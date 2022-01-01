Restaurant header imageView gallery

Con Todo

2853 N. Kedzie

Chicago, IL 60618

Popular Items

Elote Dip
Dame 2 Al Pastor
Dame Dos Dinner

Chips & Dips

Guacamole

$10.00

avocado, red onion, serrano, cilantro, lime, totopos

Salsa Molcajeteada

$5.00

roma tomato, tomatillo, chile de arbol, garlic, totopos

Con Todo Trio

$20.00

Our Guacamole, Salsa Tatemada and Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$8.00

Roasted corn, sweet corn purée, jalapeño jack queso, cotija mayonesa, house chile blend, lime

Starters

Flautitas de Pollo

$12.00

six grilled chicken wings coated in our Con Todo chili blend, lime, salsa macha

Sopa de Tortilla

$12.00

Con Todo's Caeser salad, romaine, roasted serrano Caesar dressing, panko crunch, fennel, radish

Sweet Potato Sopes

$8.00Out of stock

Fried masa, roasted sweet potato and carrot, black beans, salsa macha, queso fresco

Mains

Chile Relleno

$22.00Out of stock

Three cheese stuffed poblano pepper wrapped in puff pastry, tomato pasilla salsa, white rice, black beans

Pamburguesa

$17.00

Smash burger on a guajillo stained potato bun, shaved onion, american cheese, pickles, special sauce, chorizo spiced papas fritas

Hot Chicken Torta

$17.00

Nashville spiced chicken breast, panko, black beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, pickled jalapeño, chorizo spiced fries

Dame Dos Dinner

$16.00

Choice of any 2 tacos served with garlic white rice and black beans

Dame Tres Dinner

$20.00

Your choice of three tacos, cilantro, onion and salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Impossible Pamburguesa

$17.00

Plant based smash burger on a guajillo stained potato bun, shaved onion, american cheese, pickles, special sauce, chorizo spiced papas fritas

Carne Asada

$26.00

Guajillo marinated skirt steak, charred serrano salsa, rajas poblanas, refried black beans

Enchiladas Suizas de Pollo

$20.00

3 enchiladas filled with tinga de pollo topped with a tomatillo salsa and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Dinner

$20.00

Tacos y Mas

Confit pork shoulder, spare rib, salsa cruda, pico de gallo

Dame 2 Al Pastor

$9.50

marinated pork shoulder, piña, cilantro, onion, salsa verde

Dame 2 Carne Asada

$9.50

Grilled steak, cilantro, onion, salsa

Dame 2 Campechano

$10.50

suadero (confit beef brisket), longaniza(chorizo), cilantro, onion, salsa verde y salsa roja

Dame 2 Pollo Asado

$9.50

Grilled chicken thigh, onion, cilantro and salsa verde

Dame 2 Fish Taco Estilo Ensenda

$12.00

beer battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cremanaise, salsa

Dame 2 Rajas Poblanas

$9.50

Roasted poblano and onion, creamy salsa verde, black beans, queso fresco

Burrito Dinner

$20.00

Taco Platter

$24.00

One of each of our five tacos

Sides

Black beans, onion, garlic, herbs

Papas al Mojo de Ajo

$6.00Out of stock

crispy fingerling potatoes, garlic, herbs

Frijoles Negros

$4.00

Black beans, onion, garlic, hoja santa

Arroz Mexicano

$4.00

Traditonal Mexican red rice

Dessert

Piloncillo caramel cake, grilled pineapple, burnt cinnamon whipped cream

Choco Flan

$9.00

Housemade abuelita chocolate flan, berry compote, shaved white chocolate

Grilled Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$9.00

Piloncillo caramel cake, grilled pineapple, burnt cinnamon whipped cream

Beverages

Margarita Con Todo

$10.00

Tequila, lime, orange curaçao, citrus simple

Paloma Con Todo

$10.00

Tequila, grapefruit, lime, grapefruit soda, vanilla salt

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

