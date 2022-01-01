Main picView gallery

Steamboat Grill 20 West Jerry Lane

review star

No reviews yet

20 West Jerry Lane

Worley, ID 83876

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Teriyaki
KIDS 4oz Cheeseburger
Conkling Burger

Appetizers and Snacks

Edamame

$9.00Out of stock

Steamed and served sea salted or with spicy chili sauce.

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crispy calamari, pepperoncini, wasabi lime aioli.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$12.00

Served with pita bread and veggies.

Shrimp and Green Bean Tempura

$13.00

Crispy tempura battered shrimp and green beans, house made spicy mayo.

Smoked Chicken Wings

$18.00

House smoked crispy chicken wings. Choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery.

Smoked Trout Dip

$16.00

Sesame seeds, pickled red onion, served with kettle chips.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Served on a brioche bun with tartar sauce and coleslaw.

Conkling Burger

$18.00

Served on a brioche bun with onion rings, bacon, pepperjack cheese, and honey pineapple teriyaki sauce.

Lakeside Club

$16.00

Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, wasabi lime aioli, served on toasted ciabatta.

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$22.00

Pan seared rare ahi tuna, served on a brioche bun with house made spicy mayo, fried avocado and shredded cabbage.

Steamboat Burger

$17.00

Served on a brioche bun with sharp cheddar cheese, fried avocado, and garlic herb aioli.

CDA Classic

$15.00

Hotdog and Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Soup and Salad

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Today's homemade soup. Served with crackers.

Conkling House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onion, fried avocado, balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Quinoa, edamame, chick peas, red peppers, shredded carrot, crispy noodles, chopped peanuts, shredded cabbage, sesame soy ginger dressing.

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Beer battered haddock, french fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw.

Steak Teriyaki

$27.00

Served with green beans, crispy potatoes, honey pineapple teriyaki butter sauce.

Short Rib Tacos

$22.00

Braised short rib, fried avocado, shredded cabbage, house made spicy mayo, pickled red onion, served in flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$21.00

Mushrooms, peas, carrots, celery, scallions, cilantro, sesame soy ginger dressing, topped with a sunny side up fried egg.

Nachos

$22.00Out of stock

Kids

KIDS 4oz Cheeseburger

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with ranch.

KIDS Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

KIDS Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with ranch.

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Crispy Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Avocado

$6.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Kettle Chip

$3.00Out of stock

Sauces

$1.00

side salad

$6.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$12.00

Crumble topped apple pie, served with whipped cream.

Brownie a la Mode

$11.00

Ghiradelli chocolate chip brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce.

Huckleberry Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Tilamook Huckleberry ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies.

Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice cream Cone

$4.00+

Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$12.00+

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 West Jerry Lane, Worley, ID 83876

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
601 E. Front Ave. #101 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Bier Haus
orange starNo Reviews
515 E Sherman Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
The DiPPER
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Surf Shack Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
305 E Appleway Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
orange star4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Worley
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston