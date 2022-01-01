- Home
- /
- Dallas
- /
- Lower Greenville
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
Company Cafe & Bar 2104 Greenville Ave
1,118 Reviews
$$
2104 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
**No Utensils**
Gluten Free Crepes
Two gluten free oat milk crepes filled with hazelnut Nutella. Topped with strawberries and bananas and Drizzled with a sweet cream and and chocolate sauce.
Vegan Breakfast Crepes
Two gluten free and vegan oat milk crepes filled with a vegan chocolate sauce. Topped with strawberries and bananas and Drizzled with chocolate and powdered sugar.
Avocado Toast
Liteful Foods gluten-free bread, toasted to perfection and topped with sliced avocado, pesto and pico de gallo
Biscuit & Gravy
One Liteful Foods gluten-free biscuit and our signature pepper-gravy
Chips & Salsa
Housemade mild salsa and housemade tortilla chips
Cinnful Cake Slice
Gluten-free sour cream coffee cake, cinnamon pecan streusal. Served warm and dusted with powdered sugar.
French Toast Bites
A FAN FAVORITE! Fried gluten-free french toast bites. 10 bites to an order. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of syrup.
Granola & Yogurt
Gluten-free granola topped with a dollup of greek yogurt and fresh berries, and drizzled with honey.
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries, shredded cheddar, crumbled bacon, green onions, jalapenos, and ranch dressing
Spinach Dip
Housemade spinach artichoke dip and housemade tortilla chips
Stuffed French Toast
Gluten-free pound cake filled with marscarpone cheese, topped with a strawberry glaze and whipped cream. Served with a side of syrup
Texas Trio
Housemade mild salsa, guacamole,and queso served with housemade tortilla chips
The Hangover Cure
French fries, turkey sausage, cheddar cheese, and 2 eggs your style topped with pepper gravy
Benedicts
Benedict Cumberbatch
Gluten-free biscuit topped with tomato, spinach, poached eggs, and hollandaise. Dusted with paprika.
Bumblebee Chickenscratch
Liteful Foods gluten-free biscuit topped with gf fried chicken, mascarpone cheese, honey, poached eggs, and hollandaise. Dusted with paprika.
Birria Benedict
Gluten-free biscuit topped with birria beef, consome juice, guacomole, poached eggs, and house made hollandaise. Dusted with paprika
Pancakes & Waffles
Johnny Rooster
Two gluten-free pancakes topped with two pieces of gluten-free fried chicken. Served with a side of bacon & jalapeno marmalade and syrup
Bananas Foster Pancakes
Two gluten-free pancakes topped with sauteed bananas, spiced rum sauce, and whipped cream. Served with a side of syrup
Short Stack
Two gluten-free pancakes.Customize as desired
Full Stack
Three plate filling gluten-free pancakes.
Dozen Silver Dollar
12 Mini silver dollar pancakes. Adults love them too.
Side Silver Dollar Pancakes
Six small gf silver dollar pancakes
Single Pancake
One GF pancake. Served with a side of syrup.
Berry Compote Pancakes
Two gluten-free pancakes topped with a triple berry compote. Topped with whipped cream. For the BERRY LOVERS!
Strawberries & Cream GF Waffle
Gluten-free Waffles topped with a fresh strawberries and whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a side of syrup.
Plain Single Waffle
One gluten-free plain waffle .Customize as desired, the options are plentiful.
Gluten Free Crepes
Two gluten free oat milk crepes filled with hazelnut Nutella. Topped with strawberries and bananas and Drizzled with a sweet cream and and chocolate sauce.
Vegan Breakfast Crepes
Two gluten free and vegan oat milk crepes filled with a vegan chocolate sauce. Topped with strawberries and bananas and Drizzled with chocolate and powdered sugar.
Sweet&Spicy GF Waffle
Gluten-free Waffles topped with a honey sriracha drizzle. Topped with two GF chicken strips. Served with a side of syrup.
GF Pumpkin Pancakes
GF pumpkin pancakes topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Breakfast Bowls
The Deep Bowl
#1 SELLING BOWL! Grass-fed beef, two eggs your way, with sweet potato hash & bacon, topped with avocado. Served with a side of salsa.
Mean Migas Bowl
Grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions sauteed in salsa, served on a bed of black beans, and topped with two eggs your way, tortilla strips, and cotija cheese
Morning Glory Bowl
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa
Vegan Bowl
Sauteed potatoes, quinoa, onions, mushrooms, carrots, chickpeas, and cilantro. Topped with vegan eggs and avocado. Served with a side of salsa.
Chicken teriyaki Bowl
Chicken teriyaki sauteed with brussel sprouts, onions, bell peppers, and carrots. Topped with two eggs your way and avocado. Served with a side of salsa.
Vegan Migas
Tofu, bell peppers, onions, and tortilla strips sauteed in homemade salsa on top of a bed of black beans. Topped with vegan cheese.
Fiesta Bowl
A NEW ADDITION! Ground Chorizo, two eggs your way, with diced zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onion, and roasted corn, topped with avocado. Served with a side of salsa.
Brunch Favorites
Local Farmer Scramble
An egg scramble filled with bacon, mushrooms, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and a slice of sourdough toast.
Veggie RX Scramble
An egg scramble filled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and spinach on a bed of black beans. Served with a side of salsa and a slice of sourdough toast.
The B.E.A.T.
2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs your way, sliced avocado, 2 slices of tomato, and 2 pieces of sourdough toast
Wake N Bake
A gluten-free biscuit topped with pepper gravy and served with 2 slices of bacon and 2 eggs your way
The Sammich
A folded egg filled with cheddar cheese, topped with 2 slices of bacon inside a gluten free biscuit. Served with a side of rosemary potatoes.
3 Sunrise Tacos
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
Vegan Tacos
3 vegan tacos filled with al pastor sauce on tofu and topped with pineapple pico and pickled onions on corn tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
2 Cage Free Eggs on Corn Tortillas topped with House Red and Green Sauce and Cheddar served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
Steak & Eggs
Marinated 6oz steak served with a side of hash browns and two eggs your way. Topped with sautéed onions and cherry tomatoes.
Company Classics
Fish & Chips
Gluten-free tempura fried white fish served with french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
Fish Tacos
Gluten-free tempura fried white fish served on tortillas of your choice filled with romaine lettuce, goat cheese and pico de gallo. Topped with chipotle aioli. Served with a side of black beans.
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
BEST SELLER - GF chicken fried steak topped with signature honey-jalapeno gravy. Served with two eggs your way and a slice of sourdough toast.
Chicken Fried Steak Lunch
GF chicken fried steak topped with signature honey-jalapeno gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed hericot verte.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
A STAFF FAVORITE!! 3 GF chicken fingers tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Served with french fries and a side of ranch dressing.
Buffalo Shrimp & Cajun Fries
Six fried gluten-free shrimp tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Served with Cajun french fries and a side of ranch dressing.
Birria Tacos
Birra Beef and cheddar cheese inside corn tortillas and then grilled to pefection. Served with a side of black beans, tex-mex rice, and a side consome juice.
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
Two Buffalo fried gluten free shrimp tacos topped with shredded carrote, cheddar chesse, romaine lettuce, cilantro and ranch dressing. Served with a side of black beans.
Salads
Company Cobb
Roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and blue cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of chipotle aioli dressing.
Harvest Salad
Pickled onions, blueberries, goat cheese and candied pecans on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of
Mediterranean Salad
Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini pepper, and cotija cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with a side of oregano vinaigrette.
Burgers / Sandwiches
Company Burger
Grass-fed beef patty, tomatoes, onions, pickles, greens on a burger bun. Cheese optional and served with a side of fries
Buffalo Burger
Grass-fed buffalo patty, tomatoes, onions, pickles and greens on a burger bun. Cheese optional. Served with a side of fries
Beyond Burger
Beyond meat patty, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, greens on a burger bun. Cheese optional. Served with a side of fries.
Chicken Sandy
Gluten-free fried chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, and greens on a burger bun. Served with french fries and a side of ranch.
Buffalo Exchange
GF fried chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, tomatoes, romaine, swiss cheese and ranch dressing on a burger bun. Served with a side of french fries.
French Dip
Housemade roast beef, provolone cheese on a hoagie roll with a side au jus. Served with sea salt kettle chips and a pickle spear.
Turkey Club
Smoked turkey breast, 2 slices of bacon, swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes on a croissant with cran-mustard. Served with sea salt kettle chips and a pickle spear.
Chicken Pesto Caprese
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto drizzled with balsamic reduction on a ciabatta bun. Served with sea salt kettle chips and a pickle spear.
