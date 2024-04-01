Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Condado Tacos South Hills, PA
43 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
SOUTH HILLS - PITTSBURGH, PA
Location
301 S Hills Village, Room 2400, Pittsburgh, PA 15241
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse
No Reviews
1597 Washington Pike Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant