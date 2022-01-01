Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Company Cafe & Bar 2104 Greenville Ave

1,118 Reviews

$$

2104 Greenville Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

Popular Items

French Toast Bites
The Deep Bowl
3 Sunrise Tacos

Starters

**No Utensils**

$10.00

Two gluten free oat milk crepes filled with hazelnut Nutella. Topped with strawberries and bananas and Drizzled with a sweet cream and and chocolate sauce.

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Liteful Foods gluten-free bread, toasted to perfection and topped with sliced avocado, pesto and pico de gallo

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.50

One Liteful Foods gluten-free biscuit and our signature pepper-gravy

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Housemade mild salsa and housemade tortilla chips

Cinnful Cake Slice

$5.25

Gluten-free sour cream coffee cake, cinnamon pecan streusal. Served warm and dusted with powdered sugar.

French Toast Bites

$6.75

A FAN FAVORITE! Fried gluten-free french toast bites. 10 bites to an order. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of syrup.

Granola & Yogurt

$8.50

Gluten-free granola topped with a dollup of greek yogurt and fresh berries, and drizzled with honey.

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$10.50

Sweet potato fries, shredded cheddar, crumbled bacon, green onions, jalapenos, and ranch dressing

Spinach Dip

$8.50

Housemade spinach artichoke dip and housemade tortilla chips

Stuffed French Toast

$12.25

Gluten-free pound cake filled with marscarpone cheese, topped with a strawberry glaze and whipped cream. Served with a side of syrup

Texas Trio

$12.25

Housemade mild salsa, guacamole,and queso served with housemade tortilla chips

The Hangover Cure

$11.00

French fries, turkey sausage, cheddar cheese, and 2 eggs your style topped with pepper gravy

Benedicts

Benedict Cumberbatch

$10.50

Gluten-free biscuit topped with tomato, spinach, poached eggs, and hollandaise. Dusted with paprika.

Bumblebee Chickenscratch

$14.25

Liteful Foods gluten-free biscuit topped with gf fried chicken, mascarpone cheese, honey, poached eggs, and hollandaise. Dusted with paprika.

Birria Benedict

$14.25

Gluten-free biscuit topped with birria beef, consome juice, guacomole, poached eggs, and house made hollandaise. Dusted with paprika

Pancakes & Waffles

Johnny Rooster

$14.75

Two gluten-free pancakes topped with two pieces of gluten-free fried chicken. Served with a side of bacon & jalapeno marmalade and syrup

Bananas Foster Pancakes

$10.50

Two gluten-free pancakes topped with sauteed bananas, spiced rum sauce, and whipped cream. Served with a side of syrup

Short Stack

$6.75

Two gluten-free pancakes.Customize as desired

Full Stack

$9.75

Three plate filling gluten-free pancakes.

Dozen Silver Dollar

$8.00

12 Mini silver dollar pancakes. Adults love them too.

Side Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.25

Six small gf silver dollar pancakes

Single Pancake

$4.00

One GF pancake. Served with a side of syrup.

Plain Single Waffle

$8.00

One gluten-free plain waffle .Customize as desired, the options are plentiful.

Breakfast Bowls

The Deep Bowl

$13.75

#1 SELLING BOWL! Grass-fed beef, two eggs your way, with sweet potato hash & bacon, topped with avocado. Served with a side of salsa.

Mean Migas Bowl

$12.75

Grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions sauteed in salsa, served on a bed of black beans, and topped with two eggs your way, tortilla strips, and cotija cheese

Morning Glory Bowl

$14.75

Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa

Vegan Bowl

$12.75

Sauteed potatoes, quinoa, onions, mushrooms, carrots, chickpeas, and cilantro. Topped with vegan eggs and avocado. Served with a side of salsa.

Chicken teriyaki Bowl

$13.75

Chicken teriyaki sauteed with brussel sprouts, onions, bell peppers, and carrots. Topped with two eggs your way and avocado. Served with a side of salsa.

Vegan Migas

$11.75

Tofu, bell peppers, onions, and tortilla strips sauteed in homemade salsa on top of a bed of black beans. Topped with vegan cheese.

Fiesta Bowl

$13.75

A NEW ADDITION! Ground Chorizo, two eggs your way, with diced zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onion, and roasted corn, topped with avocado. Served with a side of salsa.

Brunch Favorites

Local Farmer Scramble

$13.50

An egg scramble filled with bacon, mushrooms, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and a slice of sourdough toast.

Veggie RX Scramble

$12.50

An egg scramble filled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and spinach on a bed of black beans. Served with a side of salsa and a slice of sourdough toast.

The B.E.A.T.

$9.25

2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs your way, sliced avocado, 2 slices of tomato, and 2 pieces of sourdough toast

Wake N Bake

$10.50

A gluten-free biscuit topped with pepper gravy and served with 2 slices of bacon and 2 eggs your way

The Sammich

$12.25

A folded egg filled with cheddar cheese, topped with 2 slices of bacon inside a gluten free biscuit. Served with a side of rosemary potatoes.

3 Sunrise Tacos

$10.25

The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa

Vegan Tacos

$9.50

3 vegan tacos filled with al pastor sauce on tofu and topped with pineapple pico and pickled onions on corn tortillas

Company Classics

Fish & Chips

$15.25

Gluten-free tempura fried white fish served with french fries and a side of tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos

$15.25

Gluten-free tempura fried white fish served on tortillas of your choice filled with romaine lettuce, goat cheese and pico de gallo. Topped with chipotle aioli. Served with a side of black beans.

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$15.50

BEST SELLER - GF chicken fried steak topped with signature honey-jalapeno gravy. Served with two eggs your way and a slice of sourdough toast.

Chicken Fried Steak Lunch

$15.50

GF chicken fried steak topped with signature honey-jalapeno gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed hericot verte.

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$13.50

A STAFF FAVORITE!! 3 GF chicken fingers tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Served with french fries and a side of ranch dressing.

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$13.74

Two Buffalo fried gluten free shrimp tacos topped with shredded carrote, cheddar chesse, romaine lettuce, cilantro and ranch dressing. Served with a side of black beans.

Salads

Company Cobb

$15.50

Roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and blue cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of chipotle aioli dressing.

Harvest Salad

$11.00

Pickled onions, blueberries, goat cheese and candied pecans on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of

Mediterranean Salad

$10.50

Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini pepper, and cotija cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with a side of oregano vinaigrette.

Burgers / Sandwiches

Company Burger

$12.50

Grass-fed beef patty, tomatoes, onions, pickles, greens on a burger bun. Cheese optional and served with a side of fries

Buffalo Burger

$16.50

Grass-fed buffalo patty, tomatoes, onions, pickles and greens on a burger bun. Cheese optional. Served with a side of fries

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Beyond meat patty, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, greens on a burger bun. Cheese optional. Served with a side of fries.

Chicken Sandy

$13.50

Gluten-free fried chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, and greens on a burger bun. Served with french fries and a side of ranch.

Buffalo Exchange

$12.75

GF fried chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, tomatoes, romaine, swiss cheese and ranch dressing on a burger bun. Served with a side of french fries.

French Dip

$10.50

Housemade roast beef, provolone cheese on a hoagie roll with a side au jus. Served with sea salt kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Turkey Club

$10.50

Smoked turkey breast, 2 slices of bacon, swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes on a croissant with cran-mustard. Served with sea salt kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Chicken Pesto Caprese

$11.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto drizzled with balsamic reduction on a ciabatta bun. Served with sea salt kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

A white cheddar grilled cheese on sourdough toast. Served with french fries.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

Our slow roasted roast beef topped with sauteed peppers & onions, and melted pepper jack cheese on a bolillo roll. Served with your choice of side.

Desserts

Slice of Cake

$6.00

Liteful Foods delicious gluten-free cakes by the slice. Flavors vary from day to day.

Brownie Sundae

$9.25

A warm gluten-free chocolate brownie, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Brownie

$3.00

A warm gluten-free brownie.

Crownie

$3.00

A warm gluten-free chocolate brownie with a chocolate chip cookie center.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

A pair of chocolate chip cookies. Pint sized, perfect for milk.

Coconut Macaroons

$3.25

A pair of coconut macaroons. For coconut lovers only

Pecan Pie a la mode

$7.50Out of stock

A warm slice of gluten-free pecan pie served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

Apple Pie a la mode

$7.50Out of stock

A warm slice of gluten-free apple pie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

Vegan Cupcake

$6.00

A vegan gluten free chocolate brownie topped with vegan chocolate icing.

Lemon Pound Cake

$5.00

Vegan Muffin

$4.00

Dessert Waffle

$9.00

Gluten-free Chocolate Waffle topped with a fresh berries, ice cream and whipped cream topping, drizzled with chocolate sauce.

A La Carte

1 Egg Your Way

$1.50

2 Eggs Your Way

$3.00

Half Avocado

$3.00

Slice of Toast

$1.50

1 slice of sourdough toast

Slice of GF Toast

$3.25

Toasted to perfection.

