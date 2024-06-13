- Home
This restaurant does not have any images
Concourse - Osthoff Resort - Elkhart Lake
101 Osthoff Avenue
Elkhart Lake, WI 53020
Concourse Restaurant & Lounge
Appetizers
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing$9.00
- Mixed Greens
Served with house-made Italian herb dressing, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions$8.00
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, red onions and house-made bleu cheese dressing$9.00
Soups
Sandwiches
Seafood
- Fresh Grilled Salmon
Served with Korean BBQ sauce and roasted, shiitake and button mushrooms$34.00
- Mahi Mahi
Topped with homemade spicy sauce, shitake mushrooms, red bell peppers and green onions sautéed. Pairs well with Charles Smith Chardonnay$33.00
- Fresh Alaskan Halibut
Served over Italian relish tomato, garlic, fresh herbs and white wine$42.00
Pasta
Steaks and Chops
- Center Cut Filet Mignon
Pairs well with The Show Organic Malbec. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$42.00
- Bone-In Rib-Eye
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$46.00
- Pork Chop$36.00
Chicken
Sides
Desserts
Bar Menu
- Hummus Platter
House-made hummus, pita chips, crudités, and Kalamata olives$15.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach artichoke dip topped with Parmesan cheese, with pita chips$13.00
- Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
Breaded, fried cheese curds with ranch dressing$12.00
- 8 Bone-In Wings
Celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing, and your choice of award-winning Legend Larry's wing sauces$14.00
- Fire-Cracker Shrimp
Dipped in tempura butter tossed with fire sauce$17.50
- Fried Calamari
Served with lemon tartar sauce, marinara sauce and lemon wedge. Pairs well with White Haven Sauvignon Blanc$17.50
- Ricotta Knots
Homemade ricotta cheese and prosciutto meat, served with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese$14.75
- Italian Meatball
Homemade, served with arraviatta sauce. Pairs well with Chateau la Grange Clinet$15.00
Cocktails - Mules
- Strawberry Mule
Smirnoff strawberry vodka, lime, and ginger beer$10.00
- Irish Mule
Proper 12 Irish whiskey, lime, and ginger beer$11.00
- Concourse Mule
Absolut vodka, lime, and ginger beer$10.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade
Jack Daniel's Tennessee honey and lemonade iced tea$10.00
- Aperol Spritz (The Ginny)
Aperol Prosecco and club soda$10.00
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Smirnoff blue raspberry lemonade vodka, lemonade, seltzer, and fresh raspberries$10.00
- Patron Paloma
Patron tequila, grapefruit juice, and club Seltzer$10.00
- Sangria Spritz
Brandy, Pinot Noir, simple syrup, sweet, and Seltzer$10.00
- Apple Whisky Old Fashioned
Crown Royal apple whiskey, bitters, and sour soda$10.00
Cocktails - Martinis
White Wines
- Glass Kenwood Cuvee
Brut, CA$7.00
- Bottle Kenwood Cuvee
Brut, CA$29.00
- Glass Santa Christina
Pinot Grigio, Italy$8.00
- Bottle Santa Christina
Pinot Grigio, Italy$30.00
- Glass Terro D Oro
Moscato, California$8.00
- Bottle Terro D Oro
Moscato, California$30.00
- Glass The Beach
Rose, France$9.00
- Bottle The Beach
Rose, France$34.00
- Glass Charles Smith
Chardonnay, California$9.00
- Bottle Charles Smith
Chardonnay, California$34.00
- Glass White Haven
Marlborough, New Zealand$9.00
- Bottle White Haven
Marlborough, New Zealand$32.00
Red Wines
- Glass Conundrum Red
Blend, Monterey CA$9.00
- Bottle Conundrum Red
Blend, Monterey CA$36.00
- Glass Fly By Cabernet
Sauvignon, California$9.00
- Bottle Fly By Cabernet
Sauvignon, California$36.00
- Glass The Show
Malbec, Argentina$9.00
- Bottle The Show
Malbec, Argentina$36.00
- Glass Chateau La Grange Clinet
Bordeaux, France$10.00
- Bottle Chateau La Grange Clinet
Bordeaux, France$38.00
- Glass Erath Resplendent
Pinot Noir, Oregon$10.00
- Bottle Erath Resplendent
Pinot Noir, Oregon$38.00
Wines by the Bottle
Beer
- 3 Sheeps Chaos Pattern Can$6.00
- Bud Light Bottle$4.00
- Budweiser Bottle$4.00
- Busch Light Bottle$4.00
- Coors Light Bottle$4.00
- Down East Blackberry Cider$6.00
- Draft Bud Light$6.00
- Draft Coors Light$6.00
- Draft Fresh Coast$6.00
- Draft Spotted Cow$6.00
- Founders All Day IPA Bottle$6.00
- Guiness Draught Bottle$6.00
- Heineken Bottle$4.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Ale Bottle$6.00
- Lagunitas IPA Bottle$6.00
- Michelob Ultra Can$4.00
- Miller High Life Bottle$4.00
- Miller Lite Bottle$4.00
- Modelo Bottle$6.00
- N/A Atheltic Upside Dawn Golden Ale Can$6.00
- New Glarus Spotted Cow Can$6.00
- Pabst Can$4.00
- Schlitz Bottle$4.00
- Stella Bottle$6.00
Soda
Hard Seltzers
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Black Cherry$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Black Raspberry$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Cranberry$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Lemon Lime$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Passion Fruit$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Peach$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Pineapple$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Strawberry Margarita$6.00
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
101 Osthoff Avenue, Elkhart Lake, WI 53020