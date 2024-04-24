Con Azucar Story Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet Mexican Coffee Shop
Location
1169 S King Road, San Jose, CA 95122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tortas Ahogadas Tradicion Tapatia - 2003 Story Road
No Reviews
2003 Story Road San Jose, CA 95122
View restaurant
Phuc Long Coffee & Tea (San Jose) - 979 Story Road, suite 7000
No Reviews
979 Story Road, unit 7000 San Jose, CA 95122
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant