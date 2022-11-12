Restaurant header imageView gallery

Company Brewing - Riverwest

910 Reviews

$$

735 E Center St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cans

Mixed Four Pack

$17.99

A surprise four pack of 16 oz Company Brewing Beers.

Mixed Six Pack

Mixed Six Pack

$11.99

Alphabetical Order Guava Gose, Lordy Lordy Hazy IPA, Zagora Major Belgian-style Tripel, Space Whistle IPA, Poor Farm Pilsner, Honey Brown Ale.

Mix & Match Case

Mix & Match Case

$39.50

Your choice of (4) 6-packs

Alphabetical Order - 12 oz can

Alphabetical Order - 12 oz can

$5.00

Pink Guava Gose - 5.5% ABV This American-style Gose uses a simple grist of Pilsner and Wheat to lay the foundation for a lovely sour that is enhanced by the additions of Pink Guava and Salt. This beer was first brewed as a collaboration with our friends at Component Brewing.

Alphabetical Order - 6-Pack

Alphabetical Order - 6-Pack

$10.99

Pink Guava Gose 5.5% ABV. This American-style Gose uses a simple grist of Pilsner and Wheat to lay the foundation for a lovely sour that is enhanced by the additions of Pink Guava and Salt. This beer was first brewed as a collaboration with our friends at Component Brewing.

Alphabetical Order - Case (24)

Alphabetical Order - Case (24)

$39.50

Pink Guava Gose 5.5% ABV. This American-style Gose uses a simple grist of Pilsner and Wheat to lay the foundation for a lovely sour that is enhanced by the additions of Pink Guava and Salt. This beer was first brewed as a collaboration with our friends at Component Brewing.

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 12 oz can

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 12 oz can

$4.00

WET HOPPED AMERICAN PALE ALE - 5.5% ABV This year's wet hopped harvest ale is built on a malty, midwest pale ale base beer, but still allows the local hop flavor to take center stage. Over 150 pounds of fresh, whole cone hops were contributed by over 50 neighbors from the local area. This diverse mix of hops were steeped in the whirlpool after the boil to extract all the unique flavors and aromas that come only from using freshly picked hops. The majority of hops were Cascade and Centenial, imparting classic American hop flavors of citrus, floral, and a touch of pine.

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 6-Pack

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 6-Pack

$9.99

WET HOPPED AMERICAN PALE ALE - 5.5% ABV This year's wet hopped harvest ale is built on a malty, midwest pale ale base beer, but still allows the local hop flavor to take center stage. Over 150 pounds of fresh, whole cone hops were contributed by over 50 neighbors from the local area. This diverse mix of hops were steeped in the whirlpool after the boil to extract all the unique flavors and aromas that come only from using freshly picked hops. The majority of hops were Cascade and Centenial, imparting classic American hop flavors of citrus, floral, and a touch of pine.

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - Case (24)

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - Case (24)

$36.00

WET HOP ALE - 5.5% ABV - This year's wet hopped harvest ale is built on a malty, midwest pale ale base which allows the local hop flavor to take center stage. Over 60 pounds of fresh, whole cone hops were contributed by over 30 neighbors from the area. These diverse hops were steeped in the whirlpool after the boil to extract all the unique flavors and aromas that come only from using freshly picked hops. The majority of hops were Cascade and Centennial, imparting classic American hop flavors of citrus, floral, and a touch of pine.

Bounce House - 12 oz can

Bounce House - 12 oz can

$5.00

Citra Wit 5% ABV A session wheat beer brewed in the Summer months with Belgian yeast, and dry-hopped with Citra and Talus hops. Bounce house is bright and easy drinking, delivering big citrus flavors up front, and subtle aromas of pink grapefruit, citrus rinds, dried roses, pine resin, and tropical fruits throughout.

Bounce House - 6-pack

Bounce House - 6-pack

$10.99

Citra Wit 5% ABV A session wheat beer brewed in the Summer months with Belgian yeast, and dry-hopped with Citra and Talus hops. Bounce house is bright and easy drinking, delivering big citrus flavors up front, and subtle aromas of pink grapefruit, citrus rinds, dried roses, pine resin, and tropical fruits throughout.

