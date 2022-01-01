Condado Tacos imageView gallery

Condado Tacos Downtown Pittsburgh

5,476 Reviews

$

971 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

LIBERTY AVE. - PITTSBURGH, PA

Location

971 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

Gallery
Condado Tacos image
Condado Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 392
220 5th Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Market Street Grocery - Market Square
orange star4.0 • 7
435 Market St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Eadie's Market & Catering
orange star3.5 • 28
500 Grant St Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Forbes Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
310 Forbes Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
orange star4.6 • 1,642
139 7th St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Bae Bae's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 532
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
SoFresh - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 449
5 PPG Place Suite 100 Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 392
220 5th Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston