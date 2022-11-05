A map showing the location of Coniglio's Old Fashioned 11 South StreetView gallery

Coniglio's Old Fashioned 11 South Street

review star

No reviews yet

11 South Street

Morristown, NJ 07960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Bianco

$28.00Out of stock

Spinach, Garlic, Cream Sauce, Bread Crumbs

Broccoli Limone

$28.00

Sausauge, Broccoli Rabe, Lemon, Mozzarella

Brooklyn Round

$20.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil

Cheap-O Classic

$15.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Tomato, Pecorino Romano, Oregano

Gluten Free Detroit

$18.00Out of stock

Escarole and bean pizza with fried crispy cannellini beans and lemon zest

Josephina's Grandma Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Light Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan Reggiano

Meatball Ricotta

$25.00

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta Dollops

Pera Gorgonzola

$28.00Out of stock

Pear, Gorgonzola, Walnut, Mozzarella

Philly Pork Broc Rabe

$28.00Out of stock

Broccoli Rabe, Roast Pork, Provolone, Bechamel

Pistacchio Pesto

$28.00Out of stock

Mortadella, Provola, Pistacchio Pesto, Pistacchio Crumbles

Salsiccia Pepper Onion

$25.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Sausage, Pepper, Onion,

Upside Down Sicilian

$20.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano

Verde Artichoke Pesto

$28.00Out of stock

Artichoke, Spinach, Pesto, Pine Nuts

Vodka - No Stracc

$24.00

Vodka Stracciatella

$28.00

Tomato Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Stracciatella

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Local Greens, Vadalia Onions, Cherry Tomato, Black Olives, Cucumber, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil

Pear Walnut Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Arugula, Pear, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Lemon Vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Kale, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Lemon, Croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Stracciatella Caprese

$12.00

Stracciatella, Heirloom Tomato, Basil, Balsamic

Panzanella

$12.00

Mozzeralla, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons

Heroes

Roast Pork

$15.00

Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Bechamel

Roast Beef

$15.00

Gravy

Porchetta Escarole

$14.00

Pork, Escarole

Eggplant Parm

$12.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce

Italian

$13.00

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Proscuitto, Sharp provolone, Mozzarella, LTO, Oil and Vinegar

Meatball

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce

Mortadella

$15.00Out of stock

Mortadella, Provola, Pistacchio Pesto, Pistacchio Crumbles, Cacchio Cavalo, Premasale

Small Plates

Arancini

$10.00Out of stock

Rice Balls

Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce

Bread Basket

$10.00Out of stock

served with 3 dipping oils

Proscuitto Crostini

$8.00Out of stock

Prosciutto di Parma, Stracciatella, Arugula, & Balsamic reduction

Tomato Ricotta Crostini

$8.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, Ricotta, Honey

Eggplant

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee

Ristretto

$2.00

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Latte

$4.00

Drip

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Cooler Beverage

Soda can

$2.00

Fiji

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

SanPellegrino can

$3.00

Filette bottle

$3.00

Spuma bottle

$3.00

Espresso coffee soda bottle

$3.00

Chinotto bottle

$3.00

Mandarino bottle

$3.00

Arancia Rossa bottle

$3.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hi C

$3.00

Water

Club Soda

$3.00

Flavored Coke

Lime Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Front Shelf

Almond Spread

$9.00

Basaltic Pearls

$13.00

Black Olive Pate

$8.00

Chestnut Honey

$8.00

Chocolate butter

$6.00

Cipolle Onions

$8.00

EVOO

$10.00

Fig Jam

$10.00

Green Olives

$8.00

Hot chili peppers

$8.00

Hot spread

$8.00

Lemon Spread

$6.00

Organic Strained Tomatoes

$9.00

Pistachio spread

$6.00

Strained Tomatoes

$8.00

Truffle Pearls

$15.00

Wildflower Honey

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fig and Lily garden - 2 Cattano Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
2 Cattano Ave. Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Morristown
orange star4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
119 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Salad House - Morristown
orange starNo Reviews
40 Market Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Iron Bar - 5 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
5 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
11 South Street - NJ, Morristown [43]
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morristown

Sushi Lounge - Morristown
orange star4.5 • 3,195
12 Schuyler Pl Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
End of Elm
orange star4.4 • 1,983
140 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Pure Pita - Morristown
orange star4.4 • 1,946
27 South St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Morristown
orange star4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Morristown
orange star4.7 • 121
68 South St. Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morristown
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston