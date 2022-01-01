The Coney Grille 23 Mile & Romeo Plank

- Home
Popular Items
Specialty Beverages & Treats
New! Walking Sundaes
“On The Go” Sundaes with choices of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Oreo Explosion, and COMING SOON - FRUITY PEBBLES.
Milk Shakes
Choose from Vanilla or Specialty Flavor. Includes ONE add in topping. Additional toppings extra.
New! Cold Brew Shakes
Your new favorite! A delicious blend of our Cold Brew with a Creamy Shake! Available in Regular, Caramel or Mocha.
Cold Brew Coffee
Stok Cold Brew Coffee. Cold brew takes its sweet time. Steeped for at least 10 hours at lower temperatures, A low & slow steep brings out bold, one-of-a-kind STōKness. Available with Monin Flavors like French Vanilla and Hazelnut.
Flavored Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea with your choice of Monin Flavor add ins Strawberry, Black Cherry or Wild Berry.
Flavored Lemonade
Great tasting, refreshing lemonade with Monin Flavor addins like Strawberry, Black Cherry, or Wild Berry.
2022 Seasonal Specials
Pretzel Bites
These light and airy Pretzel Bites are served hot and steamy with a side of melted Cheddar Cheese.
Greek Street Fries
Our Crispy French Fries, topped with authentic shaved Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots
Crispy Tater Tots topped with Melted Cheese, Chicken Strips and Hot Sauce served with a side of Ranch.
Big Texan Burger
1/3 lb. Beef Patty with Crispy Fried Onions and BBQ Sauce, topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle on a Brioche Bun.
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato rolled in a Tortilla Wrap with a side of Ranch.
Baja Steak Wrap
Shaved Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce and Tomato rolled in a Tortilla Wrap with a side of Fiesta Ranch.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Seasoned Fajita Style Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Avocado and Tortilla Strips on tossed greens.
Pretzel Club Sandwich
Club style sandwich served on a Pretzel Bun with Ham or Turkey or Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Chicken ‘Zinger Sandwich
Our Chicken Strips and Coleslaw drizzled with Franks Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
BBQ Smothered Chicken
Two marinated and Grilled Chicken Breasts topped with Melted Swiss Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions and BBQ Sauce served with French Fries.
Coney Grille Burrito
Seasoned Ground Beef and Chili rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap topped with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
Condiments/Utensils To Go
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Special
2 Extra Large Grade A Eggs with 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage and a slice of Ham. Served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two hot and fluffy Biscuits topped with rich Sausage Gravy.
Two Eggs
2 Extra Large Grade A Eggs. Served with Hashbrowns, Toast and Jelly.
Two Eggs w/ Meat
2 Extra Large Grade A Eggs with Bacon or Sausage or Ham. Served with Hashbrowns, Toast and Jelly.
Three Eggs
3 Extra Large Grade A Eggs. Served with Hashbrowns, Toast and Jelly.
Three Eggs w/ Meat
3 Extra Large Grade A Eggs with Bacon or Sausage or Ham. Served with Hashbrowns, Toast and Jelly.
Corned Beef Hash w/ Two Eggs
Made in house with Corned Beef, Onions and Peppers. No Substitutions. Served with Toast and Jelly.
Corned Beef Hash w/ Three Eggs
Made in house with Corned Beef, Onions and Peppers. No Substitutions. Served with Toast and Jelly.
Breakfast Sandwich
1 Extra Large Grade A Egg Sandwich with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Toast.
From The Griddle
Pancakes (3pc)
Hot Golden Brown Pancakes
1/2 Pancakes (2pc)
Hot Golden Brown Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes (3pc)
Hot Golden Brown Pancakes with Blueberries in a Lite Sauce.
1/2 Blueberry Pancakes (2pc)
Hot Golden Brown Pancakes with Blueberries in a Lite Sauce.
Choc Chip Pancakes (3pc)
Hot Golden Brown Pancakes with Chocolate Chips.
1/2 Choc Chip Pancakes (2pc)
Hot Golden Brown Pancakes with Chocolate Chips.
French Toast (3pc)
Thick cut, Egg Battered Bread grilled Golden Brown.
1/2 French Toast (2pc)
Thick cut, Egg Battered Bread grilled Golden Brown.
