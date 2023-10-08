- Home
Compass Cafe 10 Camelia Way
10 Camelia Way
Southern Pines, NC 28387
Coffee
Espresso
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend
Americano
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with steaming hot water, sweetened to your liking.
Cappuccino
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.
Flat White
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.
Latte
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.
Cold Brew
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Coffee Blend - your choice of adding milk or sweetener.
Drip
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Volcancito freshly ground beans brewed for your freshest cup of coffee. Add milk and sweeten to your liking.
Cafe Au Lait
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Volcancito blend paired with equal parts frothed milk.
Non-Coffee
London Fog
Your choice of tea flavor with milk and slightly sweetened with vanilla syrup
Hot Chocolate
Hand stirred chocolate sauce, your choice of steamed milk.. add whipped cream for delicious sipping!
Milk Steamer
Steamed milk of your choice for those who want a warm drink without the caffeine!
Hot Tea
Piping hot water with a tea bag of your choice - modify to your liking!
Chai Latte
Organic Oregon Chai Tea with rich and authentic Himalayan chai taste (black tea, honey and authentic chai spices) paired with your choice of milk and sweetened to your liking.
Matcha Latte
Organic ceremonial matcha powder whisked to perfection poured over your choice of milk and sweetened to your liking.
Smoothies
The Compass
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Turmeric, Coconut Water
Up Dog
Spinach, Avocado, Cauliflower, Banana, Lemon, Coconut Water
Down Dog
Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Cauliflower, Agave, Apple Concentrate
Warrior 1
Banana, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup, Oat Milk
Warrior 2
Banana, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Cold Brew, Oat Milk
Wild Thing
Cherry, Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Cocoa Powder, Oat Milk
Chia
Grab 'n Go
Breath Mints
Public Goods, 1oz. Healthy ingredients with nothing to hide -- sorbitol, peppermint oil, stevia leaf extract, calcium stearate, silicone dioxide, spearmint oil.
Peanut Butter Cranberry Energy Bites
Peanut butter, almond butter, rolled oats, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, maple syrup, semi-sweet chocolate chips, vanilla extract, pink Himalayan salt, and coconut oil. Made in-house!
AMG Snacks * Espresso Energy Bites * Mini Bag
NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, peanuts, chocolate chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter), gluten free oats, peanut butter (peanuts), flaxseed meal, ground espresso, vanilla powder.
Nate's Nectar Red Raspberry Creamed Honey
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, red raspberry extract (alcohol, water, red raspberry juice concentrate, glycerin, natural flavors).
Nate's Nectar Original Creamed Honey
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey - only 1 ingredient!
Nate's Nectar Natural Raw Honey
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey - only 1 ingredient!
Bearded Brothers Lone Star Vanilla Pecan Bar
Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, pecans, chia seeds, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt.
White Cheddar Parmesan Crunchy Curls
Gluten-free crunchy curls seasoned with white cheddar & parmesan cheese.
Mustard & Onion Pretzel Twists
Gluten-free pretzel twists seasoned with mustard, onion and a hint of brown sugar.
Gourtmet Doggy Treats
Self rising wheat flour, peanut butter, whole oats, oil, water. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Baked Parmesan Crisps
Parmesan cheese, spices
Jamaican Jerk Peanuts *Spicy*
Peanuts, sea salt, onion, sugar, garlic, habanero peppers, spices, soybean oil. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Cherry Dark Chocolate Granola
100% rolled oats, cashews, almonds, brown sugar, honey, vegetable oil, vanilla, tart cherries, chocolate chips, spices. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Fig & Sunflower Granola Bar
Local NC honey, 100% rolled oats, organic figs, raw almonds, raw cashews, rice cereal, sesame seeds, molasses, vanilla. GLUTEN FREE. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Brewnola Granola Bar
Spent brewery barley grain, local honey, natural peanut butter, rice cereal, 100% rolled oats, dried cranberries, raw organic coconut, flax seed, sesame seeds, pistachios, raw pumpkin seeds, organic barley malt extract, vanilla, sea salt. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Plantain Chips
Made with peeled, sliced green plantains, non-hydrogenated vegetable oil, salt. Non-GMO. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Popcorn
Made from USDA certified organic corn and lightly seasoned with natural sea salt. Organic corn, organic vegetable oil, sea salt. Certified organic, vegan friendly, no added sugar, gluten free, non-gmo, all natural.