Bounce House - Case (24)

Bounce House - Case (24)

$39.50

Citra Wit 5% ABV A session wheat beer brewed in the Summer months with Belgian yeast, and dry-hopped with Citra and Talus hops. Bounce house is bright and easy drinking, delivering big citrus flavors up front, and subtle aromas of pink grapefruit, citrus rinds, dried roses, pine resin, and tropical fruits throughout.

Capra Flora - 12 oz can

Capra Flora - 12 oz can

$4.00

Maibock 7.5% ABV A pale, strong German-style lager with pronounced malt and hop flavor. This traditional lager is assertively hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh imported from Germany. Delicate floral and spicy hops balance the bready Pilsner and Vienna malts, with the alcohol strength hidden by a clean, cold lager fermentation.

Capra Flora - 6-Pack

Capra Flora - 6-Pack

$9.99

Maibock 7.5% ABV A pale, strong German-style lager with pronounced malt and hop flavor. This traditional lager is assertively hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh imported from Germany. Delicate floral and spicy hops balance the bready Pilsner and Vienna malts, with the alcohol strength hidden by a clean, cold lager fermentation.

Capra Flora - Case (24)

Capra Flora - Case (24)

$42.50

Maibock 7.5% ABV A pale, strong German-style lager with pronounced malt and hop flavor. This traditional lager is assertively hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh imported from Germany. Delicate floral and spicy hops balance the bready Pilsner and Vienna malts, with the alcohol strength hidden by a clean, cold lager fermentation.

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - 12 oz can

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - 12 oz can

$4.00

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest Lager 6.0% ABV Rich malt aroma with subtle notes of burnt sugar, toffee, and caramel. Flavors of candied dried plumb, sweet spices, and hints of dried flower earthiness, a hallmark of hallertau hops. A deep, complex malty body delivers a dried apricot sweetness, complemented with a subtle bitter earthiness.

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - 6-Pack

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - 6-Pack

$9.99

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest Lager 6.0% ABV Rich malt aroma with subtle notes of burnt sugar, toffee, and caramel. Flavors of candied dried plumb, sweet spices, and hints of dried flower earthiness, a hallmark of hallertau hops. A deep, complex malty body delivers a dried apricot sweetness, complemented with a subtle bitter earthiness.

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - Case (24)

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest - Case (24)

$36.00

Comfy Brewhaus Oktoberfest Lager 6.0% ABV Rich malt aroma with subtle notes of burnt sugar, toffee, and caramel. Flavors of candied dried plumb, sweet spices, and hints of dried flower earthiness, a hallmark of hallertau hops. A deep, complex malty body delivers a dried apricot sweetness, complemented with a subtle bitter earthiness.

Desire Path - 16 oz can

Desire Path - 16 oz can

$7.00

Raspberry Lemon Lime Super Gose - 7%ABV In No Particular Order, our Super Gose series, celebrates the perfection of Alphabetical Order by adding a shit ton more fruit! (INPO4), the fourth in this new series, is loaded with raspberry, lemon, and lime.

Desire Path - 4-pack

Desire Path - 4-pack

$15.99

Raspberry Lemon Lime Super Gose - 7%ABV In No Particular Order, our Super Gose series, celebrates the perfection of Alphabetical Order by adding a shit ton more fruit! (INPO4), the fourth in this new series, is loaded with raspberry, lemon, and lime.

Desire Path - Case (24)

Desire Path - Case (24)

$79.00

Raspberry Lemon Lime Super Gose - 7%ABV In No Particular Order, our Super Gose series, celebrates the perfection of Alphabetical Order by adding a shit ton more fruit! (INPO4), the fourth in this new series, is loaded with raspberry, lemon, and lime.

