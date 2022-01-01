Restaurant header imageView gallery
Companion WSTL Cafe - Westport

2331 Schuetz Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63146

Popular Items

Sandwich & Salad
Regular Sack Lunch
Petite Sack Lunch

Curbside Pick-Up (Online Ordering)

CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP! Park in the designated spots next to the building

Claytonian

Claytonian

$8.50

Our original sandwich - baked eggs, veggies or bacon and cheddar on your choice of a bagel or croissant

It's All Greek

It's All Greek

$8.50

Baked eggs, garlicky spinach artichoke spread and red onion on a chewy bagel

New Yawker

New Yawker

$10.95

(Whole Size) Icelandic smoked salmon & cream cheese on one of our famous New York style bagels

Ooh La La!

Ooh La La!

$8.50

Baked eggs, brie and oven roasted tomatoes on thick cut Brioche

No Yolk

No Yolk

$8.50

Egg whites, turkey sausage patties, fresh avocado and everything bagel seasoning on our Multigrain bagel

Smashed Avocado #1

$9.95

Topped with lemon pepper salt on our Sourdough

Smashed Avocado #2

$9.95

Topped with everything bagel seasoning on our Sourdough

Smashed Avocado #3

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes and mixed greens with a balsamic drizzle on our Miller's Five Grain

Smashed Avocado #4

$9.95

Smoked salmon, boursin cheese, english cucumbers and mixed greens on our Sourdough

Smashed Avocado #5

$9.95

Black and white sesame seeds and crushed red pepper flakes with an olive oil drizzle on our Millers Five Grain

Smashed Avocado #6

$9.95

Baked eggs, bacon and everything bagel seasoning on our Sourdough

BEVERAGES

Tea

$2.50

16 oz

Coffee

$2.65

16 oz

Naked Juice

$3.50

15.2 oz

Perrier

$2.50

11.15 oz

Bottled Water

$1.55

16 oz

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

16 oz

White Milk

$1.95

16 oz

12 Oz Canned Soda

$1.55

AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE ONLY

32 Oz Fountain Soda

$2.50

AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE ONLY

Curbside Pick-Up (Online Ordering)

BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.65

16 oz

Orange Juice

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.55

16 oz

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

16 oz

White Milk

$1.95

16 oz

12 Oz Canned Soda

$1.55

AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE ONLY

DAILY SOUP SPECIALS

Housemade Soup and Bread

Housemade Soup and Bread

$7.95
Quart Of Soup with FREE French Baguette

Quart Of Soup with FREE French Baguette

$12.95

A quart of soup of your choice and a FREE French Baguette.

EXTRAS | SWEETS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75
Ginger Cookie

Ginger Cookie

$1.75
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$1.75

Cream Cheese Brownie Bite

$1.25

Gooey Butter Bite

$1.25

Granola Bite

$1.25
Cream Cheese Brownie Bar

Cream Cheese Brownie Bar

$3.95
Gooey Butter Bar

Gooey Butter Bar

$3.95
Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$3.95
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$2.75
Pretzel

Pretzel

$1.00

Our delicious 4” pretzel hoagie topped with a shake of salt. For orders of 12 or more please contact us 24 hours in advance at 314-627-5262

Chips

Chips

$1.50

LOTTO (PICK 2)

Sandwich & Salad

Sandwich & Salad

$13.50
Salad & Soup

Salad & Soup

$13.50
Sandwich & Soup

Sandwich & Soup

$13.50

SACK LUNCHES

Petite Sack Lunch

Petite Sack Lunch

$10.00
Regular Sack Lunch

Regular Sack Lunch

$13.50

SALADS

Greek Goddess Half

Greek Goddess Half

$8.50

Mixed greens, feta, tomato, red onion, Greek olives, cucumbers & our Greek dressing

Harvest Half

Harvest Half

$8.50

Mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans with honey mustard dressing

Picnic Basket Half

Picnic Basket Half

$8.50

Spinach, chicken, bleu cheese, strawberries, candied pecans, onion & strawberry poppy vinaigrette

Prom Queen Half

Prom Queen Half

$8.50

Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing

Pucker Up Half

Pucker Up Half

$8.50

Kale, fresh grapefruit segments, goat cheese, toasted almonds and avocado with our grapefruit vinaigrette

