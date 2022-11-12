Restaurant header imageView gallery

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave

New York, NY 10128

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Chicken Taco
Barbacoa Taco

Chips & Dips

Guacamole

$15.00

Salsa

$5.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted Queso Chihuahua

Starters

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips Topped With Guacamole, Crema, Beans, Pico de gallo and Queso Fundido

Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Calamari Topped With Queso Fresco, Pickled Jalapeños, Chorizo, Scallions, And Chipotle Mayo

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Tossed In A Piquine Sauce Topped With Queso Fresco, And Scallions

Street Corn

$8.00

Corn Off The Cob Topped With Paprika, Queso Fresco, And Chipotle Mayo

Spicy Honey Empanadas

$15.00

Queso Fresco And Mint Stuffed Empanadas Served With Mike'S Hot Honey

Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp With Tomato Ad Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro

Yucca Croquettes

$15.00

Yucca Stuffed Chihuahua Cheese, Topped With Queso Fundido, Scallions And Chorizo

Quesadilla

$15.00

Oaxaca, Chihuahua And Asiago Cheese

Soup & Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mix Greens, Avocado, Chorizo, Grilled Queso, Pico, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Tomato Based Soup With Avocado, Crema, And Tortilla Chips

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Pulled Pork, Pickled Cabbage, Chipotle Mayo

Short Rib Taco

$5.00

Sliced Short Rib In An Aranchera Marinade With Pickled Onions, Oaxaca Cheese

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Pulled Chicken, Guacamole, Salsa

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Beef Brisket, White Onion, Queso Fresco

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Pork Marinated In Achiote With Pineapple, Onion

Fish Taco

$5.00

Model Battered Cod, With Pickled Cabbage And Chipotle Mayo

Impossible Taco

$5.00

Vegan Cheddar, Romaine, Pico, Crispy Tortilla

Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.00

Cilantro Crema, Mango Salsa

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Spicy Ala Diable, Cilantro Crema

Signature Cocktails

Tommy's Margarita ( 6oz / 2 cocktails)

$18.00

Tommy's Pitcher (32oz/ 8 cocktails

$49.00

Don's Paloma (6oz / 2 cocktails)

$18.00

Dons Paloma Pitcher (32oz/ 8 cocktails)

$49.00

Signature Dishes

Beef Birria Tacos

$18.00

3 Beef Birria Tacos With Onion, Queso Fresco, Side Of Broth

Burrito

$15.00

Bowl Or Wrap With Rice, Black Beans, Chihuahua, Guacamole &Salsa

Fajitas

$22.00

Onion, Bell Peppers, Crema, Guacamole, Pico, Chihuahua Cheese

Enchilada

$23.00

Chicken With Oaxaca Cheese, Salsa Verde, Crema, Avocado

Sides

Yucca Wedge

$5.00

Salad

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Rice/Beans

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1685 1st Ave, New York, NY 10128

Directions

