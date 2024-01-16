Companion Bakeshop Aptos Aptos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7486 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen - Beachside - Beachside
No Reviews
131 Esplanade Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurant