Breakfast & Brunch

The Coney Grille 23 Mile & Romeo Plank

review star

No reviews yet

50882 Romeo Plank

Macomb Towmship, MI 48044

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Chicken Delight Pita
Bowl of Soup

Specialty Beverages & Treats

Get refreshed daily with our Specialty Beverages and Treats. Choose from Flavored Iced Teas and Lemonades, Stok Cold Brew Coffees and Cold Brew Shakes, Customizable Milkshakes, and our New! “Walking Sundaes”
New! Walking Sundaes

New! Walking Sundaes

$6.99

“On The Go” Sundaes with choices of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Oreo Explosion, and COMING SOON - FRUITY PEBBLES.

Milk Shakes

Milk Shakes

$4.49

Choose from Vanilla or Specialty Flavor. Includes ONE add in topping. Additional toppings extra.

New! Cold Brew Shakes

New! Cold Brew Shakes

$4.49

Your new favorite! A delicious blend of our Cold Brew with a Creamy Shake! Available in Regular, Caramel or Mocha.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.99

Stok Cold Brew Coffee. Cold brew takes its sweet time. Steeped for at least 10 hours at lower temperatures, A low & slow steep brings out bold, one-of-a-kind STōKness. Available with Monin Flavors like French Vanilla and Hazelnut.

Flavored Iced Tea

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.99

Freshly Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea with your choice of Monin Flavor add ins Strawberry, Black Cherry or Wild Berry.

Flavored Lemonade

Flavored Lemonade

$3.99

Great tasting, refreshing lemonade with Monin Flavor addins like Strawberry, Black Cherry, or Wild Berry.

2022 Seasonal Specials

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$6.49

These light and airy Pretzel Bites are served hot and steamy with a side of melted Cheddar Cheese.

Greek Street Fries

Greek Street Fries

$9.99

Our Crispy French Fries, topped with authentic shaved Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots

Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots

$9.99

Crispy Tater Tots topped with Melted Cheese, Chicken Strips and Hot Sauce served with a side of Ranch.

Big Texan Burger

Big Texan Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb. Beef Patty with Crispy Fried Onions and BBQ Sauce, topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle on a Brioche Bun.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato rolled in a Tortilla Wrap with a side of Ranch.

Baja Steak Wrap

Baja Steak Wrap

$12.99

Shaved Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce and Tomato rolled in a Tortilla Wrap with a side of Fiesta Ranch.

Chicken Fajita Salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

$11.99

Seasoned Fajita Style Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Avocado and Tortilla Strips on tossed greens.

Pretzel Club Sandwich

Pretzel Club Sandwich

$9.99

Club style sandwich served on a Pretzel Bun with Ham or Turkey or Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Chicken ‘Zinger Sandwich

Chicken ‘Zinger Sandwich

$10.99

Our Chicken Strips and Coleslaw drizzled with Franks Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

BBQ Smothered Chicken

BBQ Smothered Chicken

$16.99

Two marinated and Grilled Chicken Breasts topped with Melted Swiss Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions and BBQ Sauce served with French Fries.

Coney Grille Burrito

Coney Grille Burrito

$12.99

Seasoned Ground Beef and Chili rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap topped with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.

Breakfast Favorites

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Special

$8.49

2 Extra Large Grade A Eggs with 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage and a slice of Ham. Served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly.

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Two hot and fluffy Biscuits topped with rich Sausage Gravy.

Two Eggs

$5.99

2 Extra Large Grade A Eggs. Served with Hashbrowns, Toast and Jelly.

Two Eggs w/ Meat

$6.99

2 Extra Large Grade A Eggs with Bacon or Sausage or Ham. Served with Hashbrowns, Toast and Jelly.

Three Eggs

$7.99

3 Extra Large Grade A Eggs. Served with Hashbrowns, Toast and Jelly.

Three Eggs w/ Meat

$8.99

3 Extra Large Grade A Eggs with Bacon or Sausage or Ham. Served with Hashbrowns, Toast and Jelly.

Corned Beef Hash w/ Two Eggs

$9.99

Made in house with Corned Beef, Onions and Peppers. No Substitutions. Served with Toast and Jelly.

Corned Beef Hash w/ Three Eggs

$10.99

Made in house with Corned Beef, Onions and Peppers. No Substitutions. Served with Toast and Jelly.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

1 Extra Large Grade A Egg Sandwich with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Toast.

From The Griddle

Pancakes (3pc)

$6.49

Hot Golden Brown Pancakes

1/2 Pancakes (2pc)

$5.99

Hot Golden Brown Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes (3pc)

$7.49

Hot Golden Brown Pancakes with Blueberries in a Lite Sauce.

1/2 Blueberry Pancakes (2pc)

$6.49

Hot Golden Brown Pancakes with Blueberries in a Lite Sauce.

Choc Chip Pancakes (3pc)

$7.49

Hot Golden Brown Pancakes with Chocolate Chips.

1/2 Choc Chip Pancakes (2pc)

$6.49

Hot Golden Brown Pancakes with Chocolate Chips.

