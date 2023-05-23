Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Companion Ladue Cafe Ladue

9781 Clayton Rd.

Ladue, MO 63124

ALCOHOL

Bloody Mary Zing Zang

$10.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Chandon

$20.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$16.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$12.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$20.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$20.00

White Russian

$10.00

COFFEE

Americano

$3.25

Cappucino

$3.15

Chai

$4.75

Coffee

$2.75

Double

$2.75

Espresso

$1.55

Coffee

$2.75

Joe To Go

$20.00

Latte

$4.20

Mocha

$4.75

DRINKS

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Herbal Iced Tea (Decaf)

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Hot Tea

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Kombucha

$6.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Soda/Water

$1.55

Sparkling/Specialty Water

$2.75

Tall cup of ice

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
9781 Clayton Rd., Ladue, MO 63124

