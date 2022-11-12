Company Brewing - Riverwest
Cans
Mixed Four Pack
A surprise four pack of 16 oz Company Brewing Beers.
Mixed Six Pack
Alphabetical Order Guava Gose, Lordy Lordy Hazy IPA, Zagora Major Belgian-style Tripel, Space Whistle IPA, Poor Farm Pilsner, Honey Brown Ale.
Mix & Match Case
Your choice of (4) 6-packs
Alphabetical Order - 12 oz can
Pink Guava Gose - 5.5% ABV This American-style Gose uses a simple grist of Pilsner and Wheat to lay the foundation for a lovely sour that is enhanced by the additions of Pink Guava and Salt. This beer was first brewed as a collaboration with our friends at Component Brewing.
Alphabetical Order - 6-Pack
Alphabetical Order - Case (24)
Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 12 oz can
WET HOPPED AMERICAN PALE ALE - 5.5% ABV This year's wet hopped harvest ale is built on a malty, midwest pale ale base beer, but still allows the local hop flavor to take center stage. Over 150 pounds of fresh, whole cone hops were contributed by over 50 neighbors from the local area. This diverse mix of hops were steeped in the whirlpool after the boil to extract all the unique flavors and aromas that come only from using freshly picked hops. The majority of hops were Cascade and Centenial, imparting classic American hop flavors of citrus, floral, and a touch of pine.
Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 6-Pack
Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - Case (24)
Bounce House - 12 oz can
Citra Wit 5% ABV A session wheat beer brewed in the Summer months with Belgian yeast, and dry-hopped with Citra and Talus hops. Bounce house is bright and easy drinking, delivering big citrus flavors up front, and subtle aromas of pink grapefruit, citrus rinds, dried roses, pine resin, and tropical fruits throughout.
Bounce House - 6-pack
Bounce House - Case (24)
Capra Flora - 12 oz can
Maibock 7.5% ABV A pale, strong German-style lager with pronounced malt and hop flavor. This traditional lager is assertively hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh imported from Germany. Delicate floral and spicy hops balance the bready Pilsner and Vienna malts, with the alcohol strength hidden by a clean, cold lager fermentation.
Capra Flora - 6-Pack
Capra Flora - Case (24)
Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - 12 oz can
Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest Lager 6.0% ABV Rich malt aroma with subtle notes of burnt sugar, toffee, and caramel. Flavors of candied dried plumb, sweet spices, and hints of dried flower earthiness, a hallmark of hallertau hops. A deep, complex malty body delivers a dried apricot sweetness, complemented with a subtle bitter earthiness.
Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - 6-Pack
Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - Case (24)
Desire Path - 16 oz can
Raspberry Lemon Lime Super Gose - 7%ABV In No Particular Order, our Super Gose series, celebrates the perfection of Alphabetical Order by adding a shit ton more fruit! (INPO4), the fourth in this new series, is loaded with raspberry, lemon, and lime.
Desire Path - 4-pack
Desire Path - Case (24)
Fred Smith Lager - 8.4 oz can
Lager - 4.4% ABV In 1936, retired lumberjack Fred Smith built the Rock Garden Tavern in Phillips, Wisconsin. Construction by hand, the tavern served as a studio and stage for Smith, who would bartend and play fiddle for guests. He went on to build over 230 larger-then-life concrete sculptures in the pines around around his tavern. This crisp, straghtforward lager welcomes us to the world that Smith built in the Northwoods. This 8.4oz “shorty” lager can makes for a great brunch time (or any time) bloody mary beer chaser too! Proceeds support the preservation and study of Fed Smith’s work and legacy. Brewed for the Beer Endowment in collaboration with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, WI.
Fred Smith Lager - 6-Pack
Fred Smith Lager - Case (24)
Lordy Lordy - 12 oz can
Hazy IPA 6.3% ABV
Lordy Lordy - 6-Pack
Lordy Lordy - Case (24)
Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 12 oz can
Brewed in collaboration with Milwaukee Record, this full-bodied Rye Porter is brewed with modest amounts of cinnamon, cocoa nibs, coffee, vanilla, and 3 types of chiles to give it a subtle mole-insipred complexity. A portion of the sales from this beer is donated to the Milwaukee Women's Center.
Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 6-Pack
Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - Case (24)
Milwaukee-Style Lager - 16 oz can
American Light Lager, 4.14% ABV. IBU 12. Milwaukee has a long, rich history of brewing lagers for world-wide enjoyment. To show our reverence for these iconic beers, we proudly created this straightforward, refreshing, "Milwaukee-style" lager. This is also the official beer of 4/14 Milwaukee Day, the annual holiday where we raise a glass to our city and all the hard-working folks that make us what we are.
