  • Home
  • /
  • Ontario
  • /
  • Compadres Cantina - -2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Compadres Cantina- Mexican grill/Bar

840 Reviews

$$

-2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E

Ontario, CA 91762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

SHISITO PEPPERS

$12.00

COMPADRES FRIES

$15.00

AGUACHILE VERDE

$16.00

POKE TUNA NACHOS

$16.00

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$14.00

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$10.00

NACHOSLIBRE

$15.00

BONE MARROW TACOS

$20.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

THE MUNCHIES BITE

$15.00

COSTA AZUL SHRIMP

$16.00

HOUSE FRIES

$8.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

TACOS & BURRITOS

TACO FLIGHT

$22.00

ASADA TACO

$5.00

PORK BELLY TACO

$5.00

CRISPY SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

SURF & TURF TACO

$6.00

BATTERED FISH TACO

$5.00

CAMARON ENCHILADO TACO

$6.00

PULPO QUESATACO

$7.00

SURF & TURF BURRITO

$16.00

HOUSE BURRITO

$15.00

WET HOUSE BURRITO

$17.00

WET SURF & TURF BURRITO

$18.00

SUPREME QUESADILLA

$15.00

MEAT QUESADILLA

$12.00

TINGA CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

ENTREES

FRIED RICE

$18.00

GRILLED SALMON

$22.00

CARNE ASADA ENTREE

$22.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$26.00

CHICKEN ENCHILDADS

$17.00

NEW HOUSE BURGER

$16.00

BACON CHEESE BURGERS

$18.00

SUPREME CARNE ASADA/CHICKEN BREAST

$28.00

GRILL CHICKEN

$22.00

KOREAN BBQ

$22.00Out of stock

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$22.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$25.00

MIX FAJITAS

$28.00

STEAKS & SHAREABLES

BRAISED PORK SHANK

$25.00

RIB EYE

$45.00

TOMAHAWK STEAK

$90.00

PREMIUM PARRILLADA

$100.00

SURF & TURF MOLCAJETE

$40.00

SOUP/SALADS

COMPADRES SALAD

$10.00

WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

SOPA AZTECA

$10.00

CHICKEN GREEN POZOLE

$10.00

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA

$15.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

JAIBA TOSTADA

$15.00

TUNA TOSTADA

$16.00

TOSTADA MIXTA

$20.00

CAMPECHANA

$20.00

SUSHINGON

COMPADRES ROLL

$15.00

CRUNCH ROLL

$15.00

INFIERNO ROLL

$16.00

ROCK & ROLL

$15.00

DESSERT

CHURROS

$8.00

CHEESECAKE FLIGHT

$15.00

BUTTER CAKE

$9.00

KIDS

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

RICE & BEANS

$5.00

SIDES

CORN ON THE COB

$5.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$5.00

SOFT MUSHED POTATO

$5.00

RICE AND BEANS

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

SAFFRON RICE

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$3.00

SLICED AVOCADO

$3.00

CHILES TOREADOS

$3.00

ROASTED VEGGIES

$3.00

SOUR DOUGH

$2.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$2.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.00

ADD EGG

$2.00

ADD BACON

$2.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

CACTUS

$1.50

WONTON

$2.00

PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SOFT DRINKS

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

MINERAL WATER

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

MINUTE MAID

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

STAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

COCA COKA MEX

$4.00

KIDS HORCHATA

$3.99

RED BULL

$3.25

KIDS JAMAICA

$3.99

MOUNT DEW

$3.00

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

SOUVENIR

COMPADRES HAT

$30.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

JAMAICA

$6.00

HORCHATA

$6.00

HOUSE LEMONADE

$4.00

CUCUMBER LEMONADE

$6.00

JASMINE TEA

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Location

-2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E, Ontario, CA 91762

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

World Fried Chicken - Ontario
orange starNo Reviews
2527 S. Euclid Avenue Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
Cannataro's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12345 Mountain Avenue Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Painted Dough
orange starNo Reviews
5702 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
orange star4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
R & R Breakfast Spot - 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Señor Baja - Chino
orange starNo Reviews
5250 Philadelphia Street Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ontario

Jamba - 000324 - Daybreak Plaza
orange star4.4 • 1,035
990 Ontario Mills Dr. Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001515 - Ontario Mills Mall
orange star4.4 • 1,035
1 Mills Cir Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0147 - Ontario (Mountain)
orange star4.6 • 1,004
1337 N Mountain Ave Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0009 - Ontario 2 (Philadelphia)
orange star4.6 • 1,004
1055 W Philadelphia St Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
Brick Shack Pizza
orange star4.3 • 670
1201 N Grove Ave Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0177 - Ontario (1343 E. 4th Street)
orange star4.4 • 623
1343 E 4th St. Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ontario
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston