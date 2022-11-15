Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Condesa

1,759 Reviews

$$

1830 Ludlow St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Popular Items

Guacamole
Quesadilla
Pescado Frito

Appetizers

Guacamole

$15.00

Seasonal herbs, served with tostadas

Sikil Pak

$14.00

Yucatan-style pumpkin seed dip made from toasted pumpkin seeds, lightly roasted onions, and garlic in extra virgin olive oil, sour orange juice and zest, habanero peppers. Topped with crushed pumpkin seeds, tajin, and fresh herbs. Served alongside crudité.

Tostada de Atún

$16.00

(2 to the order). Crispy corn tortilla topped with raw bluefin tuna, bonito aioli, tomato, serrano, radish, spring onion and salsa maggi.

Tostada de Verduras

$12.00

(2 to the order) Crispy corn tostada spread with carrot puree topped with charred brussels sprouts, apple, and red onion. Garnished with a nut and seed crunch (almonds, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds) finished with serrano and cilantro.

Aguachile

$17.00

Raw diver scallop, in a verde puree with lime juice, fresh cucumber, serrano, parsley, mint, scallion. Served with tostadas.

Ensalada

$12.00

Baby gem lettuces, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, chayote, haricot verts, tortilla strips, toasted almonds, cotija cheese, roasted poblano vinaigrette.

From the Comal

Quesadilla

$15.00

House-made flour tortilla filled with queso mixto and beef brisket meat. Garnished with pickled red pearl onions, sliced spring onions, and cilantro leaves, served alongside carrot-habanero salsa and crema

Huarache

$14.00

Blue corn masa mixed with black bean puree. It is spread with huitlacoche puree , topped with queso mixto and melted. After, it gets layered with a cactus salad and finished with cotija cheese, avocado slices and cilantro.

Carnitas

$16.00

(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Confit pork shoulder, guacamole, white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, chicharron.

Camarones

$16.00

(2 to the order) Marinated shrimp grilled over charcoal served over charred pineapple and green cabbage slaw topped with an avocado crema, garnished with sliced spring onion, serrano slices, and cilantro leaves.

Chorizo Verde

$14.00

(2 to the order) Green pork chorizo seared on the plancha, combined with a mixed mushroom medley and roasted idaho potatoes, topped with house salsa verde and fresh and flavorful salsa fresca

Verduras Fritas

$14.00

(2 to the order) Corn masa tempura fried caulini and shishito peppers with a plantain purée, cotija cheese and salsa de pepitas.

Pescado Frito

$18.00

(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, chintisle mayo, slaw of green papaya, cabbage, carrots, red onion, avocado, cilantro

Pollo Adobado

$14.00

(2 to the order) Marinated chicken thighs grilled over charcoal, melted queso mixto, pickled red cabbage, garnished with salsa adobado, white onion and cilantro.

Entrees

Enmoladas

$29.00

2 corn tortillas are refried, dipped in mole, and stuffed with braised duck. The tortillas are baked to order and topped with mole negro, crema, cilantro and onion. Served with white rice cooked in duck braising liquid.

Chile Relleno

$25.00

Stuffed poblano chile with a mixture of rice, corn, huitlacoche, and queso mixto. The stuffed pepper is baked then plated over plantain puree and topped with salsa roja, crispy shallots and cotija cheese.

Pollo Asado

$30.00

Whole poussin covered in ancho and guajillo spices garnished with cilantro and pickled red onions alongside a charred habanero salsa. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.

Birria

$38.00

Braised goat in a rich consume with charred onions, garbanzo beans, a chintestle-tomatillo salsa, white onion, cilantro and limes. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.

Bistec

$35.00

10oz. dry aged ribeye steak. Served with a salsa de res [beef sauce]. Alongside rajas (roasted poblano peppers and white onions), crispy potatoes and roasted red beets. garnished with cilantro leaves, sliced jalapenos, sliced spring onions and masa crumbles.

Pescado Veracruz

$32.00

Grilled branzino filet is served over a Veracruz sauce (shrimp broth, tomato, morita chiles, white onion, garlic). The sauce is finished with capers and manzanilla olives. Alongside are charred cherry tomatoes and shishito peppers and it is garnished with epazote and cilantro leaves.

Sides

Arroz Rojo

$3.00

Red rice. Cooked with tomato, onion, cilantro.

Frijoles

$3.00

Black beans. Cooked with avocado leaves and epazote.

Avocado

$3.00

Quarter of a avocado with olive oil and sea salt.

Side of Tortillas

$3.00

Fresh blue corn tortillas.

Side of Tostadas

$3.00

Fresh crispy white corn tostadas.

Side Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla with queso mixto

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Modern Mexican Cuisine

Website

Location

1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

