Company Brewing - Riverwest

Fred Smith Lager - 8.4 oz can

$2.50

Lager - 4.4% ABV In 1936, retired lumberjack Fred Smith built the Rock Garden Tavern in Phillips, Wisconsin. Construction by hand, the tavern served as a studio and stage for Smith, who would bartend and play fiddle for guests. He went on to build over 230 larger-then-life concrete sculptures in the pines around around his tavern. This crisp, straghtforward lager welcomes us to the world that Smith built in the Northwoods. This 8.4oz “shorty” lager can makes for a great brunch time (or any time) bloody mary beer chaser too! Proceeds support the preservation and study of Fed Smith’s work and legacy. Brewed for the Beer Endowment in collaboration with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, WI.