Grilled Cheese
A white cheddar grilled cheese on sourdough toast. Served with french fries.
Cheesesteak Sandwich
Our slow roasted roast beef topped with sauteed peppers & onions, and melted pepper jack cheese on a bolillo roll. Served with your choice of side.
Desserts
Slice of Cake
Liteful Foods delicious gluten-free cakes by the slice. Flavors vary from day to day.
Brownie Sundae
A warm gluten-free chocolate brownie, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Brownie
A warm gluten-free brownie.
Crownie
A warm gluten-free chocolate brownie with a chocolate chip cookie center.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
A pair of chocolate chip cookies. Pint sized, perfect for milk.
Coconut Macaroons
A pair of coconut macaroons. For coconut lovers only
Pecan Pie a la mode
A warm slice of gluten-free pecan pie served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.
Apple Pie a la mode
A warm slice of gluten-free apple pie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.
Vegan Cupcake
A vegan gluten free chocolate brownie topped with vegan chocolate icing.
Lemon Pound Cake
Vegan Muffin
Dessert Waffle
Gluten-free Chocolate Waffle topped with a fresh berries, ice cream and whipped cream topping, drizzled with chocolate sauce.
GF Bread Pudding
Cinnful gluten free bread pudding. Cinnamon, pecans and amazing gluten free pound cake make this bread pudding one of a kind. Topped with vanilla ice cream and a dollop of whipped cream.
GF Churro Sundae
House-made Vegan Gluten-free Churros drizzled with chocolate sauce. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
A La Carte
1 Egg Your Way
2 Eggs Your Way
Half Avocado
Slice of Toast
1 slice of sourdough toast
Slice of GF Toast
Toasted to perfection.
Gluten-free Biscuit
Served with House Jam and Butter
Croissant
Served with House Jam and Butter
Tortillas - Pack of 3
Single Pancake
One GF pancake. Served with a side of syrup.
Extra Chips
Sweet Potato Hash with Bacon
Cubed sweet potato, cilantro, and chopped bacon
Paleo Hash
Brussel sprouts, apples, onions, carrots, and bell peppers.
Vegan Hash
Potatoes, quinoa, onions, mushrooms, carrots, chickpeas, spinach and cilantro
Fruit Cup
Apples, pineapple, blueberries and strawberries
Berries Only Cup
Strawberries and blueberries
Nana cup
Sliced banana.
Strawberry Banana Fruit Cup
Sliced banana and strawberries.
Mac N Cheese cup
Gluten-free penne pasta made with corn and rice flours. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Mac N Cheese bowl
Gluten-free penne pasta made with corn and rice flours. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Rosemary Potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Hashbrowns
Black Beans
Brussels Sprouts
Green Beans
Sauteed Spinach
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Gravy
2 Slices of Bacon
Turkey Sausage
Venison Sausage
8oz Beef Patty
8oz Buffalo Patty
6oz Beyond Meat Patty
Chicken Fried Steak Solo
Chicken Fried Chicken Solo
3 Chicken Fingers
Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Silver Dollar Pancakes
Six small gf silver dollar pancakes
Single Breakfast Taco
1 Single Sunrise Taco made your way.
Breakfast Chorizo
Two savory Mexican chorizo patties with a hint of spice.
Fiesta Hash
Zucchini, Squash, Roasted Corn, Onions, and Bell Peppers.
Plain Single Waffle
One gluten-free plain waffle .Customize as desired, the options are plentiful.
