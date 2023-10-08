Restaurant info

Healing Happens Here. Hot Asana is not just a yoga studio. The yoga studio is a part of the compass that we use to navigate our way to overall well being. The points of that compass are Mind, Body, Soul & Friends. We believe that the power to overcome is a personal and community endeavor. Compass Cafe is located inside of the Hot Asana Building at 10 Camelia Way. It is a place to hang out, to meet friends or to make friends. We offer quick, delicious and affordable coffee, smoothies, chia bowls and healthy grab & go snacks. We have plenty of outlets if you need to work or surf, inside counters, outside patio seating and couches, plants and wifi on the only commercial rooftop in Southern Pines.