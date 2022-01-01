- Home
- /
- Franklin Park
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- Confectionately Yours
Confectionately Yours
1,613 Reviews
$$
3391 State Route 27 Ste 121
Franklin Park, NJ 08823
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
deep fried and served with your choice of sauce
Broccoli and Cheddar Bites
Cheesy bites of broccoli with spicy ranch dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Buffalo crispy chicken over a mound of tortilla chips, tomatoes, jalepenos and melted cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Calamari
Crispy golden calamari served with homemade marinara sauce
Caprese Garlic Bread
Topped with mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle
Corn Nuggets
served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Eggplant Napoleon
Fried eggplant, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella with a drizzle of balsamic reduction
Fried Pickles
lightly breaded and served with our chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Fried String Beans
served with our spicy ranch sauce
Half Moon Mozzarella
Seasoned and breaded half moon mozzarella fried to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce
Potato Pierogies
with sauteed onions served with sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
served with homemade marinara sauce
Nachos Grande
Tortilla chips piled high with homemade chili, tomatoes, jalepenos and melted cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Potato Skins
Filled with bacon, and a melted blend of Monterey and Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream or choose chili or pulled pork for $2.00 more
Sampler Platter
A combo of broccoli cheddar bites , fried green beans, mozzarella sticks and corn nuggets
Smothered Tater Tots
with bacon and melted cheese, served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with sauteed peppers onions, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Soups & Salads
Caeser Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with caeser dressing
Chef Salad
Fresh garden salad topped with ham, oven roasted turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese and sliced egg
Chili with Cheese
Cobb Salad
Garden salad with grilled chicken, fresh avocado, hard boiled eggs, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.
French Onion Soup
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red cabbage, sliced olives and red onions
Honey BBQ Chicken Salad
Honey BBQ crispy chicken over a garden salad with diced apples, tortilla strips and Monterey Jack cheese
Jessica Salad
Our #1 Salad! Fresh garden salad with crispy chicken tenders, bacon, sliced egg and Monterey Jack cheese. Recommended with Honey Mustard.
Soup of the Day
Side Salad
Quart of Soup of the Day
Side Ceaser Salad
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo-style chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and bleu cheese dressing served with fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Juicy grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes,onions and mayo served with fries
Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crispy Honey BBQ chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, apples and shredded cheese served with fries
Jessica Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomato and savory honey mustard served with fries
Veggie Wrap
Sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, zucchini, squash, tomatoes and roasted red peppers with a splash of balsamic served with fries
Cheese Steak Wrap
with peppers, onions, mushrooms and american cheese in a wrap served with fries pickle and coleslaw
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
Tender strips of pulled pork on a soft roll with BBQ sauce served with fries
Blackened Chicken
Cajun seasoned chicken is topped off with roasted red peppers and provolone cheese served with fries
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato served with fries
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with bacon, Swiss, avocado and herb mayo on grilled rye served with fries
Chicken Tenders
All white meat chicken in lightly seasoned breading served with fries
Chipotle Crispy Chicken
Breaded chicken with bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch on a hoagie roll served with fries
Eggplant Parmesan
fried eggplant with mozzarella and marinara on a hoagie roll served with fries
French Dip
Warm roast beef on toasted garlic bread with sauteed onions & Swiss cheese served with fries
Grilled Cheese
served with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Moist, boneless grilled chicken breast. Try it with our honey mustard or BBQ sauce served with fries
Hot Corned beef
steaming, lean corned beef on fresh rye served with fries
Philly Cheese Steak
with mushrooms, peppers, onions and american cheese on a hoagie roll served with fries
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
with spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, balsamic and mozzarella served with fries
Reuben
Hot corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and russian dressing served with fries
Shaved Prime Rib
served with sauteed onions, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese on a toasted garlic hoagie roll served with fries
Turkey Avocado Melt
Hot turkey with avocado, sauteed onions, Cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch on grilled wheat bread served with fries