South of the Border Half

South of the Border Half

$8.50

Chopped salad with black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, green onion, tortilla chips and romaine lettuce served with a cilantro key lime ranch dressing

To Be Or Not To Be Half

To Be Or Not To Be Half

$8.50

Roasted chicken breast, bacon, red onions, lettuce, Parmesan & Caesar dressing

Tough Love Half

Tough Love Half

$8.50

Power salad with avocado, feta, sunflower seeds, edamame, tomatoes & spinach with lemon vinaigrette

Kung Fu Panda Half

Kung Fu Panda Half

$8.50

All natural grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, edamame, green onions, carrots and chow mein noodles on a bed of kale cabbage with our housemade asian vinaigrette

Greek Goddess Whole

Greek Goddess Whole

$11.95

Mixed greens, feta, tomato, red onion, Greek olives, cucumbers & our Greek dressing

Harvest Whole

Harvest Whole

$11.95

Mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans with honey mustard dressing

Picnic Basket Whole

Picnic Basket Whole

$11.95

Spinach, chicken, bleu cheese, strawberries, candied pecans, onion & strawberry poppy vinaigrette

Prom Queen Whole

Prom Queen Whole

$11.95

Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing

Pucker Up Whole

Pucker Up Whole

$11.95

Kale, fresh grapefruit segments, goat cheese, toasted almonds and avocado with our grapefruit vinaigrette

South of the Border Whole

South of the Border Whole

$11.95

Chopped salad with black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, green onion, tortilla chips and romaine lettuce served with a cilantro key lime ranch dressing

To Be Or Not To Be Whole

To Be Or Not To Be Whole

$11.95

Roasted chicken breast, bacon, red onions, lettuce, Parmesan & Caesar dressing

Tough Love Whole

Tough Love Whole

$11.95

Power salad with avocado, feta, sunflower seeds, edamame, tomatoes & spinach with lemon vinaigrette

Kung Fu Panda Whole

Kung Fu Panda Whole

$11.95

All natural grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, edamame, green onions, carrots and chow mein noodles on a bed of kale cabbage with our housemade asian vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Back in the Saddle Half

Back in the Saddle Half

$6.50

Roast beef, cucumber, red onion & horseradish mayo on our Bavarian pretzel

Bada Bing Half

$6.50

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, and Tomatoes on our Ciabatta

Catycorner Chicken Half

Catycorner Chicken Half

$6.50

All white meat chicken salad on our flaky croissant

CBLT Half

CBLT Half

$6.50

Thick cut bacon, lettuce & tomato, triple decker style with mayo on pugliese

Cheese on Cheese Half

Cheese on Cheese Half

$6.50

Traditional double-decker grilled cheese with tomato on brioche

Chicken in The Field Half

$6.50

All natural grilled chicken breast, topped with our housemade garlicky spinach artichoke spread, roasted tomatoes and red onions toasted on our 3-cheese focaccia.

Choo Choo Chicken Half

$6.50

All natural grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, provel cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato and red onion drizzled with our housemade mustard and mayo sauce toasted on our Sourdough

Chuck's #39 Half

Chuck's #39 Half

$6.50

All white meat curried chicken salad, tossed with raisins & almonds served on house-made Parisien

Cinco de Mayo Half

Cinco de Mayo Half

$6.50

Roasted turkey, bacon, baby Swiss, tomato, lettuce & tarragon mayo on sourdough

Fa La La La La Half

Fa La La La La Half

$6.50

Roasted turkey, house-made cranberry sauce, baby Swiss, lettuce & tarragon mayo on ciabatta

Fiesta Chicken Half

Fiesta Chicken Half

$6.50

All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta

Fowl Weather Half

Fowl Weather Half

$6.50

All natural turkey breast, fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, boursin cheese, red pepper jelly and chipotle mayo, served on our toasted Millers Five Grain

French Dip Half

French Dip Half

$6.50

Hot roast beef on crusty Parisien dressed with horseradish white cheddar served with a side of Au Jus

Frenchie Half

Frenchie Half

$6.50

Roasted turkey with brie, sprouts & honey dijon stuffed in house-made Parisien

Humpty Dumpty Half

Humpty Dumpty Half

$6.50

Egg salad made just like mom's, served with lettuce on our Rye bread

Mermaid Half

Mermaid Half

$6.50

Albacore tuna salad tossed with apricots & walnuts, served with lettuce on Miller's five grain

