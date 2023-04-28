Coney's Campbell

Restaurant header imageView gallery

HOT DOGS

CONEY DOG

CONEY DOG

$2.49

Dog topped with our house made chili, mustard & onion

CHICAGO DOG

CHICAGO DOG

$3.19

Dog topped with diced tomato, onion, pickle, sport peppers, sweet relish, mustard & a dash of celery salt

CHILI DOG

CHILI DOG

$2.49

Dog topped with our house made chili

KRAUT DOG

$2.49

Dog topped with kraut

PLAIN DOG

$2.09

Plain dog

BURGERS

CONEY'S SIGNATURE

CONEY'S SIGNATURE

$6.99

A quarter pound burger topped with our house made chili, cheese, house made slaw & fresh cut fries

SINGLE BURGER

$4.89

A quarter pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

DOUBLE BURGER

$6.89

A half pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

$5.89

A quarter pound burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.89

A half pound burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

SINGLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$6.89

A quarter pound burger topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.89

A half pound burger topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

OTHER THINGS

GYRO

$7.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo

2PC CHICKEN TENDER

$3.49

2 Chicken Tenders with 1 Sauce of Choice

4PC CHICKEN TENDER

$6.49

4 Chicken Tenders with 1 Sauce of Choice

SIDES

ONION RING

ONION RING

$4.49

SMALL FRY

$2.79

LARGE FRY

$4.79

SIDE OF SLAW

$0.75

FAMILY DOG PACKS

10 HOT DOGS

$18.89

20 HOT DOGS

$37.69

10 CHILI DOGS

$22.49

20 CHILI DOGS

$44.89

DOG CHILI TO GO

2oz SIDE OF CHILI

$1.00

5oz SIDE OF CHILI

$1.99

PINT OF CHILI

$7.99

QUART OF CHILI

$15.99

SLAW TO GO

PINT OF SLAW

$3.99

QUART OF SLAW

$6.99

EXTRA DIPPING SAUCES

BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

MAYO

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

SPICY MUSTARD

SOFT DRINKS

SMALL SOFT DRINK

$1.99

LARGE SOFT DRINK

$2.99

BOTTLED DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.29

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKE

$3.79

FLOATS

FLOAT

$3.09

SILVERWARE & CONDIMENTS

SILVERWARE

KETCHUP PACKET

MUSTARD PACKET

VINEGAR PACKET

SALT

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coney's is a hip hot dog joint, specializing in coney dogs, chili dogs, burgers, shakes & more!

Location

745 McCartney Road, Youngstown, OH 44505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