Gluten-free Biscuit

$3.50

Served with House Jam and Butter

Croissant

$3.50

Served with House Jam and Butter

Tortillas - Pack of 3

$2.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

One GF pancake. Served with a side of syrup.

Extra Chips

$3.00

Sweet Potato Hash with Bacon

$4.50

Cubed sweet potato, cilantro, and chopped bacon

Paleo Hash

$4.00

Brussel sprouts, apples, onions, carrots, and bell peppers.

Vegan Hash

$4.00

Potatoes, quinoa, onions, mushrooms, carrots, chickpeas, spinach and cilantro

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Apples, pineapple, blueberries and strawberries

Berries Only Cup

$6.00

Strawberries and blueberries

Nana cup

$3.00

Sliced banana.

Strawberry Banana Fruit Cup

$4.00

Sliced banana and strawberries.

Mac N Cheese cup

$4.50

Gluten-free penne pasta made with corn and rice flours. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Mac N Cheese bowl

$7.00

Gluten-free penne pasta made with corn and rice flours. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side of Tomatoes

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$2.00

2 Slices of Bacon

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Venison Sausage

$4.00

8oz Beef Patty

$7.50

8oz Buffalo Patty

$9.50

6oz Beyond Meat Patty

$7.50

Chicken Fried Steak Solo

$10.00

Chicken Fried Chicken Solo

$8.00

3 Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50

Side Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.25

Six small gf silver dollar pancakes

Single Breakfast Taco

$4.50

1 Single Sunrise Taco made your way.

Fiesta Hash

$4.00

Zucchini, Squash, Roasted Corn, Onions, and Bell Peppers.

Side Of Queso

$3.00

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Of Fresh Japs

$1.00

Holiday Pies & Sides Pre-Orders (48 hour notice required)

A plentiful offering of our most treasured gluten free sides and pies. All orders will be ready for pickup on Tuesday, November 22nd, and Wednesday, November 23rd by 2pm. Order Now!

GF 10" Pumpkin Pie - serves 6-8

$35.00

GF 10" Pecan Pie - serves 6-8

$35.00

GF 10" Apple Pie - serves 6-8

$35.00

Praline Sweet Potato Mash - 3lbs - serves 4-6

$25.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes - 3lbs - serves 4-6

$25.00

Mac N Cheese - 3lbs - serves 4-6

$35.00

Roasted Balsamic Brussels Sprouts - 3lbs - serves 4-6

$35.00

Haricots Verts - 3lbs - serves 4-6

$30.00

Cranberry Sauce - 2lbs - serves 4-6

$20.00

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$4.75

Tito's

$6.75

Double Well Vodka

$8.75

Double Tito's

$12.75

Well Gin

$4.75

Double Well Gin

$8.75

Well Rum

$4.75

Meyers Dark

$6.75

Double Well Rum

$8.75

Double Meyers Dark

$12.75

Well Tequila

$4.75

1800

$8.75

Ghost Tequila

$8.00Out of stock

Double Well Tequila

$8.75

Double 1800

$12.75

Ghost Tequila

$16.00Out of stock

Well Whiskey

$4.75

Crown

$7.75

Jameson

$8.75

Fireball

$6.75

Makers Mark

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Double Well Whiskey

$8.75

Makers Mark

$9.00

Double Jameson

$16.75

Double Fireball

$12.75

Cointreau

$6.75

Frangelico

$6.75

Kahlua

$6.75

Bailey's

$6.75Out of stock

Double Cointreau

$12.75

Double Frangelico

$12.75

Double Kahlua

$12.75

Double Bailey's

$12.75

COCKTAILS

House Bloody Mary

$7.20

Jalapeño & bell pepper infused vodka, house made bloody mix Primary Liquor(s): Vodka

The Santa Maria

$10.00Out of stock

Ghost tequila, house made bloody mix, jalapeño& sausage topping Primary Liquor(s):Tequila

Company Rita

$6.80

Our made to order house margarita with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave nectar Primary Liquor(s): Tequila, Triple Sec

1800 Rita

$9.00

1800 Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave nectar Primary Liquor(s):Tequila, Orange Liqueur

Mimosa

$5.80

Our house go-to cocktail. Champagne with a splash of orange juice Primary Liquor(s):Sparkling White Wine