Side Of Queso
Side Of Ranch
Side Maple Syrup
Side Of Fresh Japs
Holiday Pies & Sides Pre-Orders (48 hour notice required)
GF 10" Pumpkin Pie - serves 6-8
GF 10" Pecan Pie - serves 6-8
GF 10" Apple Pie - serves 6-8
Praline Sweet Potato Mash - 3lbs - serves 4-6
Garlic Mashed Potatoes - 3lbs - serves 4-6
Mac N Cheese - 3lbs - serves 4-6
Roasted Balsamic Brussels Sprouts - 3lbs - serves 4-6
Haricots Verts - 3lbs - serves 4-6
Cranberry Sauce - 2lbs - serves 4-6
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
Tito's
Double Well Vodka
Double Tito's
Well Gin
Double Well Gin
Well Rum
Meyers Dark
Double Well Rum
Double Meyers Dark
Well Tequila
1800
Ghost Tequila
Double Well Tequila
Double 1800
Ghost Tequila
Well Whiskey
Crown
Jameson
Fireball
Makers Mark
Bulleit
Buffalo Trace
Double Well Whiskey
Makers Mark
Double Jameson
Double Fireball
Cointreau
Frangelico
Kahlua
Bailey's
Double Cointreau
Double Frangelico
Double Kahlua
Double Bailey's
COCKTAILS
House Bloody Mary
Jalapeño & bell pepper infused vodka, house made bloody mix Primary Liquor(s): Vodka
The Santa Maria
Ghost tequila, house made bloody mix, jalapeño& sausage topping Primary Liquor(s):Tequila
Company Rita
Our made to order house margarita with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave nectar Primary Liquor(s): Tequila, Triple Sec
1800 Rita
1800 Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave nectar Primary Liquor(s):Tequila, Orange Liqueur
Mimosa
Our house go-to cocktail. Champagne with a splash of orange juice Primary Liquor(s):Sparkling White Wine
Mimosa Carafe
Orange juice, champagne
Pomosa Glass
Champagne with your choice of up to two juices
Pomosa Carafe
Champagne with your choice of up to two juices
Orchard Sangria Glass
House white wine, Berentzen apple, triple sec, ginger ale, citrus
Orchard Sangria Carafe
House white wine, Berentzen apple, triple sec, ginger ale, citrus
Hot Toddy
Fireball whiskey, cinnamon hot tea, honey
Hill Country Mule
House infused orange vodka, ginger beer, lime
Booch Hooch
Tito's vodka, draft Buddha's brew kombucha
Makers Old Fashioned
Makers mark whiskey, simple syrup, bitters,
Jameson Irish Coffee
Jameson, baileys, coffee
The Dude's
Tito's vodka, Kahlua half & half
Tito's Cape Cod
Tito's vodka, cranberry juice
Ranch Water
House tequila, sparkling water, lime juice
White Russian
House vodka, Kaluha, half & half
French 75
Gin, lime juice, simple syrup, champagne
Iced Drunken Mocha
Myers, kaluha, whole milk, chocolate syrup whipped crean
Espresso Martini
Tito's vodka, kahula, simple syrup, espresso
Berry Mojito
House rum, simple syrup, lime juice, mint syrup,
Tequila Sunrise
1800 tequila, orange juice, grenadine
Sea Breeze
Tito's vodka, cranberry juice, grape fruit juice
BEER
Blood N Honey
Velvet Hammer Peticolas Brewing 16oz beer (9%ABV)
Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down Peticolas Brewing 16oz beer (10%ABV)
Austin Eastciders - Honey 12oz can hard cider (5%ABV)
Dallas Blonde DEBC 16oz beer (5.2%ABV)
Firmans 4 Light 16oz beer (4.0%ABV)
El Chingon Four Corners Brewing Co. 16oz beer (7.3%ABV)
Bud Light, 12oz can beer (4.2% ABV)
Miller Lite 12oz can beer (4.2%ABV)
Coors Light 12oz can beer (4.2%ABV)
Michelob Ultra 12oz can beer (4.2%ABV)
Pabst Blue Ribbon 12oz can beer (4.6%ABV)
Shiner Bock 12oz can beer (4.5%ABV)
Dos Equis Lager 12oz can beer (4.2%ABV)
Truly Wild Berry 12oz can hard seltzer (5%ABV)
Austin Eastciders
Cideboob Watermelon (5.0%ABV)
WINE
Coffee
The Number Nine
Espresso, Coconut Oil, Agave Nectar, Half & Half, and Heavy Cream - Shaken and intended to be served COLD
Latte
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
Cappuccino
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and topped with milk foam
Cortado
A 1:1 ratio between espresso and your choice of steamed milk
Espresso
We only serve double shots
Drip Coffee
Dark French Roast, Medium Body, Brewed Fresh Daily
Americano
We only serve double shots
French Press
Dark French Roast, Medium Body, Brewed Fresh Daily
Drinks
Buddha's Brew Kombucha
The origins of this healthy tonic tea date back over 3000 years. We have proudly offered Austin's own Buddha's Brew since the day we opened. Ask your server for the current draft flavor selection
Cane Sugar Soda
Locally sourced. No High Fructose Corn Syrup
Topo Chico
Sparkling Mineral Water
Tehuacan Sparkling
Small Topo Chico
Tea
Milk
Smoothies
Dark Matter - DETOXIFYING
Pineapple, Banana,Kale, Apple Juice, Almond Milk, and Charcoal Powder
Falcon Punch - IMMUNITY
Strawberries, Banana, Orange Juice, Honey, Almond Milk, and Cordyceps Powder
The Greenbelt - COLLAGEN
Spinach, Banana, Apple Juice, Almond Milk, and Bone Broth Powder
Dr. Power - PROTEIN & ENERGY
Peanut Butter, Overnight Oats, Banana, Honey, Almond Milk and Reishi Mushroom Powder
Blue Siren - HEALING GINGER
Banana, Mangos, Ginger, Almond Milk and Lavendar Blueberry Syrup
Jingle Beets - Limited Edition
Strawberries, Honey, Almond Milk, and Beet Powder with Bone Broth Powder
Pineapple Berry Punch - IMMUNITY
Pineapples, Strawberries, Banana, Orange Juice, Honey, Almond Milk, and Cordyceps Powder
Pastry Case
Whole Sheet Cake
Liteful Foods delicious gluten-free 9" loaf cakes. Flavors vary from day to day.
