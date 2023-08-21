FOOD

Regular Coney

$2.19

Mustard, chili & onions

Cheese Coney

$2.39

Mustard, chili, onions & cheese

Regular Tamale

$2.49

Tamale covered with chili & onions

Cheese Tamale

$2.69

Regular tamale with cheese

Add Cheese

$0.25

Plain Dog

$1.25

Cheese Only Dog

$1.41

Small Cheese Frito Pie

$4.99

Small Frito pie with cheese

Large Cheese Frito Pie

$6.39

Large Frito pie with cheese

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Famous family recipe - with or without beans

Pint of Chili

$9.99

Pint of Famous family recipe - with or without beans

Small Regular Frito Pie

$4.79

Small Fritos covered with chili & onions

Large Regular Frito Pie

$5.99

Large Fritos covered with chili & onions

Small Cheese 3-Way

$4.99

Small Regular 3-way with chili and cheese

Large Cheese 3-Way

$6.39

Large Regular 3-way with chili and cheese

Small Regular 3-Way

$4.79

Small Spaghetti with beans, chili & onions

Large Regular 3-Way

$5.99

Large Spaghetti with beans, chili & onions

SIDES & DRINKS

Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.29

Large Fountain Drink

$2.69

Water Cup

Ice Cup

Aquafina

$1.99

20 oz Bottled Soda

$2.29

2 Liter Bottled Soda

$3.79

Souvenir Water Cup

$1.00

Souvenir Fountain Drink

$2.89

Chips

Potato Chips

$1.79

Fritos

$1.79

Cheetos

$1.79

BBQ Chips

$1.79

SC&O Chips

$1.79

Doritos

$1.79

Funyuns

$1.79

Desserts

Apple Pie

$2.19

Cherry Pie

$2.19

Chocolate Pie

$2.19

Peach Pie

$2.19

Pecan Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.69

Grandma's Mini Vanila Creme Cookies

$1.69

Salted Carmel Cookie

$2.89

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.89

Extras

Wiener

$0.49

Doggie Dog

Cheese Serving

$0.25

Jalapenos

Ketchup Packet

Mustard Packet

Salt Packet

Pepper Packet

Hot Sauce

Cayenne

Hot Sauce & Cayenne

Bun Only

$0.29

Pint of Cheese

$1.09

Packs

Family Pack

$32.13

Mega Pack

$55.09

Merchandise

Coney Sticker

$2.00

2021 Summer Shirt

$20.00

Coney Coozie

$1.83

Ringer Tee

$26.00