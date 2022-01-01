Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coney's 8535 South Avenue

8535 South Avenue

Poland, OH 44514

Order Again

HOT DOGS

PLAIN DOG

$1.99

Plain Hot Dog

CONEY DOG

$2.39

Hot dog topped with our house made chili, mustard & onion

CHICAGO DOG

$2.99

Hot dog topped with tomato, onion, pickle, sport peppers, sweet relish, mustard & a dash of celery salt

CHILI DOG

$2.39

Hot dog topped with our house made chili

KRAUT DOG

$2.39

Hot dog topped with kraut

BURGERS

CONEY'S SIGNATURE

$6.99

A quarter pound burger topped with our house made chili, cheese, house made slaw & fresh cut fries.

SINGLE BURGER

$4.59

A quarter pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

DOUBLE BURGER

$6.59

A half pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

$5.59

A quarter pound burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.59

A half pound burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mayo

OTHER THINGS

GYRO

$6.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo

2PC CHICKEN TENDER

$3.49

2 Chicken Tenders with 1 Sauce of Choice

4PC CHICKEN TENDER

$6.49

4 Chicken Tenders with 1 Sauce of Choice

SIDES

ONION RING

$3.99

SMALL FRY

$2.49

LARGE FRY

$4.49

SMALL JOJO

$2.49

LARGE JOJO

$4.49

SIDE OF SLAW

$0.75

FAMILY DOG PACKS

10 HOT DOGS

$17.99

20 HOT DOGS

$35.89

10 CHILI DOGS

$21.59

20 CHILI DOGS

$42.99

CHILI TO GO

2oz SIDE OF CHILI

$1.00

5oz SIDE OF CHILI

$1.99

PINT OF CHILI

$8.99

QUART OF CHILI

$17.99

SLAW TO GO

PINT OF SLAW

$3.99

QUART OF SLAW

$6.99

XTRA DIPPING SAUCES

SPICY MUSTARD

BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

MAYO

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

SOFT DRINKS

SMALL SOFT DRINK

$1.79

MEDIUM SOFT DRINK

$2.29

LARGE SOFT DRINK

$2.99

CUP OF WATER

BOTTLED DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.29

SWEET TEA PURE LEAF

$3.29

SWEET WITH LEMON TEA PURE LEAF

$3.29

UNSWEETENED PURE LEAF

$3.29

COFFEE

SMALL COFFEE

$1.79

LARGE COFFEE

$2.29

MILKSHAKES

Milkshake

$3.49

FLOATS

Float

$2.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Hot Dog Joint. Home of the coney dog!

Website

Location

8535 South Avenue, Poland, OH 44514

Directions

Gallery
