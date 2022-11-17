Rose, Domaine Les Mesclance, Mediterranee IGP, France

$10.00 +

Sourced from the vines abutting the two streams that intersect on the estate, classic varieties including Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah and Tibouren comprise this fresh, red-fruited rosé. Pressed shortly after harvest with minimal skin contact, the pale color and bright acid lead to an effortless enjoyment of this cuvée.