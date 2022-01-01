Restaurant header imageView gallery

Confections by Kirari West

review star

No reviews yet

625 N Pacific Coast Hwy Unit B

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Cookie

Hand crafted gluten-free cookies
Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$22.50

Choice of 6 Homemade cookie

One Dozen

One Dozen

$43.80

Choice of 12 Homemade cookie

Iced Milk Tea

Matcha Latte (Iced)

Matcha Latte (Iced)

$5.65
Chai Latte (Iced)

Chai Latte (Iced)

$5.45
Agave Milk Tea (Iced)

Agave Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.45
Rooibos Africana Latte (Iced)

Rooibos Africana Latte (Iced)

$5.45
Houjicha Latte (Iced)

Houjicha Latte (Iced)

$5.45
Strawberry Matcha Latte (Iced)

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Iced)

$5.95
Butterscotch Milk Tea (Iced)

Butterscotch Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.65
Chocolate Milk Tea (Iced)

Chocolate Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.65

Fruit Iced Tea

Strawberry Iced Tea

Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.95
Peach Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$4.95

Plain Iced Tea

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$4.25
Jasmine

Jasmine

$4.25

Coffee

House Drip

$3.65
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Milk

Whole Milk

$3.65

Plant Based

$4.65
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Love of cookies never goes out of style

625 N Pacific Coast Hwy Unit B, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

