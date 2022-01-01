Conesus Golf Club 1 Pine Alley, Conesus, NY 14435
1 Pine Alley, Conesus, NY 14435
Conesus, NY 14435
Appetizers
Earlybird
Flatbreads & Quesdillas
Grill
Grounds Crew
Sandwiches & More
Sides
KIDS Menu
6 Packs
Bottle/Can Special
Cans
Bluelight
$4.00
Budlight
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Busch
$3.00
Coorslight
$4.00
Corona Premiere
$5.00
Cutwater
$5.00
Genny Orange Cran
$4.00
Genny Light
$3.00
High Noon
$5.00
IPA
$6.00
Labatt Blue
$4.00
Labatt NA
$4.00
Mic Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
NUTRLS
$5.00
Tropical Kolsch
$3.00
Truly
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Guiness
$6.00
Coffee
Draft Beer
Drink Specials & Specialty Drinks
Apple Margarita
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Blue Whale
$7.50
BOGO Bloody
$10.00
ClamDigger
$7.00
Cosmo
$8.00
Endless Mimosa
$10.00
Harvest Punch
$9.00
Honey Jack
$8.00
Jameson Orange Spritz
$8.50
Maple Old Fashioned
$11.00
Margarita - Bar
$8.00
Margarita - Patron
$10.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mimosa Flight
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Paloma
$7.00
Poisoned Apple Mule
$9.00
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice
$9.00
Red Dawn
$7.00
Ruby Red Cosmo
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$8.00
Wine Slushies
$10.00
Gin/Tequila
Soda/Juice
Vodka/Rum
Whiskey/Scotch
Wine
Drink Chips
Mother's Day Brunch
Spring Social
Member/Guest
Catering
Last Man Standing
Glow Golf
Employee/Member
Jingle Mingle
$1 OFF HOUSE WINE
6 PACK SPECIAL
Build your own Burger
FRIDAY SPECIALS
Broiled Fish
$16.95
Cup of Soup
$3.95
Fish Fry
$16.95
Fish Sandwich
$12.95
Grilled Scallop Salad
$16.95
Shrimp Alfredo
$17.95
Shrimp Basket
$15.00
Shrimp Jalapeno Poppers
$9.95
Shrimp Scampi
$17.95
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$15.95
Summer Vegetable Pesto Pasta w/ Shrimp
$17.95
Chicken Parmesan
$18.95
Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken
$16.95
MIMOSA FLIGHT
Specials
WING NIGHT
Sunday Appetizer Special
Tuesday Specials
Fryer Snacks (Copy)
APPETIZERS
SIDES
Mixed Green Salad Served with Ranch & Balsamic
$3.00
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
$4.00
Roasted Italian Herb Seasonal Vegetables
$3.00
Grilled Summer Squash & Zucchini
$3.00
Pasta Salad
$3.00
House made Coleslaw
$3.00
House Made Macaroni Salad
$3.00
House Made Potato Salad
$3.00
Cheesy Potatoes
$3.00
Meatless Baked Ziti
$4.00
Summer Vegetable Pesto Pasta
$5.00
Salt Potatoes
$3.00
Strawberry Walnut Salad
$4.00
Cheesy Potatoes
$4.00
Main Course
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Casual Dining located in the Clubhouse of our 18 Hole Golf Course located in Conesus, NY. Serving a variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, burgers, appetizers and daily specials including Friday Night Fish Fries starting in May 2022!
1 Pine Alley, Conesus, NY 14435, Conesus, NY 14435
