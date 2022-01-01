Restaurant header imageView gallery

ConfluxCity Brewing Company

235 Reviews

$$

110 N Water St

Portland, MI 48875

Order Again

Ice Box Ice Cream

Green Dragon- Reg

Green Dragon- Reg

$6.00

OREO and BUTTERFINGER cookie layer, mint chocolate chip ice cream, semi sweet chocolate, topped with OREO pieces and BUTTERFINGER crumbs

Green Dragon- Mini

Green Dragon- Mini

$3.00

OREO and BUTTERFINGER cookie layer, mint chocolate chip ice cream, semi sweet chocolate, topped with OREO pieces and BUTTERFINGER crumbs

Summertime S'Mores- Reg

Summertime S'Mores- Reg

$6.00

Toasted marshmallow ice cream over a graham cracker crust, semi sweet chocolate coating, topped with toasted mini marshmallows

Summertime S'Mores-Mini

Summertime S'Mores-Mini

$3.00

Toasted marshmallow ice cream over a graham cracker crust, semi sweet chocolate coating, topped with toasted mini marshmallows

Toffee Crunch- Reg

Toffee Crunch- Reg

$6.00

Vanilla wafers topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, covered in semi-sweet chocolate, a mound of toffee bits and drizzled with milk chocolate

Toffee Crunch- Mini

Toffee Crunch- Mini

$3.00

Vanilla wafers topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, covered in semi-sweet chocolate, a mound of toffee bits and drizzled with milk chocolate

Caramel Cashewlicious- Reg

Caramel Cashewlicious- Reg

$6.00

Pretzel and caramel layer, vanilla ice cream, semi-sweet chocolate, and cashews

Caramel Cashewlicious- Mini

Caramel Cashewlicious- Mini

$3.00

Pretzel and caramel layer, vanilla ice cream, semi-sweet chocolate, and cashews

German's Chocolate- Reg

German's Chocolate- Reg

$6.00

Pecans and coconut icing layer topped with chocolate ice cream, semi-sweet chocolate and toasted coconut and pecans

German's Chocolate- Mini

German's Chocolate- Mini

$3.00

Pecans and coconut icing layer topped with chocolate ice cream, semi-sweet chocolate and toasted coconut and pecans

Strawberry Lemonade- Reg

Strawberry Lemonade- Reg

$6.00

Shortbread cookie layer, strawberry-lemon ice cream, white chocolate dip

Strawberry Lemonade- Mini

Strawberry Lemonade- Mini

$3.00

Shortbread cookie layer, strawberry-lemon ice cream, white chocolate dip

Key Lime Pie- Reg

Key Lime Pie- Reg

$6.00

Graham cracker crust filled with key lime ice cream dipped in white chocolate and topped with a drizzle of green chocolate

Key Lime Pie- Mini

Key Lime Pie- Mini

$3.00

Graham cracker crust filled with key lime ice cream dipped in white chocolate and topped with a drizzle of green chocolate

Fancy Pants Raspberry- Reg

Fancy Pants Raspberry- Reg

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream and raspberries are layered over a graham cracker crust and coated in a rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with coarse sea salt

Fancy Pants Raspberry- Mini

Fancy Pants Raspberry- Mini

$3.00

Vanilla ice cream and raspberries are layered over a graham cracker crust and coated in a rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with coarse sea salt