RETAIL Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 gluten-free chocolate chip cookies
RETAIL Brownie
Liteful Foods gluten-free brownie
RETAIL Crownie
A gluten-free chocolate brownie with a chocolate chip cookie center.
Coconut Macaroons
A pair of coconut macaroons. For coconut lovers only
Peanut Butter Bar
A housemade peanut lovers dream come true. One large peanut butter bar topped with chocolate
M&M Rice Krispy Treat
Kids love this one! A oversized rice crispy treat topped with chocolate and tons of mini M&Ms
Slice of Pecan Pie
Gluten-free pecan pie.
Slice of Apple Pie
Gluten-free apple pie.
Chocolate Brownie Bites - 4 pack
4 morsels of gf brownie perfection.
Lemon Bites - 4 pack
4 pack of mini gluten-free lemon muffins.
Cinnful Bites - 4 pack
Liteful Foods signature Cinnful Poundcake in 4 mini muffins
RETAIL Lemon Poundcake Slice
Single slice of lemon poundcake
RETAIL Cinnful Poundcake Slice
Single slice of cinnamon pecan .poundcake
RETAIL Vegan Chocolate Muffin
A vegan and gluten free chocolate muffin .
RETAIL Vegan Brownie
A chocolate vegan and gluten-free brownie.
10inch Round GF Cake
Vegan Strawberry Bar
A homemade strawberry compote in a vegan and gluten free oat rolled bar.
Retail Vegan Lemon Loaf
A vegan take on our traditional lemon pound cake
Loaf Cake
RETAIL Marble Loaf Slice
Baby Cake
Strawberry Loaf
Banana Nut Loaf
Blueberry Muffins
Retail
RETAIL Buttermilk Biscuits 4 PACK
A 4 pack of our signature gluten free buttermilk biscuits.
Pancake Mix
The very mix we use to make our delicious pancakes for you to take home.
Granola
12 oz of our gluten-free granola filled with gluten-free oats, nuts, seeds. Sweetened with real maple syrup.
GF Hamburger Buns
4 pack of gluten-free hamburger buns
Pizza Crust
2 - 10" round gluten-free pizza crust. Just needs your final touch of toppings and bake.
RETAIL Brownies 4 PACK
4 pack of gluten-free brownies.
RETAIL Crownies 4 PACK
4 pack of a chocolate gluten free brownie with a chocolate chip cookie center.
RETAIL White Bread Loaf
16 slices of gluten free white bread. Take home, toast, and enjoy!
Whole Pecan Pie
1 - 10" Pecan Pie
Whole Apple Pie
1 - 10" GF Apple Pie. Did any one say family gathering?
RETAIL Cinnful Pouncake 4Slices
A pack of 4 slices of cinnamon pecan poundcake
RETAIL Lemon Poundcake 4 Slices
A pack of 4 slices of lemon poundcake
RETAIL Chocolate Poundcake 4 Slices
A pack of 4 slices of chocolate poundcake.
RETAIL Vegan Muffin - 4 PACK
4 chocolate vegan gluten free brownies.
Lemon bites - 3 PACK
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
A local Dallas restaurant focused on gluten-free comfort food. Specializing in Brunch seven days a week. Come in and enjoy!
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206