French Toast (3pc)

$6.49

Thick cut, Egg Battered Bread grilled Golden Brown.

1/2 French Toast (2pc)

$5.49

Thick cut, Egg Battered Bread grilled Golden Brown.

Omelettes

Cheese OML

$7.99

3 Egg Omelette with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Coney Grille OML

$10.49

Ham, Bacon, Onions, and Green Peppers folded into Omelette with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Ham OML

$9.49

3 Egg Omelette with Ham and your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Bacon OML

$9.49

3 Egg Omelette with Bacon and your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Sausage OML

$9.49

3 Egg Omelette with Sausage and your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

MeatLovers OML

$10.99

3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Bacon and Sausage with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Western OML

$10.49

3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Onions, and Green Peppers with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Greek OML

$10.49

3 Egg Omelette with Gyro Meat, Onions, and Green Peppers with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Veggie OML

$9.49

3 Egg Omelette with Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomatoes with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Combination OML

$10.99

3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Onions, and Mushrooms with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Chicken OML

$10.49

3 Egg Omelette with Chicken and your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Chili Dog OML

$9.99

3 Egg Omelette with Diced Hot Dog, Onions and Chili with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.

Skillets

Farmers Skillet

$10.49

Hash Browns in a Skillet topped with Bacon, Ham, Onions, Peppers and your choice of Cheese. Served with Toast and Jelly.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$10.99

Hash Browns in a Skillet topped with Bacon, Ham, Sausage and your choice of Cheese. Served with Toast and Jelly.

Veggie Skillet

$9.99

Hash Browns in a Skillet topped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and your choice of Cheese. Served with Toast and Jelly.

Greek Skillet

$10.99

Hash Browns in a Skillet topped with Gyro Meat, Onions, Peppers and your choice of Cheese. Served with Toast and Jelly.

Breakfast Sides

White Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Rye Toast

$1.99

Texas Toast

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Side Of Cream Cheese

$0.50

1 Biscuit Only

$1.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Bowl Of Sausage Gravy

$5.99

Side of Bacon

$3.59

Side of Sausage

$3.59

Side of Ham

$3.59

Side of Tomato Slices

$2.75

Side of Hashbrowns

$2.99

Tater Tots

$4.49

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

1 Egg Only

$0.99

2 Eggs Only

$1.98

3 Eggs Only

$2.97

Side Of Blueberries

$1.99

Side of Chocolate Chips

$1.99

Shareables & Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Onion Rings

$4.49
Fries

Fries

$3.49

Chili Fries

$4.49

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.49

Tater Tots

$4.49
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Deep fried golden brown and perfectly seasoned Waffle Fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Pita Bread

$1.99

Side of Feta Cheese

$1.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.29

Small Tossed Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Quart Cole Slaw

$12.49

Side - Artisan Mac

$7.99

Coneys

Coney Island

Coney Island

$2.99

Coney Dog topped with Chili, Mustard and Onions in a Steamed Bun.

Plain Hot Dog

$2.49

In a Steamed Bun.

Loose Hamburger

$3.49

Seasoned Ground Beef packed in a Steamed Bun topped with Chili, Mustard and Onions.

Coney Special

$3.99

Seasoned Ground Beef covering a Coney Dog topped with Chili, Mustard and Onions served in a Steamed Bun.

Coney Taco

$3.99

Seasoned Ground Beef topped with Chili, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese in a Steamed Bun. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Soup & Chili

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

House-made soups. Lemon Rice and Chicken Noodle Available everyday. Soup of the Day Monday - New! Cheddar Cheese Soup Tuesday - Italian Wedding Wednesday - Chicken Tortilla Thursday - Stuffed Pepper Friday - New! Creamy Potato Chowder

Quart of Soup

$14.99

House-made soups. Lemon Rice and Chicken Noodle Available everyday. Soup of the Day Monday - New! Cheddar Cheese Soup Tuesday - Italian Wedding Wednesday - Chicken Tortilla Thursday - Stuffed Pepper Friday - New! Creamy Potato Chowder

Bowl of Chili w/ Beans

$4.99

Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili with beans.

Quart of Chili w/ Beans

$14.99

Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili with beans.

Bowl of Plain Chili

$4.99

Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili.

Quart of Plain Chili

$14.99

Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili.

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$2.99

Baby Greek

$7.99

Tossed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta. Pita not included.

Baby Greek w/ Chicken

$11.98

Tossed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta with your choice of Chicken. Pita not included.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Tossed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta with Pita Bread.

Chicken Greek Salad

$12.98

Tossed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta with your choice of Chicken and Pita Bread.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

$13.99

A refreshing salad of Tossed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crumbled Bacon, Feta, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Avocado with your choice of Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, with Caesar Dressing and Pita Bread.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.98

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, with your choice of Chicken, Caesar Dressing and Pita Bread.

Michigan Salad

$10.99

Tossed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, and crumbled Bleu Cheese with Pita Bread.