Omelettes
Cheese OML
3 Egg Omelette with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Coney Grille OML
Ham, Bacon, Onions, and Green Peppers folded into Omelette with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Ham OML
3 Egg Omelette with Ham and your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Bacon OML
3 Egg Omelette with Bacon and your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Sausage OML
3 Egg Omelette with Sausage and your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
MeatLovers OML
3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Bacon and Sausage with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Western OML
3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Onions, and Green Peppers with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Greek OML
3 Egg Omelette with Gyro Meat, Onions, and Green Peppers with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Veggie OML
3 Egg Omelette with Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomatoes with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Combination OML
3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Onions, and Mushrooms with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Chicken OML
3 Egg Omelette with Chicken and your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Chili Dog OML
3 Egg Omelette with Diced Hot Dog, Onions and Chili with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Skillets
Farmers Skillet
Hash Browns in a Skillet topped with Bacon, Ham, Onions, Peppers and your choice of Cheese. Served with Toast and Jelly.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Hash Browns in a Skillet topped with Bacon, Ham, Sausage and your choice of Cheese. Served with Toast and Jelly.
Veggie Skillet
Hash Browns in a Skillet topped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and your choice of Cheese. Served with Toast and Jelly.
Greek Skillet
Hash Browns in a Skillet topped with Gyro Meat, Onions, Peppers and your choice of Cheese. Served with Toast and Jelly.
Breakfast Sides
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Rye Toast
Texas Toast
English Muffin
Bagel
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
Side Of Cream Cheese
1 Biscuit Only
Side of Sausage Gravy
Bowl Of Sausage Gravy
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of Ham
Side of Tomato Slices
Side of Hashbrowns
Tater Tots
Side of Corned Beef Hash
1 Egg Only
2 Eggs Only
3 Eggs Only
Side Of Blueberries
Side of Chocolate Chips
Shareables & Sides
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Strips
Cheese Quesadilla
Onion Rings
Fries
Chili Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Tater Tots
Waffle Fries
Deep fried golden brown and perfectly seasoned Waffle Fries.
Sweet Potato Fries
Pita Bread
Side of Feta Cheese
Rice Pilaf
Small Tossed Salad
Cole Slaw
Quart Cole Slaw
Side - Artisan Mac
Coneys
Coney Island
Coney Dog topped with Chili, Mustard and Onions in a Steamed Bun.
Plain Hot Dog
In a Steamed Bun.
Loose Hamburger
Seasoned Ground Beef packed in a Steamed Bun topped with Chili, Mustard and Onions.
Coney Special
Seasoned Ground Beef covering a Coney Dog topped with Chili, Mustard and Onions served in a Steamed Bun.
Coney Taco
Seasoned Ground Beef topped with Chili, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese in a Steamed Bun. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Soup & Chili
Bowl of Soup
House-made soups. Lemon Rice and Chicken Noodle Available everyday. Soup of the Day Monday - New! Cheddar Cheese Soup Tuesday - Italian Wedding Wednesday - Chicken Tortilla Thursday - Stuffed Pepper Friday - New! Creamy Potato Chowder
Quart of Soup
House-made soups. Lemon Rice and Chicken Noodle Available everyday. Soup of the Day Monday - New! Cheddar Cheese Soup Tuesday - Italian Wedding Wednesday - Chicken Tortilla Thursday - Stuffed Pepper Friday - New! Creamy Potato Chowder
Bowl of Chili w/ Beans
Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili with beans.
Quart of Chili w/ Beans
Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili with beans.
Bowl of Plain Chili
Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili.
Quart of Plain Chili
Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili.
Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Baby Greek
Tossed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta. Pita not included.
Baby Greek w/ Chicken
Tossed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta with your choice of Chicken. Pita not included.
Greek Salad
Tossed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta with Pita Bread.
Chicken Greek Salad
Tossed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta with your choice of Chicken and Pita Bread.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad
A refreshing salad of Tossed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crumbled Bacon, Feta, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Avocado with your choice of Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, with Caesar Dressing and Pita Bread.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, with your choice of Chicken, Caesar Dressing and Pita Bread.
Michigan Salad
Tossed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, and crumbled Bleu Cheese with Pita Bread.
Michigan Salad w/Chicken
Tossed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, and crumbled Bleu Cheese with your choice of Chicken and Pita Bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Tossed Greens, Chicken Strips, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with Pita Bread. Grilled Chicken available.
Cobb Salad
Tossed Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg and crumbled Bleu Cheese with your choice of Chicken and Pita Bread.
Julienne Salad
Tossed Greens, Turkey, Ham, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Hard-boiled Egg, Cucumbers and Tomato with Pita Bread.