Veggie Chips
White carrot, orange sweet potato, beetroot, non-hydrogenated palm oil, sea salt. Non-GMO. Gluten Free. Vegan Friendly.
Moonstruck Dark Chocolate Cocoa Nib Mint Bar
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, soy lecithin [emulsifier], cocoa butter, natural vanilla flavor), cocoa nibs, natural mint flavors.
Moonstruck Milky Horchata Cocoa
Hot cocoa crafted with artisan chocolate with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. The sweetness of luna's luminescence brightens the night sky with cinnamon sugar in white chocolate. Sugar, whey (milk), creamer (coconut oil, corn syrup solids, sodium caseinate, dipotassium phosphate), maltodextrin, nonfat dry milk, natural flavors, ground cinnamon, salt, guar gum.
Big Orgasm
Eat Gold Organics created an adaptogen nootropic infused 70% cocoa chocolate bar. Ingredients: specialty cocoa, coconut sugar, cocoa butter, wild strawberries, maca, cordyceps, cayenne Organic. Plant Based. Non-GMO. Direct Trade. Wild Ingredients.
Dried Organic Mango
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried mango. Just mango, nothing else. No preservatives - no added sugar. USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Dried Organic Mango + Chili Chewy Fruit Bites
Mavuno Harvest Organic mango, organic chili USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Roasted Organic Cashews
Mavuno Harvest Organic dry roasted whole cashews USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Dark Chocolate Dipped Dried Organic Coconut
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried coconut, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar). USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Dark Chocolate Dipped Dried Organic Pineapple
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried pineapple, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar). USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Dark Chocolate Dipped Organic Dried Mango
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried mango, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar) USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Cinnamon Turmeric Focus Wise Bar
Functional Mushroom Bar. Cinnamon Turmeric - organic date, organic oat, organic almond, organic orange juice powder, organic cashew, organic lions mane, organic cinnamon, organic reishi, organic turmeric, organic ginger powder, organic ashwagandha Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Peanut Banana Wise Bar
Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, peanut, almond, banana, cacao nibs, oat, lions mane, reishi, pink Himalayan salt, ashwagandha (all ingredients organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Mocha Coconut Energy Wise Bar
Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, oat, cacao nibs, coconut, almond, coffee bean, cordyceps, mct powder, ashwagandha, lions mane Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Lemon Ginger Energy Wise Bar
Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, crystallized ginger (ginger cane sugar), oat, cashew, lemon juice powder, cordyceps, mct powder, almond, ginger powder, ashwagandha, lions mane Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Tropical Blast Immunity Wise Bar
Functional Mushroom Bars Ingredients - Date, pineapple, mango, coconut, oats, cashew butter, almond butter, lions mane, turkey tail, reishi, chaga, almond, cashew (all organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Berry Acai Immunity Wise Bar
Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, almond, oats, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, coconut, lemon juice powder, cacao, cashew butter, acai powder, lion's mane, turkey tail, reishi, chaga (all organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Moonstruck Buzzy Dark Chocolate Espresso Bar
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), espresso coffee beans.
Moonstruck Crunchy Milk Chocolate Salted Toffee Bar
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Milk chocolate (sugar, milk, cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate, nonfat milk, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), toffee caramel bits (sugar, glucose syrup, cream [milk], butter [cream (milk), salt], skimmed milk powder, sea salt, almonds, sea salt.
Moonstruck Fruity Dark Chocolate Blueberry Passion Fruit Bar
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark Chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), dried blueberries (wild blueberries, sugar, citric acid, sunflower oil, natural flavor), passion fruit powder.
Moonstruck Minty Milk Chocolate Mint Cocoa
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Awaken the senses with milk chocolate brightened with refreshing mint. Powdered sugar, cocoa powder (dutch process), natural flavor, guar gum.
Moonstruck Cozy Milk Chocolate Golden Milk Cocoa
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Embrace the comfort and strength of the moon with calming ginger and turmeric in milk chocolate. Powdered sugar, cocoa powder (dutch process), natural flavor, ginger powder, turmeric powder
AMG Snacks * Strawberry Vanilla Energy Bites *
NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, cashews, gluten free oats, freeze dried strawberries, vanilla powder.
AMG Snacks *Espresso Energy Bites*
NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, peanuts, chocolate chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter), gluten free oats, peanut butter (peanuts), flaxseed meal, ground espresso, vanilla powder.
Nate's Nectar Maple Creamed Honey
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, organic pure maple flavor (alcohol, maple syrup, caramel color, water).
