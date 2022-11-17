- Home
COMO
145 Reviews
$
10164 Donner Pass Rd
Truckee, CA 96161
FOOD
Chicken Tortilla Soup
This is an 8 ounce portion of homemade soup with chicken broth, carrot, potato, corn, beans and tomatoes. Topped with tortilla chips and micro cilantro.
Chips and House Made Salsa (GF, V, GF)
House made salsa roja and tomatillo salsa with house fried tortilla chips
Chips and Guacamole (V, VG)
Smashed avocado with onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, roasted pepita seeds, micro greens. Comes with house fried tortilla chips. Serves 3-4
Chips and Queso Dip
white cheddar, cream, roasted pablano, red onion, spices, chile powder, salt, sliced jalapeños, tortilla chips
Como Salad (GF, V, VG)
mixed greens, carrot, radish, toasted pepitas, tomato, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Macho Salad
Shredded Chicken, romaine, corn, avocado, toasted almonds, roasted tomato, dates, croutons, goat cheese.
Taco Mix
Create your favorite taco combination.
Carne Asada Taco (GF)
marinated ribeye, onion, avocado, cotija cheese, salsa ranchero
Salsa Negra Pork Taco (GF, Spicy)
braised pork, salsa negra (smokey mexican BBQ style salsa), spring onions, cilantro
Carnitas Taco (GF)
braised pork salsa roja, cilantro, onion
Pollo Verde Taco (GF)
shredded marinated chicken, tomatillo chile sauce, pickled onion, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
Baja Fish Taco
Tempura battered fried mahi, baja sauce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, cilantro
Cauliflower Pastor (GF, VG)
Cauliflower, pineapple, cilantro, onion
Shrimp Taco (GF)
shrimp, chimichurri, cucumber, pepper, red bell pepper
Sunrise Burrito
Chorizo, potato, egg, cheese, onion, salsa.
Meatless Burrito (V)
beans, rice, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, sour cream, cotija cheese, flour tortilla.
Cauliflower Pastor Burrito (VG)
Cauliflower tossed in our al pastor sauce, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, rice, beans, jack cheese, house poblano cream, flour tortilla
Mushroom Burrito (V)
mushrooms, rice, beans, sour cream, salsa roja, jack cheese, flour tortilla
Shrimp Burrito
shrimp, onion, cilantro, rice, beans, salsa verde, jack cheese, sour cream, flour tortilla
Pollo Verde Burrito
shredded marinated chicken, beans, rice, salsa verde, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream
Carnitas Burrito
braised pork, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, salsa roja, jack cheese, sour cream, flour tortilla
Carne Asada Burrito
marinated ribeye, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, sour cream, rice, beans, flour tortilla
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken tenders, corn chips
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese
Kids Taco (GF)
Hand made corn tortilla, shredded chicken, cheese
Kids Burrito
Flour tortilla, beans, rice, and cheese with optional choice of meat.
SIDES AND ADD ONs
Beans
cotija cheese, red onion
Spanish Rice
Side of Chips
salsa red
salsa green
Side Guacamole
Sour Cream
COMO Specialty Cocktails
Como Margarita
Blanco Tequila, fresh lime, orange liquor, honey, sprig rosemary.
Mangonada
A tasty frozen beverage made with Tequila, Rum, Mango, and Lime served in a glass drizzled with Chamoy and rimmed with Tajin.
Agua de Jamaica
Inspired by a refreshing Mexican agua fresca. We spice it up with tequila, habiscus, spices , fresh lime and mint
Tepache
Inspired by a fermented Mexican beverage that has been served for hundreds of years. Tequila, mezcal, fermented pineapple, lime, nutmeg.
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
A boozy twist on an old fashioned. Mezcal, bourbon, coconut, chili, piloncillo, house made bitters.
Mountain Mai Tai
Our classic Mai Tai with Plantation artisanal rum, dry curaçao, house-made pepita orgeat, and fresh lime.
Chavela
Mexican beer cocktail. A crisper cousin of a Michelada with an extra punch. Dos XX amber, tomatillo, hot sauce, spices, citrus and a small amount of tequila.
Hola Fog
A floater of Tequila and fresh lime in the neck of a bottle of Hola Señor Mexican lager. Shoot the tequila of the top and enjoy the crisp beer as a chaser.
Pitcher Of Margaritas
Pitcher Mezcal Margarita
Popular Cocktails
Cadillac Margarita
Tequila, fresh lime juice, honey syrup, float of Mandarine Napolean orange liqueur.
Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit liqueur, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime, grapefruit twist garnish.
Mimosa
Sparkling wine and fresh orange juice.
