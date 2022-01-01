Compadres Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Compadres Mexican Restaurant Madison

61 Reviews

$

1410 Hubbard Rd

Madison, OH 44057

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.89

Cheese Dip Chorizo

$7.89

Guacamole Dip

$5.89

Chimi Rolls

$9.99

Ceviche

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.89

Dessert

$5.89

Chips & Salsa Refill

$0.99

Large Chip

$3.00

Large Salsa 16oz

$3.00

Large Cheese 16oz

$10.00

To Go Dessert

$5.89

After 3pm Lunch Charge

$3.00

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$6.89

Corn Salsa

$6.89

Large Homeade Hot Salsa

$3.00

Queso Taco Dip

$7.89

Grilled Nachos

Grilled Nachos Pick One

$15.89

Grilled Nachos Pick Two

$16.89

Grilled Nachos Pick Three

$17.89

Shredded Chicken Nacho

$12.89

Ground Beef Nachos

$12.89

Nacho Grande

$14.89

Compadres Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.89

Taco Salad

$14.89

Lunch Taco Salad

$10.59

Compdres Bowl

$15.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Meat Fajitas Pick One

$18.89

Meat Fajitas Pick Two

$19.89

Meat Fajitas Pick Three

$20.89

Molcajete

$22.89

Vegetable Fajita

$16.89

Carnitas Tapatias

$15.89

Seafood Fajita

$21.89

Lunch Fajita

$11.59

Lunch Fajita Shrimp Steak and Chicken

$12.59

Lunch Vegetable Fajita

$9.59

Queso & Rice Pick One

$16.89

Queso & Rice Pick Two

$17.89

Queso & Rice Pick Three

$18.89

Pollo Bacano

$18.89

Quesadillas

Grande Quesadilla Pick One

$16.89

Grande Quesadilla Pick Two

$17.89

Grande Quesadilla Pick Three

$18.89

Compadres Quesadilla

$16.89

Lunch Compadres Quesadillas

$11.59

Lunch Quesadilla Ranchera

$11.59

Quesa Birria

$16.89

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.89

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.89

Burritos

Burritos Deluxe

$15.89

Wet Burrito (Pick One)

$17.89

Wet Burrito (Pick Two)

$18.89

Wet Burrito (Pick Three)

$19.89

Burrito Puerto Vallarta

$19.89

Burrito Azteca

$15.89

Seafood Burrito

$19.89

Lunch Burrito Special

$10.59

Combination Dinners

Combo Dinner - Pick 2

$14.89

Combo Dinner - Pick 3

$15.89

Lunch Combo Pick 1

$10.59

Lunch Combo Pick 2

$11.59

Compadres Dinners

Chimichangas

$15.89

Shrimp Chimichangas

$18.89

Vegetarian Plate

$13.89

Don Jose Special

$15.89

Fish Tacos

$15.89

Family Taco Bar

$49.00

Fajita Family Meal Chicken

$49.00

Fajita Family Meal Steak

$59.00

Fajita Family Meal Shrimp

$59.00

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.59

Birria Tacos

$15.89

Birria Taco Meal

$15.89

Taqui-Burrito

$17.89

El Rey

$19.89

Carne Asada Fries

$16.89

Chicken

Pollo Ranchero

$16.89

Pollo Con Crema

$16.89

Chori-Pollo

$16.89

Lunch Chori Pollo

$11.59

A la Carte

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.89

Steak Quesadilla

$4.89

Chorizo Quesadilla

$4.89

Carnitas Quesadilla

$4.89

Shrimp Quesadilla

$5.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.89

Vegetable Quesadilla

$4.59

Taco (Soft)

$3.89

Taco ( Hard)

$3.89

Grilled Taco

$4.59

Enchilada

$3.89

Chile Relleno

$4.89

Burrito

$4.89

A la Carte Chimichanga

$4.89

Steak

$8.89

Grilled Chicken

$7.89

Shrimp

$6.99+

Add On Guac

$1.99

Add On Cheese Dip

$1.49

Chorizo

$2.99

Sides

Beans

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Rice Y Beans

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Avocados

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Jalepeños

$0.99

Ranchero Sauce

$0.99

Homemade Hot Sauce

$0.99

Pineapple

$0.99

Tomatoes

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Onions

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Side Of Fajita Veggies

$0.99

SC Salad

$1.50

Steak

Texas Carne Asada

$17.89

Parrillada De Carne

$33.89

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$6.50

Kids #2

$6.50

Kids #3

$6.50

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.59

Orange Juice

$3.59

Mexican Bottled Sodas

$3.59

Non Alcohol Slushy

$3.59

Milk

$2.99

Water

Kids Beverage

$2.59

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Margaritas

Small Lime Margarita

$6.89

Small Flavored Margaritas

$7.89

Small Gold Margarita (Extra Tequila Boost)

$8.89

Small Fresh

$10.00

Small Top Shelf

$12.00

Grande Lime Margarita

$8.59

Grande Flavored Margaritas

$9.59

Grande Gold Margarita (Extra Tequila Boost)

$11.59

Grande Fresh

$13.00

Grande Top Shelf

$15.00

Pitcher Lime Margarita

$22.00

Pitcher Flavored Margaritas

$25.00

Pitcher Gold Margarita (Extra Tequila Boost)

$28.00

Coronarita

$10.59

Patron Maragarita

$25.00

Patron Margarita Togo

$30.00

Margarita Fligth

$12.89

On Tap

Domestic Draft 12 oz.

$2.89

Domestic Draft 23 oz

$5.99

Imported Draft 12 oz.

$3.89

Imported Draft 23 oz

$6.99

Imported Draft 60oz

$16.00

Domestic Draft 60oz

$13.00

Bottles

Miller Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Corona

$4.59

Corona Light

$4.59

Dos Equis Amber

$4.59

Dos Equis Lager

$4.59

Pacifico

$4.59

Modelo Especial

$4.59

Modelo Negro

$4.59

Tecate

$4.59

Sol

$3.99

Sol

$4.59

Tequila Shots

Patron

$8.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Cabo

$8.00

Herradura

$8.00

1800

$6.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Mezcal

$5.00

Mixed Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Wine Slushie

$8.99

Paloma

$8.59

Liquor

Grey Goose

$6.50

Absolut

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Hennessy

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Black Velvet

$5.00

Gordins

$4.25

Short Well Drink

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Kamchatka

$4.25

Tall Well Drink

$7.59

Wine Glass

$5.99

Catering Platters

Taco Bar

$11.89

Burrito Bar

$10.89

Nacho Bar

$11.89

Fajita Bar - DINNER

$13.89+

Catering Extras

Queso Dip 16oz

$10.00

Guacamole 16oz

$12.00

Pico de Gallo 16oz

$5.00

Sour Cream 16oz

$5.00

Salsa 16oz

$3.00

Chips full pan

$20.00

Large Rice/Bean

$45.00

Small Rice/Bean

$25.00

Pico

$25.00

Queso Dip 100oz

$60.00

Everyday Specials

Compadres Bowl

$15.99

Seafood Burrito

$19.89

Seafood Fajita

$21.89

One Birria Taco

$4.25

Dipping Broth

$3.00

Birria Taco Meal

$15.89

Thursday Taco Salad

$10.89

Sunday Beef Nachos

$9.89

Mon/Wed Drink Specials

Tequila Sunrise Special

$5.99

Long Island Iced Tea Special

$5.99

Sex On The Beach Special

$5.99

Bahama Mama

$5.99
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1410 Hubbard Rd, Madison, OH 44057

Directions

Compadres Mexican Restaurant image
Compadres Mexican Restaurant image

