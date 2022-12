Compline Restaurant

Morgon, Grégoire Hoppenot "Corcelette" (To-Go)

$40.00

When our importer friends at Transparent Wine Co. first brought Grégoire Hoppenot’s wines into the US, we went big: our small restaurant bought a pallet of the producer’s charming, delicious, naturally made Fleurie to pour by the glass. You can imagine our excitement when Hoppenot joined an elite tier in Beaujolais and gained access to Gamay vines in Corcelette, one of Morgon’s top vineyard sites, made famous by Jean Foillard. This old-vine, gossamer juice is a wellspring of eternal energy. It’s life-affirming. It’s fundamentally about enjoyment. Pop immediately!