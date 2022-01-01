Condado Tacos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Condado Tacos North Gulch

77 Reviews

418 11th ave

Nashville, TN 37203

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Pick Up Only

Website

Location

418 11th ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