Fred Smith Lager - 8.4 oz can

Fred Smith Lager - 8.4 oz can

$2.50

Lager - 4.4% ABV In 1936, retired lumberjack Fred Smith built the Rock Garden Tavern in Phillips, Wisconsin. Construction by hand, the tavern served as a studio and stage for Smith, who would bartend and play fiddle for guests. He went on to build over 230 larger-then-life concrete sculptures in the pines around around his tavern. This crisp, straghtforward lager welcomes us to the world that Smith built in the Northwoods. This 8.4oz “shorty” lager can makes for a great brunch time (or any time) bloody mary beer chaser too! Proceeds support the preservation and study of Fed Smith’s work and legacy. Brewed for the Beer Endowment in collaboration with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, WI.

Fred Smith Lager - 6-Pack

Fred Smith Lager - 6-Pack

$7.99

Lager - 4.4% ABV In 1936, retired lumberjack Fred Smith built the Rock Garden Tavern in Phillips, Wisconsin. Construction by hand, the tavern served as a studio and stage for Smith, who would bartend and play fiddle for guests. He went on to build over 230 larger-then-life concrete sculptures in the pines around around his tavern. This crisp, straghtforward lager welcomes us to the world that Smith built in the Northwoods. This 8.4oz “shorty” lager can makes for a great brunch time (or any time) bloody mary beer chaser too! Proceeds support the preservation and study of Fed Smith’s work and legacy. Brewed for the Beer Endowment in collaboration with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, WI.

Fred Smith Lager - Case (24)

$29.00

Lager - 4.4% ABV In 1936, retired lumberjack Fred Smith built the Rock Garden Tavern in Phillips, Wisconsin. Construction by hand, the tavern served as a studio and stage for Smith, who would bartend and play fiddle for guests. He went on to build over 230 larger-then-life concrete sculptures in the pines around around his tavern. This crisp, straghtforward lager welcomes us to the world that Smith built in the Northwoods. This 8.4oz “shorty” lager can makes for a great brunch time (or any time) bloody mary beer chaser too! Proceeds support the preservation and study of Fed Smith’s work and legacy. Brewed for the Beer Endowment in collaboration with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, WI.

Lordy Lordy - 12 oz can

Lordy Lordy - 12 oz can

$5.00

Hazy IPA 6.3% ABV

Lordy Lordy - 6-Pack

Lordy Lordy - 6-Pack

$12.99

Hazy IPA 6.3% ABV

Lordy Lordy - Case (24)

Lordy Lordy - Case (24)

$46.50

Mosaic IPA - 6.8% ABV Big, soft body and haze comes from a grist packed with Oats and Wheat, while a trio of all-stars - Idaho 7, Sultana, and Mosaic - are double dry-hopped to produce aromas and flavors of orange, tangerine, dark berries, and a subtle dankness.This beer started its life as a one-off brew for a special occasion, and quickly found its way into our permanent lineup.

Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 12 oz can

Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 12 oz can

$6.00

Brewed in collaboration with Milwaukee Record, this full-bodied Rye Porter is brewed with modest amounts of cinnamon, cocoa nibs, coffee, vanilla, and 3 types of chiles to give it a subtle mole-insipred complexity. A portion of the sales from this beer is donated to the Milwaukee Women's Center.

Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 6-Pack

Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 6-Pack

$13.99

Brewed in collaboration with Milwaukee Record, this full-bodied Rye Porter is brewed with modest amounts of cinnamon, cocoa nibs, coffee, vanilla, and 3 types of chiles to give it a subtle mole-insipred complexity. A portion of the sales from this beer is donated to the Milwaukee Women's Center.

Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - Case (24)

Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - Case (24)

$55.00

Brewed in collaboration with Milwaukee Record, this full-bodied Rye Porter is brewed with modest amounts of cinnamon, cocoa nibs, coffee, vanilla, and 3 types of chiles to give it a subtle mole-inspired complexity. A portion of the sales from this beer is donated to the Milwaukee Women's Center.

Milwaukee-Style Lager - 16 oz can

Milwaukee-Style Lager - 16 oz can

$4.00Out of stock

American Light Lager, 4.14% ABV. IBU 12. Milwaukee has a long, rich history of brewing lagers for world-wide enjoyment. To show our reverence for these iconic beers, we proudly created this straightforward, refreshing, "Milwaukee-style" lager. This is also the official beer of 4/14 Milwaukee Day, the annual holiday where we raise a glass to our city and all the hard-working folks that make us what we are.

Milwaukee-Style Lager - 4-Pack

Milwaukee-Style Lager - 4-Pack

$7.99Out of stock

American Light Lager, 4.14% ABV. IBU 12. Milwaukee has a long, rich history of brewing lagers for world-wide enjoyment. To show our reverence for these iconic beers, we proudly created this straightforward, refreshing, "Milwaukee-style" lager. This is also the official beer of 4/14 Milwaukee Day, the annual holiday where we raise a glass to our city and all the hard-working folks that make us what we are.

Milwaukee-Style Lager - Case (24)

Milwaukee-Style Lager - Case (24)

$42.00Out of stock

American Light Lager, 4.14% ABV. IBU 12. Milwaukee has a long, rich history of brewing lagers for world-wide enjoyment. To show our reverence for these iconic beers, we proudly created this straightforward, refreshing, "Milwaukee-style" lager. This is also the official beer of 4/14 Milwaukee Day, the annual holiday where we raise a glass to our city and all the hard-working folks that make us what we are.

Poor Farm Pils - 12oz can

Poor Farm Pils - 12oz can

$4.00

Pilsner 4.7% ABV. This all-malt, premium Pilsner features a balanced hop presence of bright, floral aromas and a crisp, peppery finish. This year-round offering is part of our Beer Endowment series supporting artist-run organizations.

Poor Farm Pils - 6-Pack

Poor Farm Pils - 6-Pack

$9.99

Pilsner 4.7% ABV. This all-malt, premium Pilsner features a balanced hop presence of bright, floral aromas and a crisp, peppery finish. This year-round offering is part of our Beer Endowment series supporting artist-run organizations.

Poor Farm Pils - Case (24)

Poor Farm Pils - Case (24)

$36.00

Pilsner 4.7% ABV. This all-malt, premium Pilsner features a balanced hop presence of bright, floral aromas and a crisp, peppery finish. This year-round offering is part of our Beer Endowment series supporting artist-run organizations.

Space Whistle - 12 oz can

Space Whistle - 12 oz can

$5.00

Mosaic IPA 6.5% ABV. This modern American IPA is a softer, juicier version of the classic IPA. Substantial additions of Mosaic hops deliver tropical, blueberry and earthy flavors that accentuate the satisfying malt character.

Space Whistle - 6-Pack

Space Whistle - 6-Pack

$10.99

Mosaic IPA 6.8% ABV. This modern American IPA is a softer, juicier version of the classic IPA. Substantial additions of Mosaic hops deliver tropical, blueberry and earthy flavors that accentuate the satisfying malt character.

Space Whistle - Case (24)

Space Whistle - Case (24)

$39.50

Mosaic IPA - 6.8% ABV This modern American IPA is a softer, juicier version of the classic IPA. Substantial additions of Mosaic hops deliver tropical, blueberry and earthy flavors that accentuate the satisfying malt character.

Space Whistle Sticker

Space Whistle Sticker

$1.00
Thiols and Tribulations - 16 oz can

Thiols and Tribulations - 16 oz can

$9.00

Volume 14 in our The Weird Turn Pro series brings big, bright, tropical fruit, stone fruit, black tea and pine from the addition of Idaho 7 hops. The Cascade hops pleasantly intermingle with the added Citra hops, suggesting floral and spice, with a massive citrus punch. Volume 14 is brewed with Cosmic Punch yeast and Phantasm to boost these hop notes into deep space.