Oktoberfest Half

Oktoberfest Half

$6.50

Ham & Swiss with house-made honey mustard on our Bavarian pretzel

Pbb & J Half

Pbb & J Half

$6.50

(Whole size) Peanut butter & french raspberry jam on brioche

Rockin' Reuben Half

Rockin' Reuben Half

$6.50

All natural Corned Beef, Bavarian Kraut, Beer Cheese Sauce, Swiss Cheese toasted on our Famous Pretzel Baguette

The Lone Ranger Half

The Lone Ranger Half

$6.50

Roast beef with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic mayo stacked on our sourdough

Back in the Saddle Whole

Back in the Saddle Whole

$9.95

Roast beef, cucumber, red onion & horseradish mayo on our Bavarian pretzel

Bada Bing Whole

$9.95

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, and Tomatoes on our Ciabatta

Catycorner Chicken Whole

Catycorner Chicken Whole

$9.95

All white meat chicken salad on our flaky croissant

CBLT Whole

CBLT Whole

$9.95

Thick cut bacon, lettuce & tomato, triple decker style with mayo on pugliese

Cheese on Cheese Whole

Cheese on Cheese Whole

$9.95

Traditional double-decker grilled cheese with tomato on brioche

Chicken in The Field

$9.95

Choo Choo Chicken

$9.95
Chuck's #39 Whole

Chuck's #39 Whole

$9.95

All white meat curried chicken salad, tossed with raisins & almonds served on house-made Parisien

Cinco de Mayo Whole

Cinco de Mayo Whole

$9.95

Roasted turkey, bacon, baby Swiss, tomato, lettuce & tarragon mayo on sourdough

Fa La La La La Whole

Fa La La La La Whole

$9.95

Roasted turkey, house-made cranberry sauce, baby Swiss, lettuce & tarragon mayo on ciabatta

Fiesta Chicken Whole

Fiesta Chicken Whole

$9.95

All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta

Fowl Weather Whole

Fowl Weather Whole

$9.95

All natural turkey breast, fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, boursin cheese, red pepper jelly and chipotle mayo, served on our toasted Millers Five Grain

French Dip Whole

French Dip Whole

$9.95

Hot roast beef on crusty Parisien dressed with horseradish white cheddar served with a side of Au Jus

Frenchie Whole

Frenchie Whole

$9.95

Roasted turkey with brie, sprouts & honey dijon stuffed in house-made Parisien

Humpty Dumpty Whole

Humpty Dumpty Whole

$9.95

Egg salad made just like mom's, served with lettuce on our Rye bread

Mermaid Whole

Mermaid Whole

$9.95

Albacore tuna salad tossed with apricots & walnuts, served with lettuce on Miller's five grain

New Yawker

New Yawker

$10.95

(Whole Size) Icelandic smoked salmon & cream cheese on one of our famous New York style bagels

Oktoberfest Whole

Oktoberfest Whole

$9.95

Ham & Swiss with house-made honey mustard on our Bavarian pretzel

Pbb & J Half

Pbb & J Half

$6.50

(Whole size) Peanut butter & french raspberry jam on brioche

Rockin' Reuben Whole

Rockin' Reuben Whole

$9.95

All natural Corned Beef, Bavarian Kraut, Beer Cheese Sauce, Swiss Cheese toasted on our Famous Pretzel Baguette

The Lone Ranger Whole

The Lone Ranger Whole

$9.95

Roast beef with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic mayo stacked on our sourdough

ALL DAY BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Smashed Avocado #1

$9.95

Topped with lemon pepper salt on our Sourdough

Smashed Avocado #2

$9.95

Topped with everything bagel seasoning on our Sourdough

Smashed Avocado #3

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes and mixed greens with a balsamic drizzle on our Miller's Five Grain

Smashed Avocado #4

$9.95

Smoked salmon, boursin cheese, english cucumbers and mixed greens on our Sourdough

Smashed Avocado #5

$9.95

Black and white sesame seeds and crushed red pepper flakes with an olive oil drizzle on our Millers Five Grain

Smashed Avocado #6

$9.95

Baked eggs, bacon and everything bagel seasoning on our Sourdough

KID'S MEAL

Kid's Meal

$7.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146

Directions

Gallery
Companion WSTL Cafe image
Companion WSTL Cafe image
Companion WSTL Cafe image

