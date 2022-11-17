Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

COMO

145 Reviews

$

10164 Donner Pass Rd

Truckee, CA 96161

Popular Items

Pollo Verde Taco (GF)
Carne Asada Taco (GF)
Baja Fish Taco

FOOD

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.95

This is an 8 ounce portion of homemade soup with chicken broth, carrot, potato, corn, beans and tomatoes. Topped with tortilla chips and micro cilantro.

Chips and House Made Salsa (GF, V, GF)

$7.95

House made salsa roja and tomatillo salsa with house fried tortilla chips

Chips and Guacamole (V, VG)

$12.00

Smashed avocado with onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, roasted pepita seeds, micro greens. Comes with house fried tortilla chips. Serves 3-4

Chips and Queso Dip

$12.00Out of stock

white cheddar, cream, roasted pablano, red onion, spices, chile powder, salt, sliced jalapeños, tortilla chips

Como Salad (GF, V, VG)

$11.50

mixed greens, carrot, radish, toasted pepitas, tomato, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Macho Salad

$18.50

Shredded Chicken, romaine, corn, avocado, toasted almonds, roasted tomato, dates, croutons, goat cheese.

Taco Mix

Create your favorite taco combination.

Carne Asada Taco (GF)

$4.95+

marinated ribeye, onion, avocado, cotija cheese, salsa ranchero

Salsa Negra Pork Taco (GF, Spicy)

$4.95+

braised pork, salsa negra (smokey mexican BBQ style salsa), spring onions, cilantro

Carnitas Taco (GF)

$4.95+

braised pork salsa roja, cilantro, onion

Pollo Verde Taco (GF)

$4.50+

shredded marinated chicken, tomatillo chile sauce, pickled onion, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro

Baja Fish Taco

$4.95+

Tempura battered fried mahi, baja sauce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, cilantro

Cauliflower Pastor (GF, VG)

$4.95+

Cauliflower, pineapple, cilantro, onion

Shrimp Taco (GF)

$4.75+

shrimp, chimichurri, cucumber, pepper, red bell pepper

Sunrise Burrito

$12.50

Chorizo, potato, egg, cheese, onion, salsa.

Meatless Burrito (V)

$12.00

beans, rice, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, sour cream, cotija cheese, flour tortilla.

Cauliflower Pastor Burrito (VG)

$14.00

Cauliflower tossed in our al pastor sauce, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, rice, beans, jack cheese, house poblano cream, flour tortilla

Mushroom Burrito (V)

$12.00

mushrooms, rice, beans, sour cream, salsa roja, jack cheese, flour tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

$15.50

shrimp, onion, cilantro, rice, beans, salsa verde, jack cheese, sour cream, flour tortilla

Pollo Verde Burrito

$12.50

shredded marinated chicken, beans, rice, salsa verde, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream

Carnitas Burrito

$15.00

braised pork, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, salsa roja, jack cheese, sour cream, flour tortilla

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.00

marinated ribeye, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, sour cream, rice, beans, flour tortilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Fried chicken tenders, corn chips

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, jack cheese

Kids Taco (GF)

$8.00

Hand made corn tortilla, shredded chicken, cheese

Kids Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla, beans, rice, and cheese with optional choice of meat.

SIDES AND ADD ONs

Bottle House Habanero Hot Sauce

$13.00

An 8oz bottle of our house made fiery hot habanero hot sauce. Even though this hot sauce packs a punch it doesn't lack the amazing tropical fruit flavors of this spicy little chili.

Bottle House Jalapeno Hot Sauce

$13.00

An 8 oz bottle of our milder house made hot sauce made with Jalapeno and Poblano chili's.

Side Habenero Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Jalapeño Hot Sauce

$0.75
Beans

$4.00

cotija cheese, red onion

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Side of Chips

$1.00

salsa red

$3.00

salsa green

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

COMO Specialty Cocktails

Como Margarita

$10.00

Blanco Tequila, fresh lime, orange liquor, honey, sprig rosemary.

Mangonada

$12.00

A tasty frozen beverage made with Tequila, Rum, Mango, and Lime served in a glass drizzled with Chamoy and rimmed with Tajin.

Agua de Jamaica

$10.00

Inspired by a refreshing Mexican agua fresca. We spice it up with tequila, habiscus, spices , fresh lime and mint

Tepache

$11.00

Inspired by a fermented Mexican beverage that has been served for hundreds of years. Tequila, mezcal, fermented pineapple, lime, nutmeg.