Thiols and Tribulations - 4-Pack

Thiols and Tribulations - 4-Pack

$15.99

Volume 14 in our The Weird Turn Pro series brings big, bright, tropical fruit, stone fruit, black tea and pine from the addition of Idaho 7 hops. The Cascade hops pleasantly intermingle with the added Citra hops, suggesting floral and spice, with a massive citrus punch. Volume 14 is brewed with Cosmic Punch yeast and Phantasm to boost these hop notes into deep space.

Thiols and Tribulations - Case (24)

Thiols and Tribulations - Case (24)

$79.00

Volume 14 in our The Weird Turn Pro series brings big, bright, tropical fruit, stone fruit, black tea and pine from the addition of Idaho 7 hops. The Cascade hops pleasantly intermingle with the added Citra hops, suggesting floral and spice, with a massive citrus punch. Volume 14 is brewed with Cosmic Punch yeast and Phantasm to boost these hop notes into deep space.

Zagora Major - 12 oz can

Zagora Major - 12 oz can

$5.00

Belgian-style Tripel 9.5% ABV

Zagora Major - 6-Pack

Zagora Major - 6-Pack

$10.99

Belgian-style Tripel 9.5% ABV

Zagora Major - Case (24)

Zagora Major - Case (24)

$39.50

Belgian-style Tripel 9.5% ABV. This riff on a Belgian-Style Tripel uses Azacca hops in the whirlpool to add a fruity characteristic that plays off the spicy, clove, and banana flavors from the Belgian yeast. The folks in our nighborhood have a special relationship with this 9.5% ABV Ale, which shares the former name of the Riverwest Neighborhood, Zagora.

Crowlers

Re-usable Branded Crowler Koozee

Re-usable Branded Crowler Koozee

$5.00

25.4oz Crowler Koozie

Alphabetical Order - 25.4oz CROWLER

Alphabetical Order - 25.4oz CROWLER

$9.00

Pink Guava Gose 5.5% ABV

Comfy Brewhaus - 25.4oz CROWLER

Comfy Brewhaus - 25.4oz CROWLER

$7.00

Oktoberfest Lager 5.5% ABV

Desire Path - 25.4oz CROWLER

Desire Path - 25.4oz CROWLER

$10.50

Raspberry Lemon Lime Super Gose - 7%ABV

Loading Systems - 25.4oz CROWLER

Loading Systems - 25.4oz CROWLER

$10.50

Loading Systems - an 8% hazy ipa brewed with extra pale pilsner malt and spelt, and double dry hopped with Nelson and Sabro hops.

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - 25.4oz CROWLER

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - 25.4oz CROWLER

$8.50

Hard Cider 6% ABV

Lordy Lordy - 25.4oz CROWLER

Lordy Lordy - 25.4oz CROWLER

$9.00

Hazy IPA 6.3% ABV

Mash Tundra - 25.4oz CROWLER

Mash Tundra - 25.4oz CROWLER

$8.50

Baltic Porter 7.5% ABV

Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 25.4oz CROWLER

Milwaukee Record Re-Porter - 25.4oz CROWLER

$9.25

Brewed in collaboration with Milwaukee Record, this full-bodied Rye Porter is brewed with modest amounts of cinnamon, cocoa nibs, coffee, vanilla, and 3 types of chiles to give it a subtle mole-inspired complexity. A portion of the sales from this beer are donated to the Milwaukee Women's Center.

Milwaukee Style Lime Lager - 25.4oz CROWLER

Milwaukee Style Lime Lager - 25.4oz CROWLER

$5.50

Lime Lager 4.14% ABV

Night Rye'd - 25.4oz CROWLER

Night Rye'd - 25.4oz CROWLER

$8.50

Nitro Rye Porter 6.0% ABV A rich and complex malt bill that utilizes rye malt takes center stage, nearly pushing this robust porter into stout territory. Floral, herbaceous German hops balance the malt in this deliciously drinkable porter whose name was inspired by the Riverwest 24, the annual 24-hour bike race in our neighborhood.

