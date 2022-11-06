Restaurant header imageView gallery

Comoncy - West Hollywood 8201 W 3rd St

155 Reviews

$$

8201 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Egg Dishes

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Poppy seed bread, fresh avocado mash, oven roasted tomato, radish, Maldon salt.

Egg Bowl

$11.00

Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.

Egg Any Style

$10.95

Two organic eggs, turkey or applewood-smoked bacon, potatoes,local organic greens

Soft Egg Scramble

$12.45

Organic eggs, white cheddar, herbs, local organic greens.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, organic scrambled eggs, fresh avocado mash, bacon, white cheddar, potatoes, pico de gallo, fresh house made salsa.

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

Two corn tortilla tacos with egg, corn relish, cotija cheese, sliced avocado.

Egg Benedict Original

$15.95

Two poached organic eggs and ham on an English muffin smothered with hollandaise sauce.

Sunrise Vegan Tacos

$12.00

Beyond chorizo, vegan aioli, potatoes, bellpeppers, onions

Lox Benedict

$17.95

Two poached organic eggs and ham on an English muffin smothered with hollandaise sauce.

Florentine Benedict

$14.95

Two poached organic eggs and ham on an English muffin smothered with hollandaise sauce.

Lox Toast

$12.95

Poppy seed bread, kosher lox, whipped herb cream cheese, sliced avocado, pickled red onions & lemon wedge.

Comoncy Omelette

$13.95

Broccoli, onions, white cheddar with local organic greens.

Build Your Own Omelette

$12.95

La Jolla Toast

$9.95

Chilaquiles

$15.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg-cellent Sandwich

$12.95

Poppyseed bread, applewood-smoked bacon, organic eggs,housemade scallion aioli.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Sesame seed brioche bun, fried organic egg, apple- wood-smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, miso aioli.

Croissant Sandwich

$13.95

Butter croissant, garlic aioli, cheesy eggs, turkey bacon, arugula, local organic greens.

Triple Deck G. Cheese

$13.95

Sourdough Sando

$14.95

Lox Bagel

$18.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.95

Sweet Treats

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.50

Three large buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup.

Pancakes Chocolate Chip

$12.50

Three large buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup.

Pancakes Blueberry

$13.25

Three large buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup.

Pancakes Strawberry & Banana

$14.00

Three large buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup.

Croissant French Toast

$13.95

Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.

Chocolate Croissant French Toast

$14.50

Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.

Baby Dutch

$14.50Out of stock

Pudding Pancake, garnished with blueberries, strawberries and powder sugar.

Fruity Pebbles French T.

$14.25Out of stock

Cereals/Grains/Oats

Super Cereal

$8.00

Organic oats, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cinnamon, seasonal berries, almond milk

Organic Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$7.00

Steamed Clover Farms organic milk, seasonal berries, bananas, brown sugar.

Yogurt and Granola Bowl

$10.95

Local handmade granola, organic yogurt, mixed berries, local honey.

Salads

Kale Salad

$13.95

Organic kale, romaine, almonds, golden raisins, organic quinoa, Parmesan Reggiano, shallots, lemon vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, local organic greens, Persian cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red wine vinaigrette.

Bedford Salad

$14.95

Romaine, organic kale, roasted beets, blue cheese, green apple, walnuts, barley, shallots, honey-sherry vinaigrette.

Albacore Tuna Salad

$15.95

Albacore tuna salad (no mayo), local organic greens, Persian cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Avocado Salad

$13.95

Avocado with Tajin, water cress, romaine, cherry tomatoes, radishes, basil, scallions, cilantro, Maldon salt, chile-lime vinaigrette.

Arugula Salad

$12.50

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Reggiano, shallots, lemon vinaigrette.

Thai Salad

$13.95

Napa cabbage, local organic greens, toasted seasoned peanuts, heirloom carrots, peppadew peppers, jicama, crispy ginger, basil, Mae Ploy vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Beverly Hills Club

$13.95

Poppy seed bread, chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon,Roma tomatoes, Dijon, scallion aioli.

Comoncy Burger

$14.50

Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.

Chicken Panini

$13.95

Ciabatta, chicken breast, fresh avocado mash, roasted tomatoes, provolone, scallion aioli.

Cubano

$14.95

Baguette, braised pork, mojo sauce, pickles, garlic aioli, whole grain Dijon mustard, butter.

Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Ciabatta, albacore tuna salad (no mayo), Roma tomatoes.

Caprese

$12.95

Baguette, balsamic-marinated mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, organic basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Baguette, roasted turkey, walnut spread, green apples, scallion aioli.

Famous Ficelle Sandwich

$8.95

Butter and prosciutto, or brie and arugula.

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Marinade Steak, Pickle Red Onions, Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Tomato, Wild Aragula, in Ciabatta Bread.

Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Classic Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onions and Pickles

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.95

Brisket Pastrami, Miso Slaw, Thousand Islands, Dill Pickles, Provolone Cheese.

