Condor Latino 2 7415 West Chester Pike

review star

No reviews yet

7415 West Chester Pike

Upper Darby, PA 19082

Food Menu

Salads

chiken grill salad

$12.00

tuna salad

$12.00

Entree

Plato de Carne Asada

$15.00

costilla BBQ

$14.99

pechuga a plancha

$14.00

chicharon de pollo

$14.00

chicharon de cerdo

$15.00

pinchos

$12.00

longaniza cerdo

$14.99

carnes guisada Res

$14.99

pollo al cardero

$14.99

Mofongo De Camarones

$20.00

Mofongo Chicharron de Cerdo

$15.00

Pollo frito

$12.00

Salchi papa

$10.00

Relleno carne

$5.00

Alcapuria

$5.00

Burgers

bacon chees burguer

$8.99

Delux burguer

$8.99

turky burguer

$8.99

vegiee burguer

$9.49

triple burguer

$12.99

Ice cream

ice cream magnum

$3.99

dove

$3.99

hagendazz

$3.99

Appetizers

empanadas

$3.00

cheestake hogie

$10.99

hogie italian

$10.99

buffalo hogie

$10.99

wing 8

$12.00

sauce , mango abanero , swett chili ,red hot, buffalo , BBQ, borbun, garlic parmesan, lemon peper

wing 12

$15.00

Sides

rices

$5.00

arroz gandule

$7.50

french frie

$5.00

Yuca/casaba

$5.00

Green plantain

$5.00

Yellow Plantain

$5.00

Soups

Chicken Soup

$8.50

Products grosery

Market

king bread

$4.99

white bread

$4.99

potato bread

$4.99

egg 12 oz

$7.49

milk 1 galon

$6.99

1/2 galon milk

$6.49

rices 10 LB

$14.99

yellow plantins

$1.50

green plantins

$1.50

olio 1 galon

$19.99

Drinks

Drink

Pepsip 20oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7415 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082

Directions

