aioli.
Cubano
Baguette, braised pork, mojo sauce, pickles, garlic aioli, whole grain Dijon mustard, butter.
Tuna Sandwich
Ciabatta, albacore tuna salad (no mayo), Roma tomatoes.
Caprese
Baguette, balsamic-marinated mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, organic basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Turkey Sandwich
Baguette, roasted turkey, walnut spread, green apples, scallion aioli.
Famous Ficelle Sandwich
Butter and prosciutto, or brie and arugula.
Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
Marinade Steak, Pickle Red Onions, Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Tomato, Wild Aragula, in Ciabatta Bread.
Chicken Wrap
Classic Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onions and Pickles
Pastrami Sandwich
Brisket Pastrami, Miso Slaw, Thousand Islands, Dill Pickles, Provolone Cheese.
Brown Rice Bowls
Proteins
Fruits and Veggies
Jumbo Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Organic Coffee/Tea Bar
Americano
Arnold Palmer
Cappuccino
Chagaccino
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Vanilla Lemonade
Macchiato
Matcha Latte
Matcha Lemonade
Matcha Tea
Mocha
Orange Juice
Organic Teas
Cold Milk
Egg Nog Latte
Butter And Brown Sugar Latte
Famous Cocoa
Au Lait Drip
Drinks
Hot Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Dishes
Sweets & Beverages
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Our mission at Comoncy is to offer our communities a special place to gather to enjoy good food, good coffee, and good company. As we strive to bring our vibrant cities together, our passion lies in making our food with love utilizing consciously sourced, sustainable ingredients. Carefully crafting each plate, our dishes are made from scratch to ensure every bite is unforgettable.
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048