Brown Rice Bowls

Comoncy Rice Bowl

$14.00

Local market vegetables, kale, brown rice, chicken breast,homemade salsa.

Build Your Own Bowl

$14.00

Begin with brown rice and add 4 toppings of your choice!

Organic Soups

Tomato Basil

$7.50

Coconut Red Lentil

$7.50

Green Soup

$7.50

Pastries and Snacks

Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$4.95

Muffin

$3.95

Cannele

$3.25

Cookie

Deep River Chips

$2.25

Banana

$1.00

Jen's Bar

$3.95

Brownie

$3.25

Super Bark

$4.95

Beanfields

$3.50

Mini Banana Walnut

$2.50

Mini Lemon Poppyseed

$2.50

Mini Cranberry Citrus Scone

$2.75

Proteins

Bacon

$3.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Chicken

$4.00

Turkey

$3.50

Carnitas

$5.00

Vegan Chorizo

$5.50

Sirloin Steak

$7.00

Tuna Side

$5.00

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side Lox

$7.00

Sd 2 Eggs

$3.00

Sd 1 Egg

$1.50

Fruits and Veggies

Half Avocado

$2.75

Spinach Side

$2.00

Arugula Side

$2.00

Quinoa Side

$2.00

Granola Side

$4.50

Banana

$1.00

Side Fruit

$5.50

Side Mixed Greens

$2.00

Steak Fries

$5.95

Steak Fries Seasoned with Sea Salt

Side Dishes

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Yogurt Side

$5.50

Fries Small

$4.75

Fries Large

$6.50

Sauces

side dressing

$0.75

side aioli

$0.75

Jam

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Avo Mash Side

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Jumbo Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Jumbo Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$5.50

Toast

Side Toast w/ Butter

$2.50

Side Bread

Ciabata Roll

$2.75

Baguette Slice

$0.75

Whole Baguette

$4.00

English Muffin w/ Jam

$3.50

Organic Coffee/Tea Bar

Americano

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Chagaccino

$7.00

Chai Latte

$5.25

Cold Brew

$4.25

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Vanilla Lemonade

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Matcha Tea

$3.50

Mocha

$5.25

Orange Juice

$4.50

Organic Teas

$3.50

Cold Milk

$2.50

Egg Nog Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Butter And Brown Sugar Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Famous Cocoa

$4.75

Au Lait Drip

$3.50

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.95

Topo Chico

$3.95

Evian

$2.95

Better Booch

$4.25

Diet Coke Can

$2.95

Coke Can

$2.25

Sanzo

$3.25

Lumens

$5.50

Bitters Soda

$3.95

Harmless Coconut Water

$6.45

CaliWater

$3.95

Fiji

$2.75

Health-ADE Pop

$3.95

S. Pellegrino

$3.25

Acqua Panna

$3.95

Vita Coco

$3.95

Hot Sandwiches

Small

$36.00

Medium

$69.00

Large

$72.00

Cold Sandwiches

Small

$30.00

Medium

$57.00

Large

$72.00

Ficelle Sandwich

$9.00

Salads

Small

$32.00

Medium

$50.00

Large

$65.00

Pastries

Cookies

$3.50

Open Item

$61.00

Muffin

$3.95

Delivery / Fees

Delivery Fee $14.95

$14.95

Delivery Fee $25.00

$25.00

Delivery $35

$35.00

Hot Dishes

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$64.00

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$75.00

Grilled Salmon

$89.00

Market Vegetables

$48.00

Scallion Roasted Red Potatoes

$42.00

Brown Rice Bowl

$55.00

Turkey Bolognaise

$55.00

Pomodoro

$55.00

Arrabbiata

$55.00

Mac N Cheese

$55.00

Sweets & Beverages

Cookies

$3.50

Water Bottle

$2.95

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Arnold Palmers (Half Gallon)

$20.00

Ice Tea (Half Gallon

$20.00

Lemonade

$20.00

Hot Tea

$25.00

Cold Brew (Half Gallon)

$25.00

Drip Coffee Box

$27.00

Fresh OJ

$25.00

Coke Can

$2.25

Egg Dishes

Continental Breakfast ( Per Person)

$9.00

La Jolla Scramble

$48.00

Egg Bowl

$54.00

Avocado Toast

$49.00

Breakfast Burrito

$59.00

French Toast

$48.00

Assorted Bagels (Each)

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit

$38.00

Lox Plate (Per Person)

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg-cellent Sandwich (Each)

$12.95

Breakfast Sandwich (Each)

$11.00

Green Goddess Sandwich (Each)

$12.00

Cereals and Grains

Oat Meal

$39.00

Super Cereal

$45.00

Granola Bowl

$39.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Our mission at Comoncy is to offer our communities a special place to gather to enjoy good food, good coffee, and good company. As we strive to bring our vibrant cities together, our passion lies in making our food with love utilizing consciously sourced, sustainable ingredients. Carefully crafting each plate, our dishes are made from scratch to ensure every bite is unforgettable.

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

