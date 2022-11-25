Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Condado Tacos - Polaris
947 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
POLARIS - COLUMBUS, OH
Location
8958 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Novella Osteria - 170 West Olentangy St
4.7 • 412
170 West Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurant