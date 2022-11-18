Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coneheads- Nashville 1315 Dickerson Pike

review star

No reviews yet

1315 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

Order Again

Popular Items

Cone
Chicken Basket
Cauliflower Basket

Meal

Chicken Basket

$13.00

3 jumbo tenders, 2 sauces, and 2 sides

Cauliflower Basket

$13.00

Large cauliflower serving, 2 sauces, 2 sides

Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Large shrimp serving, 2 sauces, 2 sides

Chicken/Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Shrimp/Cauliflower Basket

$17.00

Chicken/Cauliflower

$13.00

Cone

$9.00+

CONE COMBO

$13.00+

Large chicken/cauli cone, 1 side, 1 drink

CONEDOG COMBO

$10.00

Conedog

$6.00

Chicken Tender

$3.00

Wing Combo

$15.00

Sides

Macaroni

$3.00

Best Damn Grits

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Cauliflower

$3.50

Pineapple Slaw

$3.00

Sauces

24 K

$0.50

CCC Ranch

$0.50

White BBQ

$0.50

JAM

$0.50

Rosemary Agave

$0.50

ZIlla BBQ

$1.00

Bottled Beers

Montucky

$4.00

Good People IPA

$5.00

Chicken Scratch

$5.00

Homestyle IPA

$7.00

Tiny Bomb Pilsner

$5.00

Stiegl Radler

$6.00

Canned Cocktails

Lime Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Paloma

$9.00

JD TN Honey

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

snacks

Texas Toast PB&J

$8.00

Fired Cauliflower

$10.00

Old Bay Tater Tots

$6.00

Cool Ranch Doritos

$2.00

Conedogs (2)

$12.00

Honey Lemon Pepper Wings + Tots

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicken and and waffles like never before!

Website

Location

1315 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Directions