Snacks

Original Great Lakes Kettle Cooked Chips

$2.00

Salt & Pepper Kettle Cooked Chips

$2.00

Jalapeno Great Lakes Kettle Cooked Chips

$2.00

Salt & Vinegar Great Lakes Kettle Cooked Chips

$2.00

Buffalo Great Lakes Kettle Chips

$2.00

Cherry BBQ Chips

$2.00

Single Cans

Candy Bar Porter- 16 oz Can

$5.50

Domestic AF Pilsner- 16 oz Can

$5.50

Flamingo Floatie Sour- 16 oz Can

$7.00

Great Odin's Cravin'- 16 oz Can

$6.25

Hoptoplasmic Residue NEIPA- 16 oz Can

$7.00

Hilligan Harvest PaleAle-16 oz Can

$6.25

Runs Through Me Veins Irish Red- 16 oz Can

$5.50

Squash Gobbler- 16oz Can

$7.00

You'll Shoot Your Eye Out Red Rye IPA- 16 oz Can

$6.25

Wolf of Bridge Street- 16 oz Can

$7.00

Maple Butterscotch Cider 16 oz Can

$6.25

Pineapple Mango Cider- 16oz Can

$6.25

4 Packs/6 Packs

Candy Bar Porter- 4PK

$16.50

Domestic Af Pilsner- 4PK

$16.50

Flamingo Floatie Sour- 16 oz 4PK

$18.75

Great Odin's Cravin- 4PK

$18.75

Hilligan Harvest Pale Ale- 4PK

$18.75

Hoptoplasmic NEIPA- 4PK

$20.00

Runs Through Me Veins Irish Red- 4PK

$16.50

Squash Gobbler- 4PK

$18.75

Maple Butterscotch Cider-4PK

$18.75

Pineapple Mango Cider- 16oz 4PK

$18.75

Who Hassled The Heff Hefeweizen- 4PK

$16.50Out of stock

You'll Shoot Your Eye Out Red Rye IPA- 16oz 4PK

$18.75

Wolf of Bridge Street- 4PK

$25.00

Wine Bottles

Strawberry Wine Bottle

$20.00

Raspberry Wine Bottle

$20.00

Merch

CBC Merchandise- Pick Up Only. No Delivery.
Circle Leather Patch Hat

Circle Leather Patch Hat

$32.00
Rectangle Leather Patch Hat

Rectangle Leather Patch Hat

$32.00
Gray Dad Hat

Gray Dad Hat

$25.00
Khaki Dad Hat

Khaki Dad Hat

$25.00
Camo 16 oz Can Koozie

Camo 16 oz Can Koozie

$4.50
Camo Pint Glass Koozie

Camo Pint Glass Koozie

$4.50
Red 16 oz Can Koozie

Red 16 oz Can Koozie

$4.50
Red Pint Can Koozie

Red Pint Can Koozie

$4.50
Black 16 oz Can Koozie

Black 16 oz Can Koozie

$4.50
Black Pint Glass Koozie

Black Pint Glass Koozie

$4.50
CBC Logo Sticker

CBC Logo Sticker

$1.50
CBC Logo Pint Glass

CBC Logo Pint Glass

$5.00
CBC Logo Short Glass

CBC Logo Short Glass

$2.50
CBC Logo Half Glass

CBC Logo Half Glass

$3.25
CBC Logo Tulip Glass

CBC Logo Tulip Glass

$3.25
TagaBrew Short

TagaBrew Short

$2.00
TagaBrew Long

TagaBrew Long

$6.00
CBC Growler Cooler

CBC Growler Cooler

$8.00

Small Gift Basket

$20.00Out of stock

Small Basket includes an empty Howler with gift certificate for a fill of the recipient's choice. A CBC logo pint glass and sticker.

Large Gift Basket

$40.00Out of stock

Large Basket includes an empty Howler with gift certificate for a fill of the recipient's choice. A gray trucker style CBC logo hat, a CBC logo pint glass and sticker.