Southwest Salad
Tossed Greens, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato topped with Tortilla Strips and your choice of Chicken. Pita not included.
Favorites
Coney Grille Burrito
Seasoned Ground Beef and Chili rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap topped with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
Honey Garlic Chicken and Mac
Our Five Cheese Cavatappi Mac and Cheese with toasted breadcrumbs, then topped with Crispy Chicken and Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce. Includes Soup or Salad or Coleslaw.
Artisan Mac and Cheese
Our Five Cheese Cavatappi Mac and Cheese with toasted breadcrumbs. Includes Soup or Salad or Coleslaw.
Chicken Breast Dinner
Two Grilled Chicken Breasts marinated with our own special recipe and your choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
Chicken Kebob Dinner
Two skewers of marinated Chicken Breast with a side of Pita and your choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf. Garnished with Tomatoes and Onions. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
Fish and Chips
Three pieces of Deep Fried Fish with French Fries. Garnished with Lemon and Tartar Sauce. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
Fish and Mac
Three pieces of Deep Fried Fish with our Artisan Macaroni and Cheese. Garnished with House-made Tartar Sauce and a Lemon Wedge. Served with Soup or Salad or Coleslaw.
Grecian Gyro Platter
Your choice of Sliced Gyro Meat or Grilled Chicken Breast with a side of Pita and choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf. Garnished with Tomatoes and Onions. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
Chicken Stir Fry
Sauteed Vegetables and Grilled Chicken Breast in our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce served over Rice. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
Chicken Quesadilla
Our house-made filling of Grilled Chicken, Onions and Peppers with Cheddar Cheese melted in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. Garnished with Salsa and Sour Cream. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
Chopped Sirloin
A 10oz. Chopped Sirloin steak grilled to perfection with Grilled Onions and choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
Burgers
Hamburger
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. USDA Beef Patty served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.
Cheeseburger
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. USDA Beef Patty with American Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.
Double Hamburger
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. Two USDA Beef Patties served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.
Double Cheeseburger
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. Two USDA Beef Patties with American Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.
Wraps
Michigan Cherry Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tossed Greens, Bleu Cheese, Dried Cherries, and Candied Walnuts in a Tortilla Wrap. Served with Red Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato topped with Tortilla Strips and your choice of Chicken rolled into a flour Tortilla Wrap.
Honey Mustard Crunchy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken strips with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato rolled in a Crunchy Tortilla Wrap with our Honey Mustard Dressing.
Greek Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumbers and Feta with your choice of Chicken rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing with your choice of Chicken rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap.
Fajita Chicken Wrap
Seasoned Fajita Style Chicken with Grilled Onions and Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato in a Tortilla Wrap. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Shaved grilled Steak with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese in a tortilla wrap.
Pitas
Chicken Delight Pita
Most Popular Choice! Breaded Chicken Strips with Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and American Cheese in a Pita Bread.
Chicken Breast Pita
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce and Tomato in a Pita Bread.
Chicken Gyro Pita
Grilled Chicken with Onions, Tomatoes and Gyro Sauce in a Pita Bread.
Gyro Pita
Sliced Gyro Meat with Onions, Tomatoes and Gyro Sauce in a Pita Bread.
Chicken Caesar Pita
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing with your choice of Chicken rolled in a Pita Bread.
Veggie Pita
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers, Beets, Cucumber and Feta Cheese on a Pita Bread.
Steak & Cheese Pita
Shaved grilled Steak with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese in a Pita Bread.
Sandwiches
Pretzel Club Sandwich
Club style sandwich served on a Pretzel Bun with Ham or Turkey or Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich
Thin sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Steak & Cheese Hoagie
Shaved grilled Steak with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Bun. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Club Sandwich
Triple decker sandwich with Ham or Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Bread. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Ham & Swiss Hoagie
Thin sliced grilled Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo on a Hoagie Bun. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of marinated Chicken Breast or Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo on a Brioche Bun. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Tuna Melt
House-made Tuna Salad (Includes Mayo, Celery and Onions) with Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with Soup or Coleslaw.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread made with American Cheese and grilled to perfection. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Patty Melt
Our 1/3 lb. USDA Hamburger Patty with Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese on grilled Rye Bread. Served with a Bowl of Soup or Coleslaw.
Tuna Sandwich
House-made Tuna Salad (Includes Mayo, Celery and Onions) with Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Bread. Served with Soup or Coleslaw.
Desserts
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship, MI 48044