Mimosa Carafe

$17.40

Orange juice, champagne

Pomosa Glass

$6.80

Champagne with your choice of up to two juices

Pomosa Carafe

$19.40

Champagne with your choice of up to two juices

Orchard Sangria Glass

$9.00

House white wine, Berentzen apple, triple sec, ginger ale, citrus

Orchard Sangria Carafe

$18.00

House white wine, Berentzen apple, triple sec, ginger ale, citrus

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Fireball whiskey, cinnamon hot tea, honey

Hill Country Mule

$9.00

House infused orange vodka, ginger beer, lime

Booch Hooch

$7.00

Tito's vodka, draft Buddha's brew kombucha

Makers Old Fashioned

$10.00

Makers mark whiskey, simple syrup, bitters,

Jameson Irish Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson, baileys, coffee

The Dude's

$9.00

Tito's vodka, Kahlua half & half

Tito's Cape Cod

$7.00

Tito's vodka, cranberry juice

Ranch Water

$9.00

House tequila, sparkling water, lime juice

White Russian

$8.00

House vodka, Kaluha, half & half

French 75

$10.00

Gin, lime juice, simple syrup, champagne

Iced Drunken Mocha

$9.00

Myers, kaluha, whole milk, chocolate syrup whipped crean

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Tito's vodka, kahula, simple syrup, espresso

Berry Mojito

$9.00

House rum, simple syrup, lime juice, mint syrup,

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

1800 tequila, orange juice, grenadine

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tito's vodka, cranberry juice, grape fruit juice

BEER

Blood N Honey

$6.50Out of stock

Velvet Hammer Peticolas Brewing 16oz beer (9%ABV)

$6.00

Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down Peticolas Brewing 16oz beer (10%ABV)

$7.00

Austin Eastciders - Honey 12oz can hard cider (5%ABV)

$6.00

Dallas Blonde DEBC 16oz beer (5.2%ABV)

$6.00

Firmans 4 Light 16oz beer (4.0%ABV)

$6.20

El Chingon Four Corners Brewing Co. 16oz beer (7.3%ABV)

$6.50

Bud Light, 12oz can beer (4.2% ABV)

$3.00

Miller Lite 12oz can beer (4.2%ABV)

$3.00

Coors Light 12oz can beer (4.2%ABV)

$3.00

Michelob Ultra 12oz can beer (4.2%ABV)

$3.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon 12oz can beer (4.6%ABV)

$3.00

Shiner Bock 12oz can beer (4.5%ABV)

$3.50

Dos Equis Lager 12oz can beer (4.2%ABV)

$4.00

Truly Wild Berry 12oz can hard seltzer (5%ABV)

$4.00

Austin Eastciders

$5.50

Cideboob Watermelon (5.0%ABV)

$5.00

WINE

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon 4oz red wine (13.5%ABV)

$6.25

Barefoot Pinot Grigio 4oz white wine (12.5%ABV)

$6.00

Monkey Snooze sparkling 6oz white wine (11.0%ABV)

$5.25Out of stock

Coffee

The Number Nine

$6.50

Espresso, Coconut Oil, Agave Nectar, Half & Half, and Heavy Cream - Shaken and intended to be served COLD

Latte

$5.25

2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice

Cappuccino

$4.25

2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and topped with milk foam

Cortado

$4.25

A 1:1 ratio between espresso and your choice of steamed milk

Espresso

$2.50

We only serve double shots

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Dark French Roast, Medium Body, Brewed Fresh Daily

Americano

$3.00

We only serve double shots

French Press

$6.00Out of stock

Dark French Roast, Medium Body, Brewed Fresh Daily

Drinks

Buddha's Brew Kombucha

$5.50

The origins of this healthy tonic tea date back over 3000 years. We have proudly offered Austin's own Buddha's Brew since the day we opened. Ask your server for the current draft flavor selection

Cane Sugar Soda

$3.00

Locally sourced. No High Fructose Corn Syrup

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Mineral Water

Tehuacan Sparkling

$3.50

Small Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Harney & Sons sachet. 1 sachet per cup.

Agave Sweet Tea

$4.00

Hand Shaken to Order!

Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened tea

Juice

Juice

$3.00

Not from Concentrate

Milk

Milk

$3.00

From a Cow.

