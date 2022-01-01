Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

972 Reviews

$$

2750 Dewey Rd

San Diego, CA 92106

Turkey Cobb

Breads

Traditional French Baguette

Traditional French Baguette

$4.50Out of stock

Baguette of our traditional French white bread.

Seeded French Baguette

Seeded French Baguette

$4.50Out of stock

Baguette of our traditional French white bread topped with poppy seeds, fennel, and sesame seeds.

Epi

Epi

$4.95

Traditional French white bread in the shape of a wheat stalk.

Demi-French Baguette

$2.95Out of stock

1/3 size baguette of our traditional French white bread.

Seeded Demi-French Baguette

$2.95

1/3 size baguette of our traditional French white bread topped with poppy seeds, fennel, and sesame seeds.

Point Loma Sourdough Baguette

$4.50

Sourdough baguette made from our local, natural sour dough yeast born in 1999.

Point Loma Sourdough Boule

$6.95

Boule of our local, natural sour dough yeast born in 1999.

Ciabatta Loaf

$6.95

Loaf of Italian white bread.

Ciabattino (Bun)

$2.50

Bun of Italian white bread.

Artisan Multi-Grain

Artisan Multi-Grain

$7.50

Boule of multi-grain wheat bread with cracked whole wheat, flax seed, whole oats, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, wild honey, and sea salt.

Pain au Levain

$6.95

Loaf of traditional French bread made with 20% wheat flour.

Kalamata Olive

Kalamata Olive

$7.95
Rosemary Olive Oil

Rosemary Olive Oil

$7.50

Boule of Rosemary infused olive oil bread.

Raisin & Hazelnut

Raisin & Hazelnut

$7.95

Loaf of our wheat bread made with low fat buttermilk, roasted hazelnuts, red flame raisins, wild honey, and sea salt.

Pain de Campagne

$5.95

Loaf of our traditional French white bread.

Challah

Challah

$7.50Out of stock

*Friday Only* Traditional Jewish bread in a braided loaf.

Sesame Challah

$7.50

*Friday Only* Traditional Jewish bread in a braided loaf topped with sesame seeds.

Mezza Focaccia Sandwich Round

$2.50Out of stock

Sandwich buns of Italian olive oil bread.

Focaccia Hamburger Buns (Bag of 4)

$4.95

Four hamburger buns made of Italian olive oil bread.

Dinner Rolls (Bag of 6)

$6.95

Six assorted dinner rolls made of three different breads, two each.

Cranberry Orange Walnut

$7.95Out of stock

*Friday Only* Loaf of wheat bread with dried cranberries, candied orange peel, roasted walnuts, and sea salt.

Garlic, Tomato, & Cream Cheese Focaccia

Garlic, Tomato, & Cream Cheese Focaccia

$8.50

Roasted Garlic, Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Cream Cheese

Spinach, Shallot, Parmesan & Balsamic Focaccia

Spinach, Shallot, Parmesan & Balsamic Focaccia

$8.50

*Friday Only* Roasted Shallots, Fresh Spinach Leaves, House Made Balsamic Reduction and Parmesan Cheese

Roasted Butternut Squash, Gruyere & Chives

$10.50

Croutons

$5.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Turkey Cobb

Turkey Cobb

$7.95+

Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Gorgonzola, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.

Veggie Cobb

Veggie Cobb

$7.25+

Romaine Lettuce, Mung Bean Spouts, Fresh Avocado, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Red Onions, Crumbled Gorgonzola, and Mayonnaise.

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$7.50+

Roasted Turkey Breast, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.

Almost Grilled Cheese

Almost Grilled Cheese

$6.95+

Triple Cream French Brie and Crumbled Gorgonzola oven toasted on Rosemary Olive Oil Bread.

Seasoned Roast Beef

Seasoned Roast Beef

$7.50+

Seasoned Roast Beef, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.

Italian Salami

Italian Salami

$7.50+

Italian Dry Salami, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Spice Pepperoncini, Basil Pesto Infused Olive Oil, and Romaine Lettuce.

Ultimate PB&J

Ultimate PB&J

$5.50+

Honey Roasted Peanut Butter and Raspberry or Strawberry Preserve

Boxed Lunch

Boxed Lunch

$13.95+

Your choice of a whole sandwich, potato chips, and a fresh baked cookie. [no substitutions for chips and cookie]

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Granola & More

Granola w/ Straus Maple Yogurt

Granola w/ Straus Maple Yogurt

$8.50
Granola w/ Milk

Granola w/ Milk

$7.95
Granola Bag

Granola Bag

$10.50
Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.95
Salt And Vinegar

Salt And Vinegar

$1.95
Barbeque

Barbeque

$1.95

Side of Butter

$0.75

Side Of Raspberry Jam

$0.75

Side Of Strawberry Jam

$0.75

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.95

Side of Basil Pesto

$0.95

Side of Olive Oil

$0.85

Side Of Mustard

$0.55

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.95

Side of Goat Cheese

$1.95

Side of Avocado Slices

$2.75

Side Of Cream Cheese Frosting

$0.75

Side Of Honey

Side Of Chocolate Mixed Nuts Spread

$0.95

Crostini

$5.50Out of stock

Croutons

$5.50Out of stock

Parmesan Crisps

$4.95Out of stock
Sweet Crisps

Sweet Crisps

$5.95Out of stock

Sweeter Side

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$6.50
Raisin Brioche Cinnamon Roll

Raisin Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$6.50
Chocolate Hazelnut Twist

Chocolate Hazelnut Twist

$5.50

Brioche dough, Chocolate, Hazelnuts

Orange Sugar Buns

Orange Sugar Buns

$4.50
Pear And Almond Scone

Pear And Almond Scone

$3.95Out of stock
White Cheddar Scallion Scone

White Cheddar Scallion Scone

$3.95Out of stock
Dark Chocolate And Orange Pecan Scone

Dark Chocolate And Orange Pecan Scone

$3.95Out of stock

Assorted Mini Scone Bag

$11.50
Butter Toffee Peanut Butter Cookie

Butter Toffee Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50
Milk Chocolate Chunk & Walnut Cookie

Milk Chocolate Chunk & Walnut Cookie

$3.50
Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50
Cowgirl Oatmeal Cookie

Cowgirl Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Baker's Whim

Assorted Mini Cookie Bag

Assorted Mini Cookie Bag

$10.50

Six mixed flavored mini cookies tied with a festive bow.

Vanilla Bean Shortbread

Vanilla Bean Shortbread

$2.50

Buttery Crumbly Short Bread made with Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans

Vanilla Bean Shortbread Cookie Bag

Vanilla Bean Shortbread Cookie Bag

$11.50Out of stock

Italian Kisses Bag

$10.50Out of stock
Dog Treat

Dog Treat

$2.95

Baked fresh daily for your bff. Your doggo will love our Peanut Butter dog bones

Brioche Almond Toast

Brioche Almond Toast

$5.50Out of stock

Freshly baked Brioche, soaked in orange syrup, topped with luscious house made Almond paste with a hint of Bourbon, sprinkled with sliced Almonds and baked to a caramelized crunchy deliciousness

Berry Brioche Toast

Berry Brioche Toast

$5.95Out of stock

Parmesan Herb Croissant

$5.95Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$6.95Out of stock

Cioccolatine

$6.25Out of stock

Bacon Veggie Frittata

$7.50Out of stock

Maple Streusel Pumpkin Slice

$5.50

Maple Pumpkin Streusel Cake

$17.50

Hot Drinks

Café au lait

Café au lait

$3.25+

Café con Chocolate

$4.25+

Espresso Shot

$3.00+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25+
Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccinio

$3.95+
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.95+
Butterscotch Latte

Butterscotch Latte

$5.50+
Housemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

Housemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$5.75+

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$2.95
Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$5.25
Loose Leaf Tea Latte

Loose Leaf Tea Latte

$5.25

Hot Mexican Cocoa

$4.50+

Flavored Steamer

$2.25+

Puppucino

$1.95

Cold Drinks

House Cold Brew on Ice

House Cold Brew on Ice

$6.75
House Iced Tea (unsweetened)

House Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$3.25
House Agua de Jamaica

House Agua de Jamaica

$3.75

Hibiscus sweet tea

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.75
Topo Chico Sparkling

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.95Out of stock
Stubborn Root Beer

Stubborn Root Beer

$2.95

Stubborn Cherry Terragon

$2.95

Stubborn Vanilla Agave

$2.95

Cold Milk

$2.75+

Cup of Water

Cup of Ice

Evian Sparkling 750 Ml

Evian Sparkling 750 Ml

$7.50

Sparkling Evian 330 ML

$3.50

Beer & Wine

Rouleur Domestic Blonde Ale

Rouleur Domestic Blonde Ale

$9.25

Soft Malt Backbone, Delicate Noble Hop Bitterness, Grainy Aroma, Forward Palate is Reminiscent Of Grain and Honey

Karl Strauss Mosaic IPA

Karl Strauss Mosaic IPA

$9.25

An intensely hopped session IPA bursting with grapefruit aromas and flavors of tropical fruit with a subtle malt backbone.

Kombucha Guava

Kombucha Guava

$9.95

The flavors of the tropics blend into a mouth-watering journey for your tongue. Organic guava, mango and pineapple with a touch of hibiscus doing a probiotic hula dance all the way down to a healthier gut.

Newtopia Cyder

Newtopia Cyder

$9.50

Five apple blend; Red delicious, Granny Smith, Gala, Honey crisp, & Fiji

Revelous Rose SC California

$19.95

The Cohn Restaurant Group and Fallbrook Winery teamed up to create this crisp and refreshing rose to pair with the San Diego climate. Our CRG team harvested, crushed and blended estate grown grapes, producing a fruit forward wine to be enjoyed all year long.

Marvento Pinot Grigio

$19.95

In Italian, "Mare" means sea and "Vento" means wind, two important factors in the production of Pinot Grigio. The Cohn Restaurant Group chose to produce this quality Pinot Grigio because it pairs well with seafood dishes enhancing the dining experience for our guests.

Voveti Prosecco Veneto Italy

$19.95

Inspired by the Latin verb to promise, to vow, Voveti is a unique marriage between the viticulture of northern Italy's most acclaimed region - reaching westward to Veneto, and the superb wine-making of eastern Friuli-Venezia-Giula.

JLV Chardonnay

$19.95

The J.L.V. Chardonnay delivers ripe fruit with a balance of natural acidity. It comes together with subtle aromas of French Oak adding complexity to the flavor.

Costa Tierra Red Blend Baja California

$19.95

Tempranillo, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc

Cepage Du Reve

$19.95

Red Wine Baja California: Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Merlot

JLV Cabernet California

$19.95

The J.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon is highlighted with a fruit forward palate and lasting finish.

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Returning to Liberty Station this Fall 2020!

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego, CA 92106

