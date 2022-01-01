Condado Tacos imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Condado Tacos Powell Ghost Kitchen

609 Reviews

$$

4052 Presidential Parkway

Powell, OH 43065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Merchandise

Pride Shirt

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

CONDADO CARRYOUT - POWELL, OH

Website

Location

4052 Presidential Parkway, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

Gallery
Condado Tacos image
Condado Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Azteca Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,737
3962 POWELL RD POWELL, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Novella Osteria - 170 West Olentangy St
orange star4.7 • 412
170 West Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
The Daily Growler - Powell
orange starNo Reviews
258 W Olentangy Street Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
The Bogey Inn - Dublin Ohio
orange star3.8 • 543
6013 Glick Rd Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
VASO Rooftop Lounge - VASO Rooftop Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6540 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Powell

Aladdin's Eatery - Powell
orange star4.8 • 1,796
9711 Sawmill Pkwy Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Azteca Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,737
3962 POWELL RD POWELL, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
orange star4.4 • 1,106
15 E Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Kraft House No. 5
orange star4.1 • 961
5 S Liberty St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Koble Greek Italian Grill - Powell
orange star4.7 • 439
176 W Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Novella Osteria - 170 West Olentangy St
orange star4.7 • 412
170 West Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Powell
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston