Coney Mckane's American Eatery-104 E. Prairie

1,080 Reviews

$$

104 E. Prairie

Decatur, IL 62523

Order Again

Popular Items

Piece Cream Pie
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Coney’s Buffalo Wings

$8.99

6 wings seasoned to your specs – Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Bourbon or Lemon Pepper.

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips with your choice of chicken or beef, melted cheddar, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes and mozzarella.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$7.99

Chicken, Black beans, corn salsa, spinach, pepperjack, chipotle glaze, and cilantro.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

You know what we mean, mozzarella breaded and deep fried, served with marinara do dip. Yep that's delicious!

Loaded Waffle Fries

$7.99+

Cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and bacon bits over waffle cut fries. Deliciously addictive!

Bosco Sticks

$6.99

Mozzarella stuffed breadsticks topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Bite sized morsels, salted and served warm with your choice of dipping sauce

STREET TACOS

$9.99Out of stock

TOTS

$4.99Out of stock

CONEY CHIPS WITH DILL DIP

$4.99Out of stock

5 COCONUT SHRIMP

$6.99Out of stock

SALADS

BLT Salad

$10.99+

Chef Salad

$10.99+

Chicken Pecan Salad

$10.99+

Mixed greens and tomatoes tossed with grilled chicken and roasted pecans and honey lime dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99+

Mixed greens lightly tossed with dressing and a spritz of lemon juice. Dusted with parmesan cheese and topped with croutons.

EL PASO SALAD

$10.99+

HARVEST SALAD

$10.99+

Mixed greens with onion, craisins, candied pecans, apples, and grilled chicken.

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99+

One Great Taco Salad

$10.99+

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa over tortilla chips.

Side Salad

$3.99

Lunch portion of mixed greens, cheese, tomato, and croutons.

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato and a side of ranch.

Spinach Salad

$10.99+

Baby spinach with chicken, sliced egg, bacon bits, red onion, pecans, cranberries, & warm bacon dressing.

Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, bacon bits, pepper, dill, and a grilled chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce.

RANDOM SALAD

$10.99+Out of stock

CUP OF SOUP

BAKED POTATO SOUP

$3.49

BEEF VEG SOUP

$3.49

CHILI

$3.49

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.49

Sandwiches

BAKERY CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99

The one & only returns to take its rightful place as our most requested sandwich. Tender chicken, grapes and cashews are just part of the secret! Served on a fresh croissant.

BLT SANDWICH

$7.49

BUFF-ICKORY

$8.99

This monster packs grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, paired with bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, BBQ, onion, cheddar & provolone cheese and ranch on a parm-encrusted bun.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$7.99

CALIFORNIA TURKEY CROISSANT

$8.49

Sliced turkey breast, Swiss, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Dijon mustard on a croissant.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$7.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato & Caesar dressing in a soft tortilla wrap.

CHICKEN DIJON

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, provolone, bacon, tomato and honey Dijon mustard. Served on grilled sour dough.

CONEY'S LUNCH COMBO

$10.49

Half sandwich (look for the star icon) combined with a cup of soup or side salad and a sampling of our signature chips.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

Crispy, breaded chicken breast on grilled Texas toast, with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

CUBAN SANDWICH

$8.99

Seasoned pulled pork, ham, provolone, pickles & special Cuban mayo served on a Ciabatta roll.

FRENCH DIP

$9.99

Delicious thin sliced roast beef stacked high and capped with provolone cheese. Served on heated hoagie with a side of horseradish/mayo and au jus. 8.99 Feeling Philly? Add sautéed onions & green peppers.

GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

New twist on an old favorite. This toasty uses provolone, American cheese, and maple smoked bacon. Served with seasoned fries.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN

$8.99

This breaded tenderloin overwhelms even the Texas toast! Perfectly deep fried and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & mustard.

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$7.99

REUBEN

$8.99

The Classic! Corned beef, provolone, sauerkraut, and 1000 island on rye.

THE LINDY

$7.99

Family favorite! Honey ham, provolone and our own spicy mustard on grilled sour dough.

TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP

$7.99

Regular grilled cheese

$5.99

2 CHICKEN STRIPS ONLY

$5.99Out of stock

SOUTHWEST GRILL

$8.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone & chipotle mayo. Served on a warmed pretzel bun.

THE GRILLED CLUB

$7.99

Warming things up! Your choice of ham or turkey, with bacon, provolone, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo all strategically assembled and grilled.