Milwaukee-Style Lager - 4-Pack
Milwaukee-Style Lager - Case (24)
Poor Farm Pils - 12oz can
Pilsner 4.7% ABV. This all-malt, premium Pilsner features a balanced hop presence of bright, floral aromas and a crisp, peppery finish. This year-round offering is part of our Beer Endowment series supporting artist-run organizations.
Poor Farm Pils - 6-Pack
Poor Farm Pils - Case (24)
Space Whistle - 12 oz can
Mosaic IPA 6.5% ABV. This modern American IPA is a softer, juicier version of the classic IPA. Substantial additions of Mosaic hops deliver tropical, blueberry and earthy flavors that accentuate the satisfying malt character.
Space Whistle - 6-Pack
Space Whistle - Case (24)
Space Whistle Sticker
Thiols and Tribulations - 16 oz can
Volume 14 in our The Weird Turn Pro series brings big, bright, tropical fruit, stone fruit, black tea and pine from the addition of Idaho 7 hops. The Cascade hops pleasantly intermingle with the added Citra hops, suggesting floral and spice, with a massive citrus punch. Volume 14 is brewed with Cosmic Punch yeast and Phantasm to boost these hop notes into deep space.
Thiols and Tribulations - 4-Pack
Thiols and Tribulations - Case (24)
Zagora Major - 12 oz can
Belgian-style Tripel 9.5% ABV
Zagora Major - 6-Pack
Zagora Major - Case (24)
Crowlers
Re-usable Branded Crowler Koozee
25.4oz Crowler Koozie
Alphabetical Order - 25.4oz CROWLER
Pink Guava Gose 5.5% ABV
Comfy Brewhaus - 25.4oz CROWLER
Oktoberfest Lager 5.5% ABV
Desire Path - 25.4oz CROWLER
Raspberry Lemon Lime Super Gose - 7%ABV
Loading Systems - 25.4oz CROWLER
Loading Systems - an 8% hazy ipa brewed with extra pale pilsner malt and spelt, and double dry hopped with Nelson and Sabro hops.
Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - 25.4oz CROWLER
Hard Cider 6% ABV
Lordy Lordy - 25.4oz CROWLER
Hazy IPA 6.3% ABV
Mash Tundra - 25.4oz CROWLER
Baltic Porter 7.5% ABV
Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 25.4oz CROWLER
Brewed in collaboration with Milwaukee Record, this full-bodied Rye Porter is brewed with modest amounts of cinnamon, cocoa nibs, coffee, vanilla, and 3 types of chiles to give it a subtle mole-inspired complexity. A portion of the sales from this beer are donated to the Milwaukee Women's Center.
Milwaukee Style Lime Lager - 25.4oz CROWLER
Lime Lager 4.14% ABV
Night Rye'd - 25.4oz CROWLER
Nitro Rye Porter 6.0% ABV A rich and complex malt bill that utilizes rye malt takes center stage, nearly pushing this robust porter into stout territory. Floral, herbaceous German hops balance the malt in this deliciously drinkable porter whose name was inspired by the Riverwest 24, the annual 24-hour bike race in our neighborhood.
Platinum Barnacle - 25.4oz CROWLER
German-style Gose with 20lbs of whole Blue Point whole oysters added. One of Company Brewing's 1-year Anniversary Beers
Poor Farm Pils - 25.4oz CROWLER
Pilsner 4.7% ABV
Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 25.4oz CROWLER
WET HOP ALE - 5.5% ABV - This year's wet hopped harvest ale is built on a malty, midwest pale ale base which allows the local hop flavor to take center stage. Over 60 pounds of fresh, whole cone hops were contributed by over 30 neighbors from the area. These diverse hops were steeped in the whirlpool after the boil to extract all the unique flavors and aromas that come only from using freshly picked hops. The majority of hops were Cascade and Centennial, imparting classic American hop flavors of citrus, floral, and a touch of pine.