Nate's Nectar Lemon Creamed Honey
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, lemon extract (alcohol, lemon oils).
Bearded Brothers Radical Raspberry Lemon Bar
Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: figs, dates, sunflower butter (roasted sunflower seeds), shelled hemp seeds, raspberries, chia seeds, lemon powder, sea salt.
Bearded Brothers Luscious Lemon Cashew Bar
Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, almonds, cashews, lemon powder, sea salt.
Bearded Brothers Bodacious Blueberry Vanilla
Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, almonds, dried blueberries, chia seeds, vanilla, sea salt.
Bulk Coffee
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Beans
Guatemala San Luis el Volcancito -- Medium Roast Read the amazing story here: https://hatchetcoffee.com/products/guatemala-las-marias
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Ground
Guatemala San Luis el Volcancito -- Medium Roast Read the amazing story here: https://hatchetcoffee.com/products/guatemala-las-marias
Grab 'n Go Drinks
Raspberry WYLD CBD Sparkling Water
25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
Happy Moose Immunity Boost Wellness Shot
Organic pineapple juice, organic ginger juice, organic lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar, organic cayenne pepper.
Apple Bottom Greens Happy Moose Cold Pressed Juice
Organic green apple, kale, basil, lemon
Mermaid Majik Radiate Miami Kombucha
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Lead Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Ginger Juice, Blue Majik
Lemon WYLD CBD Sparkling Water
25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
Grapefruit WYLD CBD+CBG* Sparkling Water
20mg CBD:10mg CBG - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
Blueberry Pomegranate CBD+CBN* Sparkling Water
25mg CBD:5mg CBN - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
Blood Orange WYLD CBD Sparkling Water
25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
Blackberry WYLD CBD Sparkling Water
25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
Cali Orange Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
Organic orange, mandarin orange
Tropical Roots Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
Organic juices (carrot, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, lemon)
Hella Berry Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
Filtered water, apple juice, coconut milk (coconut meat, water), pineapple juice, strawberry, banana, blueberry, beet juice, lemon juice, vegan probiotics (bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086)
Strawberry Fields Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
Organic juices (apple, orange, strawberry, ginger, turmeric), organic goji berry, organic cayenne pepper
Blood Orange Bliss Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
Juices (organic orange, blood orange)
Flower Power Radiate Kombucha
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Local Florida Roselle Flower Petals, Local Florida Lemongrass, Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Juice
Hoppy Papi Radiate Miami Kombucha
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Grapefruit Juice, Organic Hops, Organic Ashwagandha Root
Pina Caliente Radiate Miami Kombucha
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Pineapple Juice, Organic Turmeric, Organic Cayenne
Pollinator Radiate Miami Kombucha
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Lemon, Organic Ginger, Organic Butterfly Pea Flower, Bee Pollen
Black Rose Radiate Miami Kombucha
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Grapefruit Juice, Rose Petals, Organic Activated Charcoal
Green Apple Radiate Miami Kombucha
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Organic Cold-Pressed Lime Juice, Organic Spirulina, Organic Chlorophyll
Smart Water
16.9 Fl Oz (500 mL)
Products
Nate's Nectar Bee Healed Beeswax Chapstick
Bee Healed Beeswax Lip Balm is an all-natural, healing salve made from our finest beeswax. The salve works great for burns, cuts, scraps, chapped lips and cracked skin. A little goes a long way, making this lip balm an ideal choice for travel or everyday use. All Bee Healed products are hand-poured and created in small batches to ensure top quality. Ingredients: olive oil, coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin e oil, tea tree essential oil
Mindful Mornings Coffee Mug
Mindful Mornings coffee mug (14oz) Hot Asana holds Mindful Mornings every Wednesday 0730-0800 for free virtually, and an occasional rooftop gathering! Purchase your mug to feel connected. If you bring your own mug to the cafe when ordering you save $0.12 per order :)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Healing Happens Here. Hot Asana is not just a yoga studio. The yoga studio is a part of the compass that we use to navigate our way to overall well being. The points of that compass are Mind, Body, Soul & Friends. We believe that the power to overcome is a personal and community endeavor. Compass Cafe is located inside of the Hot Asana Building at 10 Camelia Way. It is a place to hang out, to meet friends or to make friends. We offer quick, delicious and affordable coffee, smoothies, chia bowls and healthy grab & go snacks. We have plenty of outlets if you need to work or surf, inside counters, outside patio seating and couches, plants and wifi on the only commercial rooftop in Southern Pines.
10 Camelia Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387