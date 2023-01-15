Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Condado Tacos - Broad Ripple

834 Broad Ripple Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46220

3 Taco Box

3 Taco Box

$18.00

RTR Sides

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Traditional Guac

$2.00

Side Rice

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Bacon Refried Beans

$1.75

Side Queso Blanco

$2.00

Side Mexican Street Corn

$4.00

RTR Lettuce Bowl

RTR Lettuce Packed Bowl

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
BROAD RIPPLE - INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Location

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46220

Directions