Michigan Salad w/Chicken

$14.98

Tossed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, and crumbled Bleu Cheese with your choice of Chicken and Pita Bread.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tossed Greens, Chicken Strips, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with Pita Bread. Grilled Chicken available.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Tossed Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg and crumbled Bleu Cheese with your choice of Chicken and Pita Bread.

Julienne Salad

$11.99

Tossed Greens, Turkey, Ham, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Hard-boiled Egg, Cucumbers and Tomato with Pita Bread.

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Tossed Greens, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato topped with Tortilla Strips and your choice of Chicken. Pita not included.

Favorites

Coney Grille Burrito

Coney Grille Burrito

$12.99

Seasoned Ground Beef and Chili rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap topped with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.

Honey Garlic Chicken and Mac

Honey Garlic Chicken and Mac

$14.99

Our Five Cheese Cavatappi Mac and Cheese with toasted breadcrumbs, then topped with Crispy Chicken and Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce. Includes Soup or Salad or Coleslaw.

Artisan Mac and Cheese

$10.99

Our Five Cheese Cavatappi Mac and Cheese with toasted breadcrumbs. Includes Soup or Salad or Coleslaw.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.99

Two Grilled Chicken Breasts marinated with our own special recipe and your choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.

Chicken Kebob Dinner

$14.99

Two skewers of marinated Chicken Breast with a side of Pita and your choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf. Garnished with Tomatoes and Onions. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Three pieces of Deep Fried Fish with French Fries. Garnished with Lemon and Tartar Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.

Fish and Mac

Fish and Mac

$14.99

Three pieces of Deep Fried Fish with our Artisan Macaroni and Cheese. Garnished with House-made Tartar Sauce and a Lemon Wedge. Served with Soup or Salad or Coleslaw.

Grecian Gyro Platter

$14.99

Your choice of Sliced Gyro Meat or Grilled Chicken Breast with a side of Pita and choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf. Garnished with Tomatoes and Onions. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

Sauteed Vegetables and Grilled Chicken Breast in our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce served over Rice. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Our house-made filling of Grilled Chicken, Onions and Peppers with Cheddar Cheese melted in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. Garnished with Salsa and Sour Cream. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.

Chopped Sirloin

$14.99

A 10oz. Chopped Sirloin steak grilled to perfection with Grilled Onions and choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. USDA Beef Patty served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.

Cheeseburger

$8.98

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. USDA Beef Patty with American Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.

Double Hamburger

$9.99

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. Two USDA Beef Patties served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$10.98

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. Two USDA Beef Patties with American Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.

Wraps

Michigan Cherry Chicken Wrap

Michigan Cherry Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, Tossed Greens, Bleu Cheese, Dried Cherries, and Candied Walnuts in a Tortilla Wrap. Served with Red Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Lettuce, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato topped with Tortilla Strips and your choice of Chicken rolled into a flour Tortilla Wrap.

Honey Mustard Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken strips with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato rolled in a Crunchy Tortilla Wrap with our Honey Mustard Dressing.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta with your choice of Chicken rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.49

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing with your choice of Chicken rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap.

Fajita Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Seasoned Fajita Style Chicken with Grilled Onions and Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato in a Tortilla Wrap. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$10.99

Shaved grilled Steak with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese in a tortilla wrap.

Pitas

Chicken Delight Pita

Chicken Delight Pita

$8.99

Most Popular Choice! Breaded Chicken Strips with Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and American Cheese in a Pita Bread.

Chicken Breast Pita

$8.99

Grilled Chicken with Lettuce and Tomato in a Pita Bread.

Chicken Gyro Pita

$9.99

Grilled Chicken with Onions, Tomatoes and Gyro Sauce in a Pita Bread.

Gyro Pita

$9.99

Sliced Gyro Meat with Onions, Tomatoes and Gyro Sauce in a Pita Bread.

Chicken Caesar Pita

$8.49

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing with your choice of Chicken rolled in a Pita Bread.

Veggie Pita

$8.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumber and Feta Cheese on a Pita Bread.

Steak & Cheese Pita

$10.99

Shaved grilled Steak with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese in a Pita Bread.

Sandwiches

Our Satisfying Sandwiches are made fresh and includes a cup of Soup or Coleslaw.
Pretzel Club Sandwich

Pretzel Club Sandwich

$9.99

Club style sandwich served on a Pretzel Bun with Ham or Turkey or Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Reuben Sandwich

$10.49

Thin sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

Shaved grilled Steak with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Bun. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Triple decker sandwich with Ham or Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Bread. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Ham & Swiss Hoagie

$9.49

Thin sliced grilled Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo on a Hoagie Bun. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Your choice of marinated Chicken Breast or Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo on a Brioche Bun. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Tuna Melt

$8.99

House-made Tuna Salad (Includes Mayo, Celery and Onions) with Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with Soup or Coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Your choice of bread made with American Cheese and grilled to perfection. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Our 1/3 lb. USDA Hamburger Patty with Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese on grilled Rye Bread. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

House-made Tuna Salad (Includes Mayo, Celery and Onions) with Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Bread. Served with Soup or Coleslaw.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Coney Grille image
The Coney Grille image
The Coney Grille image

