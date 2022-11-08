Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Italian

Compliments Only Subs

1 Review

$$

2029 P St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Crunchy Boi
The Teamster
Marisa Tomei Eats Free

Subs

Marisa Tomei Eats Free

Marisa Tomei Eats Free

$14.50

Capicola, Genoa, Fresh Mozz, Basil & Arugula Salad & Honey Chili Aioli.

The Teamster

The Teamster

$15.50

Ham, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Shredduce, Oil & Vin

Farmers Market After Dark

Farmers Market After Dark

$11.50

Cucumber, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onion, Arugula, Shredduce, Green Goddess Dressing & Oil & Vin

Never Been Cheddar

Never Been Cheddar

$14.50

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Radish & Mustard Aioli

Hot Pants

Hot Pants

$15.00

Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Cholula Mayo, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Shredduce, Oli & Vin.

The Frex

The Frex

$17.50

Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni, Genoa, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Hot Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Oregano, Olive Oil & Lots of Balsamic.

Crunchy Boi

Crunchy Boi

$15.00

turkey, provolone, potato chips, garlic mayo, pickles, onions, shredduce, oil & vin

It's a BOI

$14.50

The crunchy boi is great, but what if it had a different meat?! Your choice of meat, provolone, garlic mayo, potato chips, onions, pickles, shredduce, oil & vin.

Vesuvio II

Vesuvio II

$18.00Out of stock

Beef & Pork blend meatballs, vodka sauce, pepperoncini, melted mozzarella, oregano. Served Hot.

Sicky Wicky Club

Sicky Wicky Club

$15.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, duke's mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, shredduce, oil & vin, oregano

Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.75

House made cold brew in a 12 oz bottle.

Dr. Browns Root Beer

Dr. Browns Root Beer

$2.50

yes, it was unavailable for months. It's back! ROOT BEER!

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$2.50
Dr. Browns Diet Cream Soda

Dr. Browns Diet Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock
Dr. Browns Black Cherry

Dr. Browns Black Cherry

$2.50

Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry

$2.50

Dr. Browns Cel-Ray Soda

$2.50

IYKYK.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water

Topo Chico- LIME

$3.00

Topo Chico- GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00Out of stock
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50

12 oz bottle of water

Coke

Coke

$2.00

12 oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz can of diet coke

Natalie's Lemonade

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.25

16 oz bottle of Lemonade.

Chips & Sides

Utz Original Chips

Utz Original Chips

$3.25

Plain old regular potato chips.

Utz Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.25
Utz BBQ Chips

Utz BBQ Chips

$3.25
Utz Sour Cream & Onion

Utz Sour Cream & Onion

$3.25
Salt & Pepper Chips

Salt & Pepper Chips

$3.25

Don't sleep on the S&P chips

Mini Chips- Utz Original

$0.75

1 oz bag of original utz chips

Side of Meatballs

Side of Meatballs

$5.50

2 pork & beef meatballs in marinara.

Egg Salad- 1/2 pint

Egg Salad- 1/2 pint

$4.25

Compliments Only Old Bay Egg Salad. Eggs, celery, dukes mayo, mustard, old bay.

Tuna Salad 1/2 Pint

$4.25

Tuna, Duke's mayo, red onion, celery, tarragon

French Onion Dip

$5.00

Caramelized onion, scallion, sour cream. Served with a mini bag of plain utz chips for dipping.

Deli Pickle

$3.00

Jumbo deli pickle for snacking

Quart of Pickle Spears (12pcs)

$9.00

12 deli pickle spears. For snacking or whatever.

Whisked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Made by our pals at Whisked! bakery. Chocolate Chip cookie.

Whisked Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie

$2.25

Made by our pals at Whisked! bakery. Classic lemon poppy seed cookie.

Berger Cookies - 2 pk

$4.00

The Baltimore classic cookie. Cake cookies with a small mountain of fudge on top.

Berger Cookies- Large

$7.50

15 oz pack of Berger Cookies. A Baltimore classic. White cake cookies topped with a pile of fudge.

Fruity Pebble Cannolis

Fruity Pebble Cannolis

$4.00

set of two mini cannolis. filled with vanilla cream & dipped in fruity pebbles.

