Comune imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Comune

1,339 Reviews

$$

677 Parsons Avenue

Columbus, OH 43206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

potato gnocchi (v+)
bread + spread (v)
tahdig (v, gf)

small plates

bread + spread (v)

$14.00

house-made koji pita served with 3 spreads: ajvar, broccoli + walnut pesto, pumpkin butter. contains wheat that cannot be modified. spreads may contain peanut and/or tree nut allergens.

apple + radish salad (v, gf+)

$12.00

little gem, pecans, puffed wheat berries, vegan ranch (v, gf+)

chopped salad (v+, gf+)

$12.00

seasonal vegetables, preserved lemon vinaigrette, croutons, farmer's cheese. contains dairy and gluten which can be modified. vegan cheese contains tree nuts.

confit sweet potato (v+, gf)

$14.00

harissa, yogurt, almond, pickled habanada peppers (v+, gf+)

tahdig (v, gf)

$15.00

crispy rice, saffron, tahina, roasted beets, pistachio, black lime (v, gf)

baby potatoes (v+, gf)

$13.00

whipped feta castelvetrano olives, fennel (v, gf)

entrees

roasted honeynut squash (v, gf)

$20.00

black lentils, radicchio salad, urfa chili, crispy onions (v, gf)

king trumpet mushrooms (v)

$22.00

fregola, spaghetti squash, salsa verde (v, gf+)

potato gnocchi (v+)

$23.00

porcini + cremini mushroom ragu, lacinato kale, crispy potato, ricotta (v+)

desserts

to-go knafeh (v)

$8.00

chocolate + nutella filling, stewed quince, coconut whipped cream

poached apple (v, gf)

$10.00

almond cake, coconut whipped cream, spiced candied almonds.

ground cherry upside-down cake

$12.00

cornmeal, coffee crème anglaise, toasted vanilla cream

utensils

utensils for one

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Comune presents plant-forward cuisine: flavorful, satisfying, eminently sharable dishes made from in season ingredients, sourced from close by. open for lunch 10-2, dinner 5p-8p. takeout only.

Website

Location

677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Gallery
Comune image

Similar restaurants in your area

Club 185
orange star4.6 • 905
185 East Livingston Ave Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Alpine & El Lugar
orange starNo Reviews
525 S. 4th St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Buns and Brew
orange star4.4 • 526
970 Parsons Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
orange star4.4 • 3,318
248 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Hey Hey Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 271
361 E Whittier St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Italian Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston