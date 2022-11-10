Restaurant header imageView gallery

Company Culture

43 East 43rd Street

(btw. Madison & Vanderbilt)

New York, NY 10017

Popular Items

Matcha Latte
Croissant
Americano

Counter Culture Coffee

Regular

Regular

$3.50+

Big Trouble: Caramel, Nutty, Round

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot!

Americano

Americano

$3.50

A double shot of espresso pulled over hot water.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of espresso marked with a splash of steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso with a short pour of steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Espresso with a generous pour of steamed milk.

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$38.00

20 cups of brewed coffee in this 160 oz. carrier. Cups and sugar included.

Seasonal Drinks

Hive Mind

Hive Mind

$6.00

Turmeric, ginger, lemongrass, honey and spices steamed with oat milk.

Coconut Cold Brew

Coconut Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold brew, coconut and pandan served with a splash of oat milk over ice.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Espresso mixed with valrhona chocolate and whole milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Valrhona Caraibe dark chocolate, Valrhona Caramelia, tahitian vanilla, skim milk

Maple Cortado

Maple Cortado

$5.00

Spiced Apple Cider

$5.00

Kettl & In Pursuit of Tea

Chai Tea with a blend of spices with a generous pour of steamed milk
Sencha Jou Green

Sencha Jou Green

$4.00

Grassy and bold, a classic Sencha with a touch of matcha.

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$4.00

Assam tea with rooibos, clove, cardamom and ginger.

Yame Black

Yame Black

$4.00

Malty and robust, similar to an English Breakfast-style tea.

Chamomile

Chamomile

$4.00

Mild and floral, naturally caffeine-free.

Fresh Mint

Fresh Mint

$4.00

Bright and refreshing, mint steeped in hot water.

Fresh Lemon & Ginger

Fresh Lemon & Ginger

$4.00

Zesty and zingy, lemon and ginger with hot water.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha tea with a generous pour of steamed milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00

Chai Tea with a blend of spices served with a generous pour of steamed milk

Iced Coffee (For Now or Later)

Espresso with short pour of milk, served over ice.
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold-brewed coffee poured over ice.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Ceylon black tea poured over ice.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00

Espresso with a generous pour of milk, served over ice.

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso and a short pour of milk, served over ice.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with water over ice.

Iced Cortado

Iced Cortado

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and milk, served over ice.

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$4.75

A double shot of espresso pulled over Boylan tonic water and ice.

Rise Nitro Cold Brew

Rise Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Nitro cold brew, straight up. (7 oz)

Rise Oat Milk Nitro Latte

Rise Oat Milk Nitro Latte

$4.00

Nitro cold brew with a dash of oat milk. (7 oz)

Rise Oat Milk Mocha

Rise Oat Milk Mocha

$4.00

Nitro cold brew with oat milk and cacao. (7 oz)

Breads Bakery Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50

Buttery and flakey, but not like your friend who forgets to call.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.75

Decadent marzipan-filled croissant.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Buttery, flaky Parisian-style pain au chocolat

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$5.50

Super flaky cinnamon sugar staple

Potato Bureka

Potato Bureka

$3.75

Soft, flakey pastry, filled with potato.

Spinach & Feta Bureka

Spinach & Feta Bureka

$3.75

Puff pastry folded with spinach and feta cheese.

Chocolate Rugelach

Chocolate Rugelach

$2.50Out of stock

Soft, flaky, mini croissant-shaped chocolate rugelach.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Always a good idea.

Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Crispy and gooey oatmeal cookie with currants.

Banana Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Water and Juice

Raw Juicery- 12 oz

Raw Juicery- 12 oz

$9.00

Cold pressed with cucumber, celery, green apple, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon and ginger.

Boylan Soda - 12 oz

Boylan Soda - 12 oz

$3.00

Filtered water, pinpoint carbonation. A classic refreshment.

Saratoga Still Water - 12 oz

Saratoga Still Water - 12 oz

$3.00

"America's Finest Spring Water" from Saratoga Springs, New York.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Located between Grand Central Terminal and Bryant Park, Company Culture is the specialty coffee shop within the Company Building. We serve Counter Culture coffee, using Modbar equipment, made by skilled and thoughtful baristas.

Location

43 East 43rd Street, (btw. Madison & Vanderbilt), New York, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery
Company Culture image
Company Culture image
Company Culture image

