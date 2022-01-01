Conesus Golf Club 1 Pine Alley, Conesus, NY 14435

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

Basket Fresh Cut

$4.95

Basket Onion Rings

$5.95

Basket Sweet Fries

$4.95

Broc. Ched. Bites

$6.95

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.95

Club Fries

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Mozz Sticks

$8.95

Wings

$11.95+

Sriracha Grilled Shrimp

$9.95

House Made Chips

$3.95

Pub Pretzels

$9.95

Loaded Nachos

$12.95

Dessert

Apple Pie

$3.95

Brownie Sundae

$3.95

Cheesecake

$3.95

Vanilla Scoop

$1.95

Earlybird

2 Eggs

$2.95

Breakfast Burger

$12.95

Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

French Toast

$11.95

Home Fries

$2.95

The Birdie

$8.95

The Mulligan

$11.95

Flatbreads & Quesdillas

Cheeseburger F/Q

$14.95

Grilled Chicken F/Q

$14.95

Roasted Vegetable F/Q

$14.95

Steakhouse Chicken F/Q

$14.95

Build your own Pizza

$11.95

Grill

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$14.95

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hamburger

$11.95

Mushroom Swiss

$13.95

Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions

$8.95

Zwiegles Hot Dog

$8.95

Turtle Stone Burger

$13.95

Grounds Crew

Cheeseburger

Red Hot

White Hot

Mac & Cheese

Original Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Mac & Cheese Special

$15.95

Plates

Cheeseburger Plate

$13.95

Zwiegles Plate

$10.95

Chicken Finger Plate

$11.95

Salads

Wedge Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Side Salad

$3.95

House Salad

$11.95

Sandwiches & More

Beef on Kimmelweck

$12.95

BLT

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.95

Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Pulled Pork

$13.95

Philly Wrap

$13.95

Turkey Melt

$11.95

Hot Roast Beef

$11.95

Plate Sandwich

$13.95

Sides

Side of Apple Sauce

$2.95

Side of Coleslaw

$2.95

Side of Fresh Fries

$2.95

Side of Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Side of Macaroni Salad

$2.95

Side of Onion Rings

$2.95

Side of Potato Salad

$2.95

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Side of Shrimp Macaroni Salad