Platinum Barnacle - 25.4oz CROWLER

Platinum Barnacle - 25.4oz CROWLER

$9.75

German-style Gose with 20lbs of whole Blue Point whole oysters added. One of Company Brewing's 1-year Anniversary Beers

Poor Farm Pils - 25.4oz CROWLER

Poor Farm Pils - 25.4oz CROWLER

$7.00

Pilsner 4.7% ABV

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 25.4oz CROWLER

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 25.4oz CROWLER

$7.00

WET HOP ALE - 5.5% ABV - This year's wet hopped harvest ale is built on a malty, midwest pale ale base which allows the local hop flavor to take center stage. Over 60 pounds of fresh, whole cone hops were contributed by over 30 neighbors from the area. These diverse hops were steeped in the whirlpool after the boil to extract all the unique flavors and aromas that come only from using freshly picked hops. The majority of hops were Cascade and Centennial, imparting classic American hop flavors of citrus, floral, and a touch of pine.

Space Whistle - 25.4oz Crowler

Space Whistle - 25.4oz Crowler

$8.50

Mosaic IPA 7% ABV

Think break - 25.4oz CROWLER

Think break - 25.4oz CROWLER

$10.50

DDH Double Hazy IPA 7.8% ABV

Thiols and Tribulations - 25.4oz CROWLER

Thiols and Tribulations - 25.4oz CROWLER

$10.50

DDH Double Hazy IPA 7.8% ABV

Thousandfold - 25.4oz CROWLER

Thousandfold - 25.4oz CROWLER

$12.50

Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout 10% ABV

Zagora Major - 25.4oz CROWLER

Zagora Major - 25.4oz CROWLER

$9.50

Belgian-Style Tripel 9.5% ABV

Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB- 25.4oz CROWLER

Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB- 25.4oz CROWLER

$8.50

Growlers

Alphabetical Order - 64 oz GROWLER

Alphabetical Order - 64 oz GROWLER

$16.00

Pink Guava Gose 5.5% ABV *additional charge for new growler

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 64oz GROWLER

Riverwest Backyard Hops 2022 - 64oz GROWLER

$12.50

WET HOP ALE - 5.5% ABV - This year's wet hopped harvest ale is built on a malty, midwest pale ale base which allows the local hop flavor to take center stage. Over 60 pounds of fresh, whole cone hops were contributed by over 30 neighbors from the area. These diverse hops were steeped in the whirlpool after the boil to extract all the unique flavors and aromas that come only from using freshly picked hops. The majority of hops were Cascade and Centennial, imparting classic American hop flavors of citrus, floral, and a touch of pine. *additional charge for new growler

Comfy Brewhaus 64oz Growler

Comfy Brewhaus 64oz Growler

$12.50

*additional charge for new growler

Desire Path 64oz Growler

Desire Path 64oz Growler

$19.00

Raspberry Lemon Lime Super Gose - 7%ABV

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - Growler 64 oz

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - Growler 64 oz

$15.50

Hard Cider 6% ABV *additional charge for new growler

Lordy Lordy 64oz Growler

Lordy Lordy 64oz Growler

$16.00

Hazy IPA 6.3% ABV *additional charge for new growler

Milwaukee Style Lime Lager 64oz Growler

Milwaukee Style Lime Lager 64oz Growler

$9.50

Lime Lager 4.14% ABV *additional charge for new growler

Night Rye'd Nitro 64oz

$15.50

Nitro Rye Porter 6.0% ABV A rich and complex malt bill that utilizes rye malt takes center stage, nearly pushing this robust porter into stout territory. Floral, herbaceous German hops balance the malt in this deliciously drinkable porter whose name was inspired by the Riverwest 24, the annual 24-hour bike race in our neighborhood.