CONEY'S DOG

$6.99

Kosher and dressed to your specs. Choose from relish, mustard, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, sauerkraut, chili or celery salt.

PATTY MELT

$6.99

Perfectly cooked hamburger patty with sautéed onions, melted provolone cheese and 1000 island dressing.

CLASSIC PRETZEL MELT

$7.99

Grilled pretzel bun with ham or turkey, provolone, mayo and a hint of pepper and dill.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA

$9.49

Chicken, shredded cheese, bacon and ranch dressing. Served with salsa and sour cream.

4 PIECE CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99

COLD CLUB SANDWICH

$7.99

Coneys Classic Burger

$6.49

Pressed thin and tastes like heaven on a bun. Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard.

Bacon Pepperjack Burger

$9.99

One delicious 8oz. burger topped with pepperjack cheese and bacon, add the lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard and onion for perfection.

One Lucky Horseshoe

$11.99

Turkey, ham, or hamburger on Texas toast covered with waffle fries and topped with cheddar, tomatoes, bacon and grilled onions.

Cheddar Maple Bacon Burger

$9.99

8oz. burger, maple marinated bacon, cheddar cheese and special sauce.

PIZZA BURGER

$9.99

Black 'n Bleu Burger

$9.99

8oz. burger, grilled onion, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo and bleu cheese.

Vegetarian

Black Bean & Salsa Sloppy Jo

$7.99

Black beans and salsa seasoned. And topped with Cheddar cheese. You don't have to be vegetarian to love it!o

Black Bean Burger

$7.99

Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Crisp veggies and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a soft tortilla shell...

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$8.49+

The Great Pre"tender"

$7.99

Our breaded vegetarian "chicken" patty is crispy outside, tender inside. Served on a bun with avocado and provolone cheese.

The Impossible Burger

$9.99

LARGE VEGGIE SALAD

$7.49

Pastries / Cookies

Pastries

Cookies

Iced sugar cookies

$2.50

INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED

$0.10

INDIVID WRAP BY DOZEN

$1.00

Pies / Desserts

Piece Cream Pie

$3.99

Piece Fruit Pie

$4.49

SEASONAL/SPECIALTY PIE

$3.99

COBBLER

$3.00

NY Cheese Cake

$3.99

CUPCAKE

$2.50

Gf Cake

$4.75

Ala Mode

$1.00

BROWNIES

$2.29Out of stock

CHOCOLATE Torte

$4.75Out of stock

Daily Specials

Extra

CHILI MAC

$10.99

CHICKEN & NOODLES

$10.99Out of stock

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$10.99Out of stock

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$10.99Out of stock

BEEF & CHEDDAR SANDWICH

$10.99Out of stock

BISCUIT & GRAVY W/HOME FRIES

$6.99+Out of stock

MEATLOAF LUNCH

$10.99Out of stock

FISH & CHIPS

$10.99Out of stock

DEEP FRIED WALLEY FILET SERVED ON A HOAGIE WITH CHOPPED LETTUCE, TOMATO AND ONION, COMES WITH A SIDE OF TARTER SAUCE.

GOULASH

$10.99Out of stock

MEATLOAF SLIDERS

$9.99Out of stock

SPINACH PEAR SALAD

$11.99Out of stock

SLOPPY JOE SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

PORK CHOP SAND WITH SIDE

$9.99Out of stock

PORK FRIED RICE

$10.99Out of stock

COLD PLATE

$10.99Out of stock

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$8.99Out of stock

MOSTACCIOLI

$12.99Out of stock

CHIMIMCHANGA

$9.99Out of stock

ITALIAN BEEF

$10.99Out of stock

STUFFED TOMATO

$9.99Out of stock

TURKEY SALAD SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

RIBEYE SANDWICH

$12.99Out of stock

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$9.99Out of stock

WESTERN BURGER

$9.99Out of stock

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

$9.99Out of stock

GRILLED FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT

$9.99Out of stock

BEEF & NOODLES

$9.99Out of stock

GRILLED CHEESE/CUP SOUP

$7.99Out of stock

BEEF STROGANOFF

$10.99Out of stock

CHICKEN ALA KING

$9.99Out of stock

PULLED PORK BBQ SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

STUFFED PEPPER /SALAD/ GARLIC TOAST

$9.99Out of stock

Sides

CONEY CHIPS

$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.29

WAFFLE FRIES

$2.29

SEASONED FRIES

$2.29

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.29

COTTAGE CHEESE

$1.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.49

GREEN BEANS

$1.79

RICE

$1.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$1.99

MASHED POTATOES

$1.99

GRAVY

$0.75

BAKED POTATO (after 4pm only)

