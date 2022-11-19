Condado Tacos East Liberty, PA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Pick Up Only
Location
6210 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square - 607 S Braddock Ave
No Reviews
607 S Braddock Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurant
Hook Fish & Chicken - Homewood - 6960 Fifth Avenue
No Reviews
6960 Fifth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant