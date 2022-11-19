Restaurant header imageView gallery

Con Azucar Cafe 101 E Santa Clara St

101 E Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95121

Order Again

HOT COFFEE

Café de Olla

$2.75+

Specialty Latte

$6.50+

Abuelita Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Espresso

Regular Latte

$4.50+

Regular Brew

$1.95+

House Coffee

Americano

$3.25+

Diluted espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$2.30+

Espresso, Steamed milk foam

Espresso Con Panna

$2.00

Espresso, whipped cream and cinnamon dust

Chai Tea

$3.50+

Descafeinado

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate Abuelita

$3.00+

Espresso Shot

$1.75

White Mocha

$4.50+

Thirsty Thursday 12oz

$6.50

Monday Happy Hour 12oz

$3.00

Monday Happy Hour 16oz

$3.25

White Mocha Wed 12oz

$2.50

White Mocha Wed 16oz

$2.75

Thirsty Thursday 16oz

$5.00

$5.00

Hot Matcha Latte

$6.00+

HOT TEA

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Hot Tea Catering Box

$15.00

SPECIALTY LATTES

Mocha Mexicano

$6.50+

Dulce de Leche

$6.50+

Horchata Latte

$6.50+

Duvalin Latte

$6.50+

Mazapan Latte

$6.50+

PASTRIES/ PAN DULCE

Manteconcha

$2.95

Conchita

$2.00

Cuernito

$2.00

Pan con Queso

$2.25

Mini Puerquito

$2.00

Pan Dulce

$2.75

Reg Concha

$3.00

TORTAS

Torta de Jamon

$12.50

Pork Ham

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Club Sandwich

$12.50

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce and Mayo with choice of toast.

Large Chips

$2.95

Small Chips

$2.25

Egg

$1.50

TOAST SPREADS

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Thick cut white brioche, house avocado spread, pepper flakes, black pepper, parsley, lime zest, olive oil drizzle & micro cilantro.

Caprese Toast

$10.00

Thick cut white brioche, house avocado spread, Mozzarella cheese, basil, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze

COLD COFFEE

Cafe en Las Rocas

$3.00+
Specialty Latte

$6.25+

Regular Latte

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Iced Chai Tea

$4.50+

Iced White Mocha

$4.30+

Iced Cho Abuelita

$3.75

White Mocha Wed 20oz

$2.75

Thirsty Thursday 16oz

$6.25

White Mocha Wed 16oz

$2.75

Thirsty Thursday 20oz

$6.75

White Mocha Wed 16oz

$2.50

Thirsty Thursday 16oz

$5.00

Cold Foam

$2.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Happy Hour

Monday Cafe De Olla 12oz Hot

$3.00

Monday 16oz Hot

$3.25

SWEETS & ICE CREAM

Cater Per Person

$15.00

Choice of concha, choice of Ice Cream, choice of sauce

Pupaccino

$1.00

Concha Sandwich

$7.00

1 scoop

$1.95

2 Scoops Icecream

$2.50

Refresheners

Jamaica/ Raspberry

$6.75

Ice, Black Tea, Jamaica, & Raspberry

Tamarindo Lemonade

$6.75

Ice, Tamarindo, Lemonade, & Chamoy Dip

Pepino Con Limon

$6.75

Ice, Cucumber, Lime, & Chamoy Dip

Horchata (La Chata)

$6.75

Fresca Friday's

$5.00

Mangoneada

$6.75

Candy

$1.00

Ponte Las Pilas

$6.25

BOTTLED DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Jarrito

$3.95

Apple Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.95

Water

$0.50

Shop

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Catering Coffee Box

$32.99

Coffee Carrier

$18.00

Catering

Per Person

$15.00

Delivery Fee And Catering

$250.00

Kids Menu

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.95

Ham and cheese sandwich

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Mexican Coffee Shop

Location

101 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95121

Directions

