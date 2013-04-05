Compadres Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery

Compadres Mexican Restaurant Painesville

837 Reviews

$$

1894 Mentor Ave

Painsville, OH 44077

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.89

Cheese Dip Chorizo

$7.89

Guacamole Dip

$5.89

Chips & Salsa Refill

$0.99

Chimi Rolls

$9.99

Ceviche

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.89

Dessert

$5.00

Large Chip

$3.00

Large Salsa 16oz

$3.00

Large Cheese 16oz

$10.00

Large Guacamole 16oz

$12.00

Queso Taco Dip

$7.89

Grilled Nachos

Grilled Nachos Pick One

$15.89

Grilled Nachos Pick Two

$16.89

Grilled Nachos Pick Three

$17.89

Shredded Chicken Nacho

$9.89

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.89

Nacho Grande

$14.89

Compadres Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.89

Taco Salad

$14.89

Sizzling Fajitas

Meat Fajitas Pick One

$18.89

Meat Fajitas Pick Two

$19.89

Meat Fajitas Pick Three

$20.89

Molcajete

$22.89

Vegetable Fajita

$16.89

Carnitas Tapatias

$15.89

Queso & Rice

$16.89

Quesadillas

Grande Quesadilla Pick One

$16.89

Grande Quesadilla Pick Two

$17.89

Grande Quesadilla Pick Three

$18.89

Compadres Quesadilla

$16.89

Mushroom Quesadilla

$13.89

Quesa--birria

$16.89

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.89

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.89

Burritos

Burritos Deluxe

$15.89

Wet Burrito (Pick One)

$17.89

Wet Burrito (Pick Two)

$18.89

Wet Burrito (Pick Three)

$19.89

Burrito Puerto Vallarta

$19.89

Burrito Azteca

$16.89

Burrito Ranchero

$16.89

Combination Dinners

Combo Dinner - Pick 2

$14.89

Combo Dinner - Pick 3

$15.89

Compadres Dinners

Chimichangas

$15.89

Shrimp Chimichangas

$18.89

Vegetarian Plate

$13.89

Don Jose Special

$15.89

Coctel De Camaron

$15.89

Camarones Ala Diabla

$17.89

Taqui Burro

$17.89

El Rey

$19.89

Carne Azada Fries

$16.89

Chicken

Pollo Ranchero

$16.89

Pollo Con Crema

$16.89

Chori-Pollo

$16.89

A la Carte

Chicken Quesadilla Carte

$4.89

Steak Quesadilla Carte

$4.89

Chorizo Quesadilla Carte

$4.89

Carnitas Quesadilla Carte

$4.89

Shrimp Quesadilla Carte

$5.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.89

Vegetable Quesadilla Carte

$3.99

Taco (Soft)

$3.89

Taco ( Hard)

$3.89

Grilled Taco

$3.99

Enchilada Carte

$3.89

Chile Relleno Carte

$4.89

Burrito Carte

$4.89

Chimichanga Ala Carte

$4.89

Grilled Chicken

$5.59

Steak

$6.59

Shrimp

$6.99+

Add On Guac

$1.99

Add On Cheese Dip

$0.99

Sides

Beans

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Avocados

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Jalapeños

$0.99

Tomatoes

$0.99

Ranchero Sauce

$0.99

Homemade Hot Sauce

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Tamales

$9.99

Steak

Texas Carne Asada

$17.89

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$6.50

Kids #2

$6.50

Kids #3

$6.50

Lunch Specials

Compadres Quesadillas

$10.99

Quesadilla Ranchera

$10.59

Chori-Pollo

$10.99

Burrito Special

$9.59

Taco Salad

$9.59

Chimichanga

$9.59

L Enchiladas Mexico

$10.99

Fajita Burrito

$11.59

Lunch Nacho Grande

$9.99

L Taquitos Mex

$9.59

Lunch Fajitas

Lunch Fajita W/ Steak

$11.59

Lunch Fajita W/ Chicken

$11.59

Lunch Fajita W/ Shrimp, Steak & Chicken

$11.99

Lunch Fajita W/ Vegetable

$9.99

Combination Lunch

Combo Lunch - Pick One

$9.59

Combo Lunch - Pick Two

$10.59
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1894 Mentor Ave, Painsville, OH 44077

Directions

Gallery
Compadres Mexican Restaurant image
Compadres Mexican Restaurant image