$2.99

ASPARAGUS (ATFER 4PM ONLY)

$3.50

PARSLEY POTATOES

$1.99Out of stock

Twiced baked potato casserole

$2.99Out of stock

COLE SLAW

$1.99Out of stock

POTATO SALAD

$2.29Out of stock

PASTA SALAD

$2.29Out of stock

Bread Stick\roll

$0.75

Extras

Extra Dressing Small

$0.25

Extra Dressing Large

$0.50

Extra Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Extra Side Marinara

$0.25

Extra Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Slice Cheese

$0.50

Extra Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Extra Side Chipotle Glaze

$0.25

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Salsa

$0.25

Entrees Appearing Nightly

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

8oz. salmon filet grilled with your choice of lemon pepper, bourbon sauce, teriyaki or our own chipotle glaze. Served on a bed of rice and your choice of one side.

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

Seasoned chicken with all the right veggies grilled to perfection. Served over rice with steamed veggies and teriyaki.

Butterflied Chicken Breast

$14.99

Two 6oz. chicken breasts, butterflied and flavored with your choice of lemon pepper, raspberry walnut or BBQ. Served with choice of two sides.

Open-Face Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Served with mashed potatoes drenched in Flo's brown gravy. Served with your choice of side salad or vegetable of the day.

Flo's Meatloaf

$13.99

Choice of potato and vegetable and kicking it up a notch with her own sweet and sour dressing.

Special Appearances

Saturday Night Special

$27.99

Hand cut, cooked to order while they last! Served with choice of any two – potato, soup, vegetable or side salad.

FISH & FRIES WITH SLAW

$13.99Out of stock

Beer battered cod filets served with French fries and coleslaw

PORK CHOP DINNER

$15.99Out of stock

Deep fried walleye filets served with French fries and coleslaw.

SODA

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Mt. Dew

$2.49

Soda Water

$2.49

OTHER DRINKS

Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Coffee Regular

$2.49

Coffee Decaf

$2.49

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.49

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.49

MILK

$2.49

TAP WATER

JUICE

$2.49

LEMONADA

$2.49

Parade Hot Chocolate

$2.49Out of stock

PINK LEMONDADE

$2.49Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Stella Artois

$4.00

New Castle Brown Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Anti Hero IPA

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

312

$4.00

Nutrl Watermellon

$4.00

SIERRA NEVADE /TORPEDO IPA

$4.00

RED'S

$4.00

SHINER BOCK

$4.00

BUD LIGHT RETRO TIE DYE SELTZER

$3.50

KONA LIGHT ALOHA

$4.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$5.50

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$5.50

HIGH NOON PEACH

$5.50

NUTRL CLASSIC LEMONADE

$5.50

NUTRL BLACKBERRY LEMONDADE

$5.50

NUTRL STRAWBERRY LEMONDAE

$5.50

NURTL PEACH LEMONADE

$5.50

NUTRL PINEAPPLE

$5.50

Mix Drinks

7 N 7

$5.50

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Captain & Coke

$5.50

Crown & Coke

$5.50

Don Julio Margarita

$7.25

Jack & Coke

$5.50

Long Island Tea

$7.25

Malibu & Coke

$5.50

Malibu & Cranberry

$5.50

Manhattan

$6.25

Margarita

$7.25

Martini

$6.25

ON THE ROCKS

$5.50

Rum & Coke

$5.50

Tangueray & Tonic

$5.50

Vodka Cranberry

$5.50

Vodka Mixer

$5.50

Vodka Tonic

$5.50

Whisky & Coke

$5.50

Don on the Rocks

$7.25

Extra Shot

$2.00

Top Shelf drink

$5.50

OLD FASHION

$5.50

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$5.00

MIMOSA

$5.50

Wine

Cabernet

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Pinot Noir

$4.50Out of stock

Riesling

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Champagne

$5.00

SWEET RED

$4.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Coney McKane's is a family owned and operated business since 1997. Flo, loving known as Grandma Flo, and her staff create delicious meal selections and made from scratch desserts. Her secret pie crust recipe will transport you to a time when your own grandma was whipping up desserts in the kitchen. ​We offer daily specials, made from scratch soups and a wide selection of salads, sandwiches and entrees.  ​Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see our ever changing daily dessert list, soups, specials and more!

104 E. Prairie, Decatur, IL 62523

