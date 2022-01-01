Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Confectionately Yours

1,613 Reviews

$$

3391 State Route 27 Ste 121

Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00

deep fried and served with your choice of sauce

Broccoli and Cheddar Bites

Broccoli and Cheddar Bites

$9.00

Cheesy bites of broccoli with spicy ranch dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Buffalo crispy chicken over a mound of tortilla chips, tomatoes, jalepenos and melted cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Calamari

$14.00

Crispy golden calamari served with homemade marinara sauce

Caprese Garlic Bread

Caprese Garlic Bread

$10.00

Topped with mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$9.00

served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Eggplant Napoleon

Eggplant Napoleon

$12.00

Fried eggplant, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella with a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00Out of stock

lightly breaded and served with our chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Fried String Beans

Fried String Beans

$9.00

served with our spicy ranch sauce

Half Moon Mozzarella

Half Moon Mozzarella

$10.00

Seasoned and breaded half moon mozzarella fried to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce

Potato Pierogies

Potato Pierogies

$9.00

with sauteed onions served with sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

served with homemade marinara sauce

Nachos Grande

$13.00

Tortilla chips piled high with homemade chili, tomatoes, jalepenos and melted cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

Filled with bacon, and a melted blend of Monterey and Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream or choose chili or pulled pork for $2.00 more

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$15.00

A combo of broccoli cheddar bites , fried green beans, mozzarella sticks and corn nuggets

Smothered Tater Tots

Smothered Tater Tots

$10.00

with bacon and melted cheese, served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla with sauteed peppers onions, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Soups & Salads

Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed with caeser dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

Fresh garden salad topped with ham, oven roasted turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese and sliced egg

Chili with Cheese

$7.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Garden salad with grilled chicken, fresh avocado, hard boiled eggs, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.

French Onion Soup

$7.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red cabbage, sliced olives and red onions

Honey BBQ Chicken Salad

Honey BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

Honey BBQ crispy chicken over a garden salad with diced apples, tortilla strips and Monterey Jack cheese

Jessica Salad

$14.00

Our #1 Salad! Fresh garden salad with crispy chicken tenders, bacon, sliced egg and Monterey Jack cheese. Recommended with Honey Mustard.

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Side Salad

$3.00

Quart of Soup of the Day

$14.00
Side Ceaser Salad

Side Ceaser Salad

$4.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy buffalo-style chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and bleu cheese dressing served with fries

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes,onions and mayo served with fries

Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap

Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Honey BBQ chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, apples and shredded cheese served with fries

Jessica Wrap

Jessica Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomato and savory honey mustard served with fries

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, zucchini, squash, tomatoes and roasted red peppers with a splash of balsamic served with fries

Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.00

with peppers, onions, mushrooms and american cheese in a wrap served with fries pickle and coleslaw

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Tender strips of pulled pork on a soft roll with BBQ sauce served with fries

Blackened Chicken

$13.00

Cajun seasoned chicken is topped off with roasted red peppers and provolone cheese served with fries

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato served with fries

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken with bacon, Swiss, avocado and herb mayo on grilled rye served with fries

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

All white meat chicken in lightly seasoned breading served with fries

Chipotle Crispy Chicken

Chipotle Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Breaded chicken with bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch on a hoagie roll served with fries

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

fried eggplant with mozzarella and marinara on a hoagie roll served with fries

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Warm roast beef on toasted garlic bread with sauteed onions & Swiss cheese served with fries

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Moist, boneless grilled chicken breast. Try it with our honey mustard or BBQ sauce served with fries

Hot Corned beef

Hot Corned beef

$12.00

steaming, lean corned beef on fresh rye served with fries

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

with mushrooms, peppers, onions and american cheese on a hoagie roll served with fries

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$12.00

with spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, balsamic and mozzarella served with fries

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

Hot corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and russian dressing served with fries

Shaved Prime Rib

Shaved Prime Rib

$14.00

served with sauteed onions, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese on a toasted garlic hoagie roll served with fries

Turkey Avocado Melt

Turkey Avocado Melt

$13.00

Hot turkey with avocado, sauteed onions, Cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch on grilled wheat bread served with fries

Hot Dog

$8.00

all beef hot dog served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Turkey Club

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna on grilled rye with tomato, onion and cheddar cheese served with fries, pickle and coleslaw

Burgers

1/2 lb Angus Burger

1/2 lb Angus Burger

$13.00

thick, juicy and grilled to your liking served with fries

1/2 lb Angus Cheeseburger

1/2 lb Angus Cheeseburger

$14.00

We top this perfectly grilled burger with your choice of cheese served with fries

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.00

8oz burger is blackened on the outside with cajun seasoning and topped with bleu cheese served with fries

Smothered Burger

Smothered Burger

$15.00

8oz burger grilled to your liking, topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and Provolone Cheese served with fries

Southwestern Burger

Southwestern Burger

$15.00

Thick, juicy angus cheeseburger grilled and covered in tangy BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese and crispy bacon served with fries

Turkey Burger

$13.00

All white meat turkey burger is just right served with fries

Veggie Burger

$13.00

This meatless burger is perfect for those who are looking for a vegetarian or vegan option! served with fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.00