Almond Milk

$3.00

Unsweetened Silk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Artisan hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

Smoothies

Dark Matter - DETOXIFYING

$6.50

Pineapple, Banana,Kale, Apple Juice, Almond Milk, and Charcoal Powder

Falcon Punch - IMMUNITY

$6.50

Strawberries, Banana, Orange Juice, Honey, Almond Milk, and Cordyceps Powder

The Greenbelt - COLLAGEN

$6.50

Spinach, Banana, Apple Juice, Almond Milk, and Bone Broth Powder

Dr. Power - PROTEIN & ENERGY

$6.50

Peanut Butter, Overnight Oats, Banana, Honey, Almond Milk and Reishi Mushroom Powder

Blue Siren - HEALING GINGER

$6.50

Banana, Mangos, Ginger, Almond Milk and Lavendar Blueberry Syrup

Jingle Beets - Limited Edition

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberries, Honey, Almond Milk, and Beet Powder with Bone Broth Powder

Pineapple Berry Punch - IMMUNITY

$6.50

Pineapples, Strawberries, Banana, Orange Juice, Honey, Almond Milk, and Cordyceps Powder

Pastry Case

Whole Sheet Cake

$36.00

Liteful Foods delicious gluten-free 9" loaf cakes. Flavors vary from day to day.

RETAIL Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

2 gluten-free chocolate chip cookies

RETAIL Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Liteful Foods gluten-free brownie

RETAIL Crownie

$3.00

A gluten-free chocolate brownie with a chocolate chip cookie center.

Coconut Macaroons

$2.50

A pair of coconut macaroons. For coconut lovers only

Peanut Butter Bar

$4.00Out of stock

A housemade peanut lovers dream come true. One large peanut butter bar topped with chocolate

M&M Rice Krispy Treat

$4.50Out of stock

Kids love this one! A oversized rice crispy treat topped with chocolate and tons of mini M&Ms

Slice of Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Gluten-free pecan pie.

Slice of Apple Pie

$6.00

Gluten-free apple pie.

Chocolate Brownie Bites - 4 pack

$6.00

4 morsels of gf brownie perfection.

Lemon Bites - 4 pack

$6.00

4 pack of mini gluten-free lemon muffins.

Cinnful Bites - 4 pack

$6.00

Liteful Foods signature Cinnful Poundcake in 4 mini muffins

RETAIL Lemon Poundcake Slice

$5.00

Single slice of lemon poundcake

RETAIL Cinnful Poundcake Slice

$5.00

Single slice of cinnamon pecan .poundcake

RETAIL Vegan Chocolate Muffin

$4.50

A vegan and gluten free chocolate muffin .

RETAIL Vegan Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

A chocolate vegan and gluten-free brownie.

10inch Round GF Cake

$85.00

Vegan Strawberry Bar

$4.00

A homemade strawberry compote in a vegan and gluten free oat rolled bar.

Retail Vegan Lemon Loaf

$5.50

A vegan take on our traditional lemon pound cake

Loaf Cake

$45.00

RETAIL Marble Loaf Slice

$5.00

Baby Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Loaf

$5.00

Banana Nut Loaf

$5.00

Blueberry Muffins

$4.50

Retail

RETAIL Buttermilk Biscuits 4 PACK

$8.00

A 4 pack of our signature gluten free buttermilk biscuits.

Pancake Mix

$4.00

The very mix we use to make our delicious pancakes for you to take home.

Granola

$8.00

12 oz of our gluten-free granola filled with gluten-free oats, nuts, seeds. Sweetened with real maple syrup.

GF Hamburger Buns

$8.00

4 pack of gluten-free hamburger buns

Pizza Crust

$8.00

2 - 10" round gluten-free pizza crust. Just needs your final touch of toppings and bake.

RETAIL Brownies 4 PACK

$12.00

4 pack of gluten-free brownies.

RETAIL Crownies 4 PACK

$10.00

4 pack of a chocolate gluten free brownie with a chocolate chip cookie center.

RETAIL White Bread Loaf

$10.00

16 slices of gluten free white bread. Take home, toast, and enjoy!

Whole Pecan Pie

$35.00Out of stock

1 - 10" Pecan Pie

Whole Apple Pie

$35.00

1 - 10" GF Apple Pie. Did any one say family gathering?

RETAIL Cinnful Pouncake 4Slices

$12.00

A pack of 4 slices of cinnamon pecan poundcake

RETAIL Lemon Poundcake 4 Slices

$10.00

A pack of 4 slices of lemon poundcake

RETAIL Chocolate Poundcake 4 Slices

$10.00Out of stock

A pack of 4 slices of chocolate poundcake.

RETAIL Vegan Muffin - 4 PACK

$12.00Out of stock

4 chocolate vegan gluten free brownies.

Lemon bites - 3 PACK

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local Dallas restaurant focused on gluten-free comfort food. Specializing in Brunch seven days a week. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