Can Holster

$15.00

T's and Tanks

S- Muscle Tank

S- Muscle Tank

$15.00
S- Charcoal Tee

S- Charcoal Tee

$19.50
3XL- Charcoal Tee

3XL- Charcoal Tee

$19.50Out of stock
3XL- Red Tee

3XL- Red Tee

$19.50Out of stock
S- Royal Blue Tee

S- Royal Blue Tee

$19.50
3XL- Royal Blue Tee

3XL- Royal Blue Tee

$19.50Out of stock
S- Mauve Tee

S- Mauve Tee

$19.50

M - Mauve Tee

$19.20Out of stock
L- Mauve Tee

L- Mauve Tee

$19.50Out of stock
XL- Mauve Tee

XL- Mauve Tee

$19.50Out of stock
2XL- Mauve Tee

2XL- Mauve Tee

$19.50Out of stock
3XL- Mauve Tee

3XL- Mauve Tee

$19.50Out of stock
S- Military Green Tee

S- Military Green Tee

$19.50

M - Military Green Tee

$19.50
L- Military Green Tee

L- Military Green Tee

$19.50Out of stock
XL- Military Green Tee

XL- Military Green Tee

$19.50Out of stock

2XL - Military Green Tee

$19.50Out of stock
3XL- Military Green Tee

3XL- Military Green Tee

$19.50Out of stock
S- Black Tee

S- Black Tee

$19.50
M- Black Tee

M- Black Tee

$19.50Out of stock
L- Black Tee

L- Black Tee

$19.50Out of stock
XL- Black Tee

XL- Black Tee

$19.50Out of stock
2XL- Black Tee

2XL- Black Tee

$19.20
3XL- Black Tee

3XL- Black Tee

$19.50Out of stock
6m Onesie

6m Onesie

$18.00
12m Onesie

12m Onesie

$18.00
18m Onesie

18m Onesie

$18.00Out of stock

Long Sleeved T's and Baseball Shirts

S- Long Sleeved Military Green

S- Long Sleeved Military Green

$24.00
M- Long Sleeved Military Green

M- Long Sleeved Military Green

$24.00
L- Long Sleeved Military Green

L- Long Sleeved Military Green

$24.00Out of stock
2XL- Long Sleeved Military Green

2XL- Long Sleeved Military Green

$24.00
S- Long Sleeved Slate Gray

S- Long Sleeved Slate Gray

$27.00
M- Long Sleeved Slate Gray

M- Long Sleeved Slate Gray

$27.00Out of stock
XL- Long Sleeved Slate Gray

XL- Long Sleeved Slate Gray

$27.00Out of stock
2XL- Long Sleeved Slate Gray

2XL- Long Sleeved Slate Gray

$27.00

3XL - Long Sleeved Slate Gray

$27.00
S- Gray Baseball

S- Gray Baseball

$34.00
M- Gray Baseball

M- Gray Baseball

$34.00Out of stock
L- Gray Baseball

L- Gray Baseball

$34.00Out of stock
XL- Gray Baseball

XL- Gray Baseball

$34.00Out of stock
2XL- Gray Baseball

2XL- Gray Baseball

$34.00
3XL- Gray Baseball

3XL- Gray Baseball

$34.00
2XL- Long Sleeved Maroon

2XL- Long Sleeved Maroon

$22.00
3XL- Long Sleeved Maroon

3XL- Long Sleeved Maroon

$22.00

Sweatshirts

S- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

S- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

$48.00
M- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

M- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

$48.00
L- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

L- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

$48.00Out of stock
XL- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

XL- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

$48.00
2XL- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

2XL- Gray w/ Red Logo Crew

$48.00
S- Mint Green Crew

S- Mint Green Crew

$54.00Out of stock
M- Mint Green Crew

M- Mint Green Crew

$54.00
L- Mint Green Crew

L- Mint Green Crew

$54.00Out of stock
XL- Mint Green Crew

XL- Mint Green Crew

$54.00Out of stock
2XL- Mint Green Crew

2XL- Mint Green Crew

$54.00
S- Black Camo Hoodie

S- Black Camo Hoodie

$57.00
M- Black Camo Hoodie

M- Black Camo Hoodie

$57.00Out of stock
L- Black Camo Hoodie

L- Black Camo Hoodie

$57.00Out of stock
XL- Black Camo Hoodie

XL- Black Camo Hoodie

$57.00Out of stock
2XL- Black Camo Hoodie

2XL- Black Camo Hoodie

$57.00
3XL- Black Camo Hoodie

3XL- Black Camo Hoodie

$57.00Out of stock
S- Red Hoodie

S- Red Hoodie

$47.00
M- Red Hoodie

M- Red Hoodie

$47.00
L- Red Hoodie

L- Red Hoodie

$47.00Out of stock
XL- Red Hoodie

XL- Red Hoodie

$47.00Out of stock
2XL- Red Hoodie

2XL- Red Hoodie

$47.00
3XL- Red Hoodie

3XL- Red Hoodie

$47.00
White Logo Camo Hoodie- 3XL

White Logo Camo Hoodie- 3XL

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come join us!

Website

Location

110 N Water St, Portland, MI 48875

Directions

Gallery
ConfluxCity Brewing Company image
ConfluxCity Brewing Company image