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$12.00

A boozy twist on an old fashioned. Mezcal, bourbon, coconut, chili, piloncillo, house made bitters.

Mountain Mai Tai

$11.00

Our classic Mai Tai with Plantation artisanal rum, dry curaçao, house-made pepita orgeat, and fresh lime.

Chavela

$10.00

Mexican beer cocktail. A crisper cousin of a Michelada with an extra punch. Dos XX amber, tomatillo, hot sauce, spices, citrus and a small amount of tequila.

Hola Fog

$10.00

A floater of Tequila and fresh lime in the neck of a bottle of Hola Señor Mexican lager. Shoot the tequila of the top and enjoy the crisp beer as a chaser.

Dirty Ashtray

$7.00

A can of Tecate rimmed with Tajin, lime, hot sauce and a float of tequila.

Dirty Scoby

$11.00

Pineapple chili hard kombucha, coriander pepper salt, mezcal, lime, hint of habanero

Pitcher Of Margaritas

$36.00
Pitcher Mezcal Margarita

$44.00

Popular Cocktails

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, fresh lime juice, honey syrup, float of Mandarine Napolean orange liqueur.

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila, grapefruit liqueur, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime, grapefruit twist garnish.

Mimosa

$12.50

Sparkling wine and fresh orange juice.

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, house made Bloody Mary mix, tajin rim.

Michelada

$9.00

House Bloody Mary mix, clamato, modelo especial, spiced rim

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Vodka, tequila, rum, gin, triple sec, splash of coke.

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Vodka, fresh lime, house ginger syrup

Irish Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson, sugar, coffee, fresh cream, grated nutmeg

Hot Toddy

$12.00

This is a warm drink. Whiskey, honey, lemon.

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Fresh lemon juice, vodka, sugar syrup

Mojito

$12.00

Rum, sugar, lime, mint, soda water.

Irish Cream and Coffee

$11.00

Campari Spritz

$13.00

Agave Cocktails

Como Margarita

$10.00

Blanco Tequila, fresh lime, orange liquor, honey, sprig rosemary.

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, fresh lime juice, honey syrup, float of Mandarine Napolean orange liqueur.

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila, grapefruit liqueur, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime, grapefruit twist garnish.

Vodka Cocktails

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00
Lemon Drop

$12.00

Fresh lemon juice, vodka, sugar syrup

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, house made Bloody Mary mix, tajin rim.

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Vodka, fresh lime, house ginger syrup

White Russian

$11.00Out of stock

Vodka with

$6.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Gin Cocktails

Negroni

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Last Word

$13.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Whiskey Cocktails

Hot Toddy

$12.00

This is a warm drink. Whiskey, honey, lemon.

Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson, sugar, coffee, fresh cream, grated nutmeg

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Manahattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned Bourbon

$12.00

Old Fashioned Rye

$12.00

Sazarac

$12.00

Side Car

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Whiskey Sour w/ Egg White

$12.00

Whiskey with

$6.00

Rum Cocktails

Daquiri

$11.00

Silver Rum, sugar, fresh lime

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Rum, sugar, lime, mint, soda water.

Rum and Coke

$8.00

Sours

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Wine

Liwa, Dry Creek Valley 2021, Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Dry, Flinty with Tropical fruit, Grapefruit and Melon flavors

Garbro Ranch Chardonnay, Russian River 2020

$15.00+

Medium dry with notes of citrus, sage, lemon and vanilla

Rose, Domaine Les Mesclance, Mediterranee IGP, France

$10.00+

Sourced from the vines abutting the two streams that intersect on the estate, classic varieties including Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah and Tibouren comprise this fresh, red-fruited rosé. Pressed shortly after harvest with minimal skin contact, the pale color and bright acid lead to an effortless enjoyment of this cuvée.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Camp, Sonoma County 2019

$12.00+

Medium bodied with ripe strawberry, raspberry and plum with spice, tobacco and smoke.

Sorgente, Prosecco (Bubbles), Italy

$12.00+
Pinot Noir, Brea, Santa Lucia Highlands, CA

$14.00+

Tequila

Campo Azul Blanco

$6.00
Campo Azul Selecto Reposado

$11.00
Campo Azul Selecto Anejo

$13.00

Highland agave aged for 14 months in white oak. Woody nose with cooked agave, pepper, carmel and cinnamon notes. mildly tannic finish.

Campo Azul Single Barrel Extra Anejo

$35.00

Tequila Chamucos Reposado

$16.00

Tequila Chamucos Anejo

$22.00
El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00
El Tesoro Reposado

$15.00Out of stock
El Tesoro Anejo

$17.00
Don Abraham Organico Blanco

$13.00

Don Abraham Organico Reposado

$15.00
Tequila Ocho Reposado

$17.00
Puntagave Blanco

$13.00
Puntagave Anejo

$17.00Out of stock

Arte Nom Anejo

$18.00Out of stock
Arte Nom Reposado

$14.00Out of stock
Fuentaseca Cosecha Reposado

$35.00
Siembra Valles Ancestral

$30.00
Siembra Valles Blanco

$14.00
Cimarron Blanco

$7.00Out of stock

Mezcal

La Luna Cupreata

$10.00
Buen Bicho Espadin

$13.00
Mal Bien Espadin

$14.00
Mal Bien Verde

$19.00Out of stock
Mal Bien Arroqueno

$22.00Out of stock
Yuu Baal Espadin

$11.00
Yuu Baal Madrequixe

$25.00
Yuu Baal Tobola

$25.00
Yuu Baal Tepeztate

$27.00
Del Maguey Vida

$11.00
Del Maguey Santo Domingo

$15.00Out of stock
Del Maguey San Luis

$15.00
Del Maguey Las Milpas

$18.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa

$17.00
Del Maguey Tobola

$25.00
Derrumbes Blue Weber

$16.00
Espirito Lauro Ensamble

$20.00
Puntegave Sotol

$13.00
Puntegave Bacanora

$18.00
Puntegave Raicilla

$17.00
La Luna Chino\ Manso Sahuayo Ensamble

$25.00
La Luna Manso Sahuayo

$25.00
La Luna Tequilana

$25.00

Buenbicho

$12.00

Rey Campero

$25.00

El Silencio

$13.00

Vodka

Gruven

$6.00

Titos

$9.00Out of stock

Ketle One

$9.00

Deep Eddy GF

$9.00

Gin

City of London

$7.00

Hayman's London Dry

$9.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$10.00

Roku

$10.00

Whiskey

Old Grandad

$6.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Makers Bourbon

$10.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Jameson Irish

$8.00

Red Breast 12 yr

$15.00

Pendleton Canadian

$8.00

Abasolo Mexican

$12.00

Bank Note Scotch

$7.00

Abelour 12yr Scotch

$15.00

Abelour Rare Cask

$17.00

Abelour Olorosso Scotch

$22.00

JW Black

$10.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Rum

Royal Standard

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00Out of stock

Paranubes Oaxacan

$14.00Out of stock

Smith and Cross

$12.00

Kraken

$9.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$10.00

Napoleon Mandarin

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Draft Beer

Truckee Brewing Co. IPA

$8.00

Truckee IPA…. West Coast style IPA brewed in Truckee!

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$8.00

Farmers "Valle" Mexican Lager

$7.50
Modelo Especial

$7.50

Can/ Bottle Beer

Bucket of Beer

$30.00

Who doesn’t like a bucket of beer?

Dirty Ashtray

$6.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Tecate Can

$4.00

Pilsner Urquel

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$6.00

Bohemia

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Pilsner

Knee Deep Hola Senor

$6.00

Mexican Lager

St Pauli NA

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Sudwerk Pilsner

$7.00

Dos XX Amber

$6.00
Flying Embers Pineapple Chili Hard Kombucha

$10.00
Dirty Scoby

$11.00

Pineapple chili hard kombucha, coriander pepper salt, mezcal, lime, hint of habanero

Golden State Brut Cider

$11.00

Beverages

Truckee tap water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

4

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Mocktails

Agua Fresca

$4.00

hibiscus, lime, cinnamon, mint, soda

Pina

$4.00

pineapple, lime, nutmeg, soda

Mockarita

$4.00

lime, honey

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Doctor Pepper

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$4.00

Retail

Bottle House Jalapeno Hot Sauce

$13.00

An 8 oz bottle of our milder house made hot sauce made with Jalapeno and Poblano chili's.

Bottle House Habanero Hot Sauce

$13.00

An 8oz bottle of our house made fiery hot habanero hot sauce. Even though this hot sauce packs a punch it doesn't lack the amazing tropical fruit flavors of this spicy little chili.

Tee Shirt

$25.00
Hat

$35.00
Windbreakers

$60.00

Hoodie

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

An inspired dining experience serving Mexican food, elevated cocktails and drinks.

Website

Location

10164 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161

Directions