Cold Sandwiches

Egg Salad

$8.00

served with chips

Roast Beef

$10.00

served with chips

Roasted Turkey Breast

$10.00

served with chips

Tuna Salad

$10.00

White albacore tuna prepared daily! Best tuna in town! served with chips

1 lb Tuna

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Chicken Capellini

$20.00

sauteed chicken with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, in a roasted garlic caper sauce

Shrimp Capellini

Shrimp Capellini

$23.00

sauteed shrimp with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, in a roasted garlic caper sauce

Chicken Francese

$19.00

lightly battered and sauteed chicken breast in a delicious white wine lemon butter sauce over angel hair pasta

Oven Roasted Chicken

Oven Roasted Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Moist and cooked to perfection, this half roasted chicken is served with choice of potato and the vegetable of the day

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken and Broccoli

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken and Broccoli

$20.00

Freshly prepared Alfredo sauce, poured over a plate of fettuccine pasta with steamed broccoli and sauteed chicken

Fresh Roasted Turkey

$19.00

fresh roasted turkey breast served with homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and vegetable of the day

Chicken Romano

Chicken Romano

$20.00

parmesan encrusted chicken breast with a light tomato basil cream sauce over angel hair pasta

Homemade Meatloaf

Homemade Meatloaf

$19.00

served with fresh mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable of the day

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$17.00

penne pasta in our homemade vodka sauce

Chicken Mona Lisa

Chicken Mona Lisa

$20.00

pan seared chicken topped with fried eggplant and fresh mozzarella finished with a balsamic cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

14oz.NY Strip Steak

$30.00Out of stock

served with choice of potato and vegetable of the day

Bourbon BBQ Ribs

$23.00

served with sweet potato fries and vegetable of the day

Salmon

Salmon

$24.00

choose grilled, broiled or blackened, served with choice of potato and vegetable of the day

Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$20.00

mix of zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, carrots and teriyaki sauce over rice

Shrimp Stir Fry

$24.00

mix of zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, carrots and teriyaki sauce over rice

Flounder Francaise

$21.00

served in a lemon butter sauce over angel hair pasta

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

hand breaded fried shrimp served with choice of potato, herb rice or fries and vegetable of the day

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$21.00

Tender slow cooked beef with carrot, celery and onions in a brown gravy over mashed potatoes topped with frizzled onions served with salad or cup of soup of the day

Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$20.00

2 pieces of grilled chicken with choice of potato and mixed vegetables and side salad or cup of soup of the day

ChickenMarsala

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00
Kids Mozzarella Sticks

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

choice of penne or angel hair , plain , butter or marinara

Kids Turkey

$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Frings

$5.00

1/2 FRIES 1/2 ONION RINGS

Herb Rice

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Veggies of the Day

$3.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

1 lb Coleslaw

$5.00

Dessert Online

Banana Split

Banana Split

$10.32

Three scoops of homemade ice cream, banana, three toppings of your choice, whipped cream and a cherry.

Brownie Sundae

$7.03

One fresh baked brownie with a scoop of our homemade ice cream, a wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry.

Carrot Cake

$6.00

fresh baked carrot cake

Chocolate cake with chocolate icing

$6.00Out of stock

fresh baked chocolate cake

Coconut Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh baked coconut cake

Double Scoop

$5.50

Two scoops of our homemade ice cream

Extra Thick Milkshake

$7.50

Blended with our homemade ice cream

Large Sundae

$7.50

Two scoops of ice cream with one wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry

Milkshake

$6.50

Blended with our homemade ice cream

Pint of Homemade Ice Cream

$8.00

Quart of Homemade Ice cream

$12.00

Razzle

$6.00+

Soft ice cream blended with a candy topping

Regular Sundae

$6.00

One Scoop of ice cream with one wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry

Root Beer Float

$6.00

One scoop of ice cream in fountain root beer

Single Scoop

Single Scoop

$4.00

One scoop of our homemade ice cream

Triple Scoop

$7.00

Three Scoops of our homemade ice cream

Yellow Cake with Chocolate icing

$6.00

Fresh baked yellow cake

Banana Cake Cream Cheese frost

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$6.00Out of stock

CHIPWICH

$6.00

apple streudel

$8.00

Pnut Butter Sensation

$7.03

soft vanilla with hot fudge, pnut butter sauce and pnut butter cups

Smores Sundae

$7.03

PUMPKIN PIE

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake with Maple Cinnamon Cream cheese frost

$6.00Out of stock

Daily Lunch Specials

Burger Special

$15.00

topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and brown gravy

Sunday Dinner Specials

Meatball Parmesan over penne vodka

$19.00

Bourbon BBQ Ribeye

$25.00

Coleslaw

1 lb coleslaw

$5.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Confectionately Yours has served the Central New Jersey area for over 35 years. Owned and operated by the Gondek family since 1981, we have grown from a small confectionary shop into our family friendly dining establishment. We take pride in our homemade ice cream and chocolates as well as our full menu service. We are honored to be a part of this community and hope that you enjoy your dining experience here as much as we enjoy serving you, our valued customers!

Website

Location

3391 State Route 27 Ste 121, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Directions

Confectionately Yours image
Confectionately Yours image
Confectionately Yours image