$3.95

KIDS Menu

Kids 3 Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hotdog

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

6 Packs

Member Domestic

$13.00

Member Import

$15.00

Member Seltzers

$17.00

Non-Member Domestic

$14.00

Non-Member Import

$16.00

Non-Member Seltzers

$18.50

Bottle/Can Special

Cider

$2.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Genny Light

$3.00

Genny Reg

$3.00

Guinness

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Sam Summer

$2.00

Southern Tier IPA

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Big Ditch IPA

$5.00

Young Lion- IPA

$6.00

Cans

Bluelight

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch

$3.00

Coorslight

$4.00

Corona Premiere

$5.00

Cutwater

$5.00

Genny Orange Cran

$4.00

Genny Light

$3.00

High Noon

$5.00

IPA

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt NA

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

NUTRLS

$5.00

Tropical Kolsch

$3.00

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Guiness

$6.00

Coffee

Regular

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Draft Beer

Bluelight Draft

$4.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Southern Tier Pumking

$7.50

Genny Cran Orange

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Stella

$6.00

Ellicotville Tailgate Time IPA

$6.00

Drink Specials & Specialty Drinks

Apple Margarita

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Whale

$7.50

BOGO Bloody

$10.00

ClamDigger

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Endless Mimosa

$10.00

Harvest Punch

$9.00

Honey Jack

$8.00

Jameson Orange Spritz

$8.50

Maple Old Fashioned

$11.00

Margarita - Bar

$8.00

Margarita - Patron

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

Poisoned Apple Mule

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

$9.00

Red Dawn

$7.00

Ruby Red Cosmo

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wine Slushies

$10.00

Gin/Tequila

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Teqilla

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Aviation

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Soda/Juice

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Gatorade - Large

$2.00

Gatorade - Small

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.00

Monster

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Vodka/Rum

Well Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.00

Absolut Mandarin

$6.00

Absolut Acai

$6.00

Absolut Strawberry

$6.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Black Velvet

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Dewars

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Red Stag

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Skrewball PB Whiskey

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wine

Josh- Chardonnay

$7.00

Josh- Cab

$7.00

Kendall Jackson- Chardonnay

$8.00

Dr. Franks Riesling

$8.00

Copper Ridge Merlot

$5.00

Josh Rose

$7.00

Dreaming Tree

$6.00

Josh Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Barefoot Moscato

$5.00

Copper Ridge Cabernet

$5.00

Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$5.00

Copper Ridge Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Drink Chips

Drink Chips

$3.00+

Used- DRINK CHIPS

$0.00+

Nine & Dine

Nine & Dine - Member

$30.00

Nine & Dine - Non Member

$45.00

Just Meal Ticket

$25.00

Bills Mafia

Bills Mafia - Design 1

$40.00

Bill Mafia - Design 2

$40.00

Mother's Day Brunch

Adult

$20.00

Kids 5-12

$8.00

Kids 5 & Under

Mom's Free Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.00

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$10.00

Spring Social

CGC Burger

$11.00

Loaded Fresh Fries

$7.00

Chicken Philly Quesadilla

$8.00

Cole in One

$5.00

Aus-Gin

$5.00

Wine Slushy

$8.00

Member/Guest

Member/Guest

$50.00

Catering

Schuster Party

$12.00

Last Man Standing

Last Man Standing

$10.00

Glow Golf

Member

$30.00

Non-Member

$45.00

Employee/Member

Member/Employye

$20.00

Jingle Mingle

PreSale

$35.00

Regular Sale

$45.00

$1 OFF HOUSE WINE

Copper Ridge Merlot

$4.00

Copper Ridge Cabernet

$4.00

Copper Ridge Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$4.00

Barefoot Moscato

$4.00

6 PACK SPECIAL

Golfer 6 Pack

$10.00

Build your own Burger

BYOB

$10.00

Endless Fresh Cut Fries

FRIDAY SPECIALS

Broiled Fish

$16.95

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Fish Fry

$16.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Scallop Salad

$16.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.95

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.95

Summer Vegetable Pesto Pasta w/ Shrimp

$17.95

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken

$16.95

LEAGUE GRUB

Corn Dog Special

$8.00

League Special

$10.95

Spin Dip

$6.00

MIMOSA FLIGHT

Mimosa Flight Special

$10.00

Specials

BBQ Chicken Quesdilla

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Parm Flatbread

$11.00

Grilled Peach Salad

$13.00

Summer Vegetable Pesto Pasta

$17.95

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak Special

$11.00

Cold Cut Sandwich

$8.00

SUNDAY BLOODY

CUTWATER 2 FOR $8

$8.00

ULTIMATE BLOODY

$10.00

BOGO Bloody

$10.00

BOGO Clam Diggers

$10.00

WING NIGHT

WING NIGHT SPECIAL

$1.00+

Sunday Appetizer Special

Appetizer Special

$13.95+

Tuesday Specials

3 Taco Special

$10.00

Additional Taco

$3.00

Classic Well Margarita

$5.00

Cosmo Margarita

$8.00

Ocean Blue Margarita

$10.00

Sweater Weather Margarita

$8.00

Taste of Italy Margarita

$8.00

Yee-Haw Margarita

$10.00

Fryer Snacks (Copy)

Mozz Sticks

$8.95

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.95

Basket Fries

$4.00

Basket Fresh Cut

$4.95

Basket Sweet Fries

$4.95

Basket Onion Rings

$5.95

Club Fries

$7.95

Pizza Logs

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Logs

$7.00

Broc. Ched. Bites

$6.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Pub Pretzles

$8.00

Wings

$11.95+

Grill

Just A Burger

$8.95

Just A Dog

$6.95

APPETIZERS

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$3.00

Everroast Brushetta

$4.00

Turkey BLT Club Bites

$3.00

Roast beef, Swiss, & Mushroom Crostini

$4.00

Charcuterie Station

$5.00

Lemon Pepper Broiled Scallops

$5.00

Fruit Platter

$3.00

Vegetable Platter

$3.00

Assorted Pinwheels

$4.00

Cheese/Pepperoni & Cracker Platter

$3.00

SIDES

Mixed Green Salad Served with Ranch & Balsamic

$3.00

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Italian Herb Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Grilled Summer Squash & Zucchini

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

House made Coleslaw

$3.00

House Made Macaroni Salad

$3.00

House Made Potato Salad

$3.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$3.00

Meatless Baked Ziti

$4.00

Summer Vegetable Pesto Pasta

$5.00

Salt Potatoes

$3.00

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$4.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.00

Main Course

Roasted Herb Chicken

$4.00

Garlic & Herb Crusted Porkloin

$6.00

Chicken Marsala

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Beef & Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Hard Rolls with Ham & Turkey

$6.00

Pulled Chicken

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

8 OZ Sirloin

$14.00

10 OZ Strip

$16.00

Chicken Kabobs

$8.00

Beef Kabobs

$6.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Bar

$4.00

Brunch

French Toast

$5.00

Breakfast Casserole

$5.00

Bacon Platter

$3.00

Mimosa Bar

$18.00

Open Bar

Option 1

$13.00+

Option 2

$14.00+

Option 3

$16.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Dining located in the Clubhouse of our 18 Hole Golf Course located in Conesus, NY. Serving a variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, burgers, appetizers and daily specials including Friday Night Fish Fries starting in May 2022!

Location

1 Pine Alley, Conesus, NY 14435, Conesus, NY 14435

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