Platinum Barnacle 64oz

$17.50

German-style Gose with 20lbs of whole Blue Point whole oysters added. One of Company Brewing's 1-year Anniversary Beers

Poor Farm 64oz Growler

Poor Farm 64oz Growler

$12.50

*additional charge for new growler

Space Whistle - 64 oz Growler

Space Whistle - 64 oz Growler

$15.50

Mosaic IPA 7% ABV *additional charge for new growler

Think break 64oz Growler

Think break 64oz Growler

$19.00
Thiols and Tribulations 64oz Growler

Thiols and Tribulations 64oz Growler

$19.00
Thousandfold 64oz Growler

Thousandfold 64oz Growler

$22.50

Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout 10% ABV *additional charge for new growler

Zagora Major 64oz Growler

Zagora Major 64oz Growler

$16.50

Belgian-style Tripel 9.5% ABV *additional charge for new growler

Zagora Minor 64oz Growler

Zagora Minor 64oz Growler

$16.50

Belgian Style Dark Strong Ale 9.0% ABV The mythical sibling of Zagora Major, this Belgian-style dark ale has rich flavors of date, fig, bubble gum, caramelized banana, rum-raisin, and warmed spices.

Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB - 32oz Growler

Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB - 32oz Growler

$16.50

RBS ESB

Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB - 64oz Growler

Riverwest Brewery Syndicate ESB - 64oz Growler

$16.50

RBS ESB

N/A Beers

N/A Lakefront Brewery Riverwest Stein

N/A Lakefront Brewery Riverwest Stein

$5.00

LAKEFRONT BREWING - NA RIVERWEST STEIN Amber Ale | Less than 0.5% abv Lakefront Brewing Riverwest Stein but WITHOUT the alcohol. Medium-light body with a dash of caramel malt sweetness that’s quickly curbed by a pleasing crisp, near-lager finish.

N/A Heineken 0.0

N/A Heineken 0.0

$4.00

HEINEKEN - HEINEKEN 0.0 Lager | Less than 0.5% abv Our master brewers started from zero and spent years exploring, brewing, and tasting before they finally created a recipe defined by its refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body - perfectly balanced. One that deserves the Heineken® mark. Of course, with the uncompromising Heineken characteristics since 1873: made with top ingredients and Heineken’s® unique A-Yeast. It wasn’t easy, but not impossible.

N/A Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA

N/A Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA

$6.00

ATHLETIC BREWING CO. - RUN WILD NA IPA IPA | Less than 0.5% abv Super sessionable IPA. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, with an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories.

N/A Untitled Art. Watermelon Gose

N/A Untitled Art. Watermelon Gose

$7.00

UNTITLED ART. - NA WATERMELON GOSE Watermelon Gose | Less than 0.5% abv Non-alcoholic version of a malt beverage. Brewed and fermented with real watermelon, key lime, and sea salt. All flavor, minus the alcohol.

N/A Untitled Art. Florida Weisse

N/A Untitled Art. Florida Weisse

$7.00

UNTITLED ART. - NA FLORIDA WEISSE Non-alcoholic Berliner Weisse | Less than 0.5% abv Made with real passionfruit, pink guava and cranberry. Tart and smooth Non-alcoholic version of a malt beverage.

N/A Visitor Hoppy Lager

N/A Visitor Hoppy Lager

$6.00

LIGHTLY HOPPED LAGER GLUTEN REDUCED

CIDER

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - 25.4oz CROWLER

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - 25.4oz CROWLER

$8.50

Hard Cider 6% ABV

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - Growler 64 oz

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Hard Cider - Growler 64 oz

$15.50

Hard Cider 6% ABV *additional charge for new growler

WINE

Avinyo Petillant Blanc CROWLER 25.4 oz

Avinyo Petillant Blanc CROWLER 25.4 oz

$24.00

Avinyo Cava makes this refreshing white in the Penedes region of Catalunya. This is their Vi d'agulla, which means "prickly wine" in Catalan, named for its slightly effervescent character. Made from a blend 80% Petit Grain Muscat and 20% Macabeu, this low alcohol, spritzy white has delicate notes of honeysuckle, tart grapefruit, lime and a nice minerality.

Matchbook Chardonnay CROWLER 24.5 oz

Matchbook Chardonnay CROWLER 24.5 oz

$26.00

Matchbook Estate Bottled Old Head Chardonnay.