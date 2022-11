Cookbook

$29.95

Made in Mexico by our very own Partner and Executive Chef, Danny Mena. "Chef Mena's guide to Mexico City's dining and coking scene is an exhilarating journey into the authenticity of Mexico's best recipes and restaurants. As a Mexico City native, I admire and respect Chef Mena's honesty and passion for real Mexican cuisine. Readers can look forward to an in-depth culinary adventure into how locals eat and drink in Mexico City—and the best places to visit! ¡Salud y buen provecho!" —Richard Sandoval, chef, founder, and CEO of Richard Sandoval Hospitality