Bloody Mary
Vodka, house made Bloody Mary mix, tajin rim.
Michelada
House Bloody Mary mix, clamato, modelo especial, spiced rim
Long Island Ice Tea
Vodka, tequila, rum, gin, triple sec, splash of coke.
Moscow Mule
Vodka, fresh lime, house ginger syrup
Lemon Drop
Fresh lemon juice, vodka, sugar syrup
Mojito
Rum, sugar, lime, mint, soda water.
Irish Cream and Coffee
Campari Spritz
Agave Cocktails
Vodka Cocktails
Whiskey Cocktails
Kentucky Mule
Manahattan
Old Fashioned Bourbon
Old Fashioned Rye
Sazarac
Side Car
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey Sour w/ Egg White
Whiskey with
Rum Cocktails
Wine
Liwa, Dry Creek Valley 2021, Sauvignon Blanc
Dry, Flinty with Tropical fruit, Grapefruit and Melon flavors
Garbro Ranch Chardonnay, Russian River 2020
Medium dry with notes of citrus, sage, lemon and vanilla
Rose, Domaine Les Mesclance, Mediterranee IGP, France
Sourced from the vines abutting the two streams that intersect on the estate, classic varieties including Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah and Tibouren comprise this fresh, red-fruited rosé. Pressed shortly after harvest with minimal skin contact, the pale color and bright acid lead to an effortless enjoyment of this cuvée.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Camp, Sonoma County 2019
Medium bodied with ripe strawberry, raspberry and plum with spice, tobacco and smoke.
Sorgente, Prosecco (Bubbles), Italy
Pinot Noir, Brea, Santa Lucia Highlands, CA
Tequila
Campo Azul Blanco
Campo Azul Selecto Reposado
Campo Azul Selecto Anejo
Highland agave aged for 14 months in white oak. Woody nose with cooked agave, pepper, carmel and cinnamon notes. mildly tannic finish.
Campo Azul Single Barrel Extra Anejo
Tequila Chamucos Reposado
Tequila Chamucos Anejo
El Tesoro Blanco
El Tesoro Reposado
El Tesoro Anejo
Don Abraham Organico Blanco
Don Abraham Organico Reposado
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Puntagave Blanco
Puntagave Anejo
Arte Nom Anejo
Arte Nom Reposado
Fuentaseca Cosecha Reposado
Siembra Valles Ancestral
Siembra Valles Blanco
Cimarron Blanco
Mezcal
La Luna Cupreata
Buen Bicho Espadin
Mal Bien Espadin
Mal Bien Verde
Mal Bien Arroqueno
Yuu Baal Espadin
Yuu Baal Madrequixe
Yuu Baal Tobola
Yuu Baal Tepeztate
Del Maguey Vida
Del Maguey Santo Domingo
Del Maguey San Luis
Del Maguey Las Milpas
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Del Maguey Tobola
Derrumbes Blue Weber
Espirito Lauro Ensamble
Puntegave Sotol
Puntegave Bacanora
Puntegave Raicilla
La Luna Chino\ Manso Sahuayo Ensamble
La Luna Manso Sahuayo
La Luna Tequilana
Buenbicho
Rey Campero
El Silencio
Whiskey
Old Grandad
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Makers Bourbon
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Knob Creek Bourbon
Rittenhouse Rye
Sazerac Rye
Jameson Irish
Red Breast 12 yr
Pendleton Canadian
Abasolo Mexican
Bank Note Scotch
Abelour 12yr Scotch
Abelour Rare Cask
Abelour Olorosso Scotch
JW Black
Pendleton
Rum
Draft Beer
Can/ Bottle Beer
Bucket of Beer
Who doesn’t like a bucket of beer?
Coors
Coors Light
Tecate Can
Pilsner Urquel
Pacifico
Bohemia
Mexican Pilsner
Knee Deep Hola Senor
Mexican Lager
St Pauli NA
Modelo Negra
Sudwerk Pilsner
Dos XX Amber
Flying Embers Pineapple Chili Hard Kombucha
Golden State Brut Cider
Beverages
Mocktails
Soda
Retail
Bottle House Jalapeno Hot Sauce
An 8 oz bottle of our milder house made hot sauce made with Jalapeno and Poblano chili's.
Bottle House Habanero Hot Sauce
An 8oz bottle of our house made fiery hot habanero hot sauce. Even though this hot sauce packs a punch it doesn't lack the amazing tropical fruit flavors of this spicy little chili.
Tee Shirt
Hat
Windbreakers
Hoodie
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
An inspired dining experience serving Mexican food, elevated cocktails and drinks.
10164 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161