Space Whistle - 25.4oz Crowler
Mosaic IPA 7% ABV
Think break - 25.4oz CROWLER
DDH Double Hazy IPA 7.8% ABV
Thiols and Tribulations - 25.4oz CROWLER
DDH Double Hazy IPA 7.8% ABV
Thousandfold - 25.4oz CROWLER
Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout 10% ABV
Zagora Major - 25.4oz CROWLER
Belgian-Style Tripel 9.5% ABV
Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB- 25.4oz CROWLER
Growlers
Alphabetical Order - 64 oz GROWLER
Pink Guava Gose 5.5% ABV *additional charge for new growler
Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 64oz GROWLER
WET HOP ALE - 5.5% ABV - This year's wet hopped harvest ale is built on a malty, midwest pale ale base which allows the local hop flavor to take center stage. Over 60 pounds of fresh, whole cone hops were contributed by over 30 neighbors from the area. These diverse hops were steeped in the whirlpool after the boil to extract all the unique flavors and aromas that come only from using freshly picked hops. The majority of hops were Cascade and Centennial, imparting classic American hop flavors of citrus, floral, and a touch of pine. *additional charge for new growler
Comfy Brewhaus 64oz Growler
*additional charge for new growler
Desire Path 64oz Growler
Raspberry Lemon Lime Super Gose - 7%ABV
Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - Growler 64 oz
Hard Cider 6% ABV *additional charge for new growler
Lordy Lordy 64oz Growler
Hazy IPA 6.3% ABV *additional charge for new growler
Milwaukee Style Lime Lager 64oz Growler
Lime Lager 4.14% ABV *additional charge for new growler
Night Rye'd Nitro 64oz
Nitro Rye Porter 6.0% ABV A rich and complex malt bill that utilizes rye malt takes center stage, nearly pushing this robust porter into stout territory. Floral, herbaceous German hops balance the malt in this deliciously drinkable porter whose name was inspired by the Riverwest 24, the annual 24-hour bike race in our neighborhood.
Platinum Barnacle 64oz
German-style Gose with 20lbs of whole Blue Point whole oysters added. One of Company Brewing's 1-year Anniversary Beers
Poor Farm 64oz Growler
*additional charge for new growler
Space Whistle - 64 oz Growler
Mosaic IPA 7% ABV *additional charge for new growler
Think break 64oz Growler
Thiols and Tribulations 64oz Growler
Thousandfold 64oz Growler
Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout 10% ABV *additional charge for new growler
Zagora Major 64oz Growler
Belgian-style Tripel 9.5% ABV *additional charge for new growler
Zagora Minor 64oz Growler
Belgian Style Dark Strong Ale 9.0% ABV The mythical sibling of Zagora Major, this Belgian-style dark ale has rich flavors of date, fig, bubble gum, caramelized banana, rum-raisin, and warmed spices.
Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB - 32oz Growler
RBS ESB
Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB - 64oz Growler
RBS ESB
N/A Beers
N/A Lakefront Brewery Riverwest Stein
LAKEFRONT BREWING - NA RIVERWEST STEIN Amber Ale | Less than 0.5% abv Lakefront Brewing Riverwest Stein but WITHOUT the alcohol. Medium-light body with a dash of caramel malt sweetness that’s quickly curbed by a pleasing crisp, near-lager finish.
N/A Heineken 0.0
HEINEKEN - HEINEKEN 0.0 Lager | Less than 0.5% abv Our master brewers started from zero and spent years exploring, brewing, and tasting before they finally created a recipe defined by its refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body - perfectly balanced. One that deserves the Heineken® mark. Of course, with the uncompromising Heineken characteristics since 1873: made with top ingredients and Heineken’s® unique A-Yeast. It wasn’t easy, but not impossible.
N/A Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA
ATHLETIC BREWING CO. - RUN WILD NA IPA IPA | Less than 0.5% abv Super sessionable IPA. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, with an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories.
N/A Untitled Art. Watermelon Gose
UNTITLED ART. - NA WATERMELON GOSE Watermelon Gose | Less than 0.5% abv Non-alcoholic version of a malt beverage. Brewed and fermented with real watermelon, key lime, and sea salt. All flavor, minus the alcohol.
N/A Untitled Art. Florida Weisse
UNTITLED ART. - NA FLORIDA WEISSE Non-alcoholic Berliner Weisse | Less than 0.5% abv Made with real passionfruit, pink guava and cranberry. Tart and smooth Non-alcoholic version of a malt beverage.
N/A Visitor Hoppy Lager
LIGHTLY HOPPED LAGER GLUTEN REDUCED
CIDER
WINE
Avinyo Petillant Blanc CROWLER 25.4 oz
Avinyo Cava makes this refreshing white in the Penedes region of Catalunya. This is their Vi d'agulla, which means "prickly wine" in Catalan, named for its slightly effervescent character. Made from a blend 80% Petit Grain Muscat and 20% Macabeu, this low alcohol, spritzy white has delicate notes of honeysuckle, tart grapefruit, lime and a nice minerality.
Matchbook Chardonnay CROWLER 24.5 oz
Matchbook Estate Bottled Old Head Chardonnay.