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.50

4 oz of house made marinara. Crushed tomato, garlic, onion & basil simmered until it's perfect.

Gear

Picnic Kit

Picnic Kit

$15.00Out of stock

Everything you need for a picnic 🧺 Reusable blanket, 2 color changing stadium cups, No Negative Feedback Frisbee, napkins and wet wipes.

Compliments Only Pin

$8.00

Compliments Only Sticker

$0.50

black square sticker with our bitchin' logo.

EXTRA MAYO Tank- Green

EXTRA MAYO Tank- Green

$25.00

Compliments Only Logo on the front left breast. Extra Mayo across the back. Sleeveless Tank in green. Unisex sizes.

EXTRA MAYO Tank- Grey

EXTRA MAYO Tank- Grey

$25.00Out of stock

Compliments Only Logo on front left breast. Extra Mayo across the back. Muscle Tank. Unisex sizes.

No Negative Feedback Frisbee

$2.00

Color Changing Cup

$1.00Out of stock

They've got our logo, they change color when you put cold stuff in em. Available in orange or blue.

Basics

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Old Bay Egg Salad on an Italian roll.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna salad on an Italian roll.

Turkey Sandwich

$13.50

Ham Sandwich

$12.50

Salami Sandwich

$12.50

Genoa salami on a sub roll with whatever you want.

Pepperoni Sandwich

$12.50

Pepperoni and whatever else you want, bub.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.50

Roast beef on a sub roll with whatever you want.

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Tell us what veggies to put on that bad boy.

Really Big Subs

Three Footer

$130.00

**48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE NEEDED** 3 foot long sub roll from Cardinal Bakery Your choice of The Teamster or Crunchy Boi. Teamster- ham, genoa, capicola, onions, provolone, hot & sweet peppers & shredduce. Mayo and dressing on the side. Crunchy Boi- Turkey, garlic aioli, potato chips, pickles, onions, shredduce, oil & vinegar. Dressing served on the side Serves 6-12 people.

Six Footer

$250.00

**PLEASE NOTE 72 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL BIG SUBS** six freakin' feet of sub. Your choice of Teamster or Crunchy Boi Teamster- Ham, Genoa, Capicola, Onions, Peppers, Provolone & Shredduce. Mayo & Dressing on the side. Crunchy Boi- Turkey, Garlic Aioli, Potato Chips, Pickles, Onions, Shredduce. Dressing on the side. Feeds 15-20 people.

Sandwich Platters

The Classics

An assortment of our three most popular sandwiches. Cut in half and individually wrapped. -The Teamster (italian sub) -Crunchy Boi (turkey sub) -Farmers Market After Dark (Veggie sub) 1 piece= 1/2 sub

Our Favorites

An assortment of OUR favorite subs. Cut in half & individually wrapped. -The Teamster (Italian) -Crunchy Boi (Turkey) -Marisa Tomei Eats Free (salami, mozz & honey chili aioli) -Hot Pants (Spicy Italian) 1 piece= 1/2 sub.

Individual Boxed Lunches

Small Lunch Box (minimum order of 10 boxes)

$11.00

Includes 1/2 a sub, small bag of plain chips & mini water bottle.

Full Size Lunch Box (minimum order of 10 lunches)

$18.00

Choice of Sub, bag of chips & drink

Chips, Drinks & Sides

Case of Assorted Chips (lg. bags)

$52.00

24 bags of full sized chips

Mini Chips

$0.75

1 oz bags of mini utz

Quart of Pickle Spears (12pcs)

$9.00

12 deli pickle spears. For snacking or whatever.

Dozen Waters

$12.00

12 bottles of water. Hydration is happiness!

Large French Onion Dip

$9.50

16 oz of goodness. French onion dip made here in house.

Case of Mini Chips

$20.00

24 bags of 1oz regular utz.

Whisked Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie

$2.25

Made by our pals at Whisked! bakery. Classic lemon poppy seed cookie.

Whisked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Made by our pals at Whisked! bakery. Chocolate Chip cookie.

Side Salad

$9.00

64 oz salad. Serves 4-6 guests a side salad portion. Chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, radish, red onion. Served with olive oil & balsamic dressing on the side.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Subs, Chips & Compliments.

Website

Location

2029 P St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