Hot Dog
all beef hot dog served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Turkey Club
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Tuna Melt
Tuna on grilled rye with tomato, onion and cheddar cheese served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Burgers
1/2 lb Angus Burger
thick, juicy and grilled to your liking served with fries
1/2 lb Angus Cheeseburger
We top this perfectly grilled burger with your choice of cheese served with fries
Black & Bleu Burger
8oz burger is blackened on the outside with cajun seasoning and topped with bleu cheese served with fries
Smothered Burger
8oz burger grilled to your liking, topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and Provolone Cheese served with fries
Southwestern Burger
Thick, juicy angus cheeseburger grilled and covered in tangy BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese and crispy bacon served with fries
Turkey Burger
All white meat turkey burger is just right served with fries
Veggie Burger
This meatless burger is perfect for those who are looking for a vegetarian or vegan option! served with fries
Bacon Cheese Burger
Cold Sandwiches
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Capellini
sauteed chicken with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, in a roasted garlic caper sauce
Shrimp Capellini
sauteed shrimp with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, in a roasted garlic caper sauce
Chicken Francese
lightly battered and sauteed chicken breast in a delicious white wine lemon butter sauce over angel hair pasta
Oven Roasted Chicken
Moist and cooked to perfection, this half roasted chicken is served with choice of potato and the vegetable of the day
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken and Broccoli
Freshly prepared Alfredo sauce, poured over a plate of fettuccine pasta with steamed broccoli and sauteed chicken
Fresh Roasted Turkey
fresh roasted turkey breast served with homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and vegetable of the day
Chicken Romano
parmesan encrusted chicken breast with a light tomato basil cream sauce over angel hair pasta
Homemade Meatloaf
served with fresh mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable of the day
Penne Vodka
penne pasta in our homemade vodka sauce
Chicken Mona Lisa
pan seared chicken topped with fried eggplant and fresh mozzarella finished with a balsamic cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day
14oz.NY Strip Steak
served with choice of potato and vegetable of the day
Bourbon BBQ Ribs
served with sweet potato fries and vegetable of the day
Salmon
choose grilled, broiled or blackened, served with choice of potato and vegetable of the day
Chicken Stir Fry
mix of zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, carrots and teriyaki sauce over rice
Shrimp Stir Fry
mix of zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, carrots and teriyaki sauce over rice
Flounder Francaise
served in a lemon butter sauce over angel hair pasta
Fried Shrimp
hand breaded fried shrimp served with choice of potato, herb rice or fries and vegetable of the day
Pot Roast
Tender slow cooked beef with carrot, celery and onions in a brown gravy over mashed potatoes topped with frizzled onions served with salad or cup of soup of the day
Grilled Chicken Dinner
2 pieces of grilled chicken with choice of potato and mixed vegetables and side salad or cup of soup of the day
ChickenMarsala
Kids Menu
Sides
Dessert Online
Banana Split
Three scoops of homemade ice cream, banana, three toppings of your choice, whipped cream and a cherry.
Brownie Sundae
One fresh baked brownie with a scoop of our homemade ice cream, a wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry.
Carrot Cake
fresh baked carrot cake
Chocolate cake with chocolate icing
fresh baked chocolate cake
Coconut Cake
Fresh baked coconut cake
Double Scoop
Two scoops of our homemade ice cream
Extra Thick Milkshake
Blended with our homemade ice cream
Large Sundae
Two scoops of ice cream with one wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry
Milkshake
Blended with our homemade ice cream
Pint of Homemade Ice Cream
Quart of Homemade Ice cream
Razzle
Soft ice cream blended with a candy topping
Regular Sundae
One Scoop of ice cream with one wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry
Root Beer Float
One scoop of ice cream in fountain root beer
Single Scoop
One scoop of our homemade ice cream
Triple Scoop
Three Scoops of our homemade ice cream
Yellow Cake with Chocolate icing
Fresh baked yellow cake
Banana Cake Cream Cheese frost
Banana Chocolate
Cheesecake
Apple Pie
CHIPWICH
apple streudel
Pnut Butter Sensation
soft vanilla with hot fudge, pnut butter sauce and pnut butter cups
Smores Sundae
PUMPKIN PIE
Pumpkin Cake with Maple Cinnamon Cream cheese frost
Daily Lunch Specials
Sunday Dinner Specials
Coleslaw
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Confectionately Yours has served the Central New Jersey area for over 35 years. Owned and operated by the Gondek family since 1981, we have grown from a small confectionary shop into our family friendly dining establishment. We take pride in our homemade ice cream and chocolates as well as our full menu service. We are honored to be a part of this community and hope that you enjoy your dining experience here as much as we enjoy serving you, our valued customers!
3391 State Route 27 Ste 121, Franklin Park, NJ 08823