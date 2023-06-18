Restaurant header imageView gallery

CONMOLE

120 Reviews

$$

816 Hinton Ave

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Popular Items

Mole Negro

homemade Oaxaca dark mole. avocado mousse. sesame seeds with a choice of chicken or masa gnocchi and green beans

Empanada Vegetarian

$12.00

Sharondale farm mushrooms. onions. tomatoes. chipotle mole. cilantro crema

Coliflor

$14.00

pan-seared organic cauliflower toasted with egg. green mole 


DINNER

PLEASE READ

ONLY 4 ITEMS ALLOWED FOR SAME DAY TAKE OUT. More than 4 please contact the restaurant directly in order to schedule the best possible time for pick up the following day.. Thank you

Vegetarian Tamales

$10.00

Corn based tamales. cactus. huitlacoche. artichokes. chipotle mole wrapped in banana leaf.

Vegetarian Tacos

$11.00

2 corn tortillas. organic green beans. avocado mousse. pico de Gallo. salsa picante

Empanada Meat

$12.00

Flour-based empanada.pork chorizo. onions.. . chipotle crema

Empanada Vegetarian

$12.00

Sharondale farm mushrooms. onions. tomatoes. chipotle mole. cilantro crema

Coliflor

$14.00

pan-seared organic cauliflower toasted with egg. green mole 

Carnitas

$26.00

Autumn Olive Farm pork carnitas. Salsa picante. rice. pico de Gallo. avocado mousse. corn tortillas.

Aguacate Relleno

$16.00

half of fresh avocado filled with onions. tomatoes. organic zucchini. chipotle mole. queso fresco

Frijol Molido Mole

home- made roasted black bean mole. corn tortillas. with a choice of shrimp or Sharondale Mushrooms

Guajillo Mole

Home-made guajillo base mole and queso fresco with a choice of slowly pork ribs or mix vegetables (cauliflower, chayote)

Mole Negro

homemade Oaxaca dark mole. avocado mousse. sesame seeds with a choice of chicken or masa gnocchi and green beans

Enfrijoladas

quick fried corn tortillas deep into refried black beans. chipotle crema. queso fresco with a choice of hanger steak Or mix vegetables (potatoes. onions. tomatoes)

Pulpo

$24.00

pan seared octopus tentacle. citrus jicama salad (jicama. serrano. cilantro. fresh avocado) spicy salsa verde.

Halibut

$32.00

Fresh pan-seared Halibut. avocado mousse. chipotle crema.

RICE

$4.00

Our conmole tomato based rice 16 oz.

Corn Tortillas (3 per order)

$2.50

16 oz Guajillo Mole

$8.00

Fresh Made Guajillo Mole: Grandma's recipe Mole made only with guagillo peppers. This Mole is perfect with pork or add it to anything you want to eat! Perfect size for 2 people This mole is gluten free. nut free. vegan. dairy free. PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP!

16 oz Mole Verde

$8.00

Fresh Made Green Mole: Grandma's recipe Mole made with green tomatoes. green tomatillos and spices with a perfect touch of smokiness! Perfect size for 2 people This mole is gluten free. nut free. vegan. dairy free. PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP!

16 oz Mole Negro

$8.00

Fresh Made Mole Negro: Our traditional Oaxacan mole pairs perfectly with: chicken, pasta , pork or your steak! or have it as a snack on toasted bread with cheese! PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP! This mole contains nuts and gluten. dairy free Perfect size for 2 people

16 oz Chipotle Mole

$8.00

Fresh Made Chipotle Mole: Grandma's recipe Mole made with guajillo, ancho and chipotle peppers. spices and just the perfect amount of heat to linger around. Perfect size for 2 people This mole is gluten free. nut free. vegan. dairy free. PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP!

32 oz Mole Negro

$16.00

Fresh Made Mole Negro: Our traditional Oaxacan mole pairs perfectly with: chicken, pasta , pork or your steak! or have it as a snack on toasted bread with cheese! Perfect size for 4 people This mole contains nuts and gluten. dairy free. PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP!

32 oz Guajillo Mole

$16.00

Fresh Made Guajillo Mole: Grandma's recipe Mole made only with guagillo peppers. This Mole is perfect with pork or add it to anything you want to eat! Perfect size for 4 people This mole is gluten free. nut free. vegan. dairy free. PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP!

32 oz Mole Verde

$16.00

Fresh Made Green Mole: Grandma's recipe Mole made with green tomatoes. green tomatillos and spices with a perfect touch of smokiness! Perfect size for 4 people This mole is gluten free. nut free. vegan. dairy free. PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP!

32 oz Chipotle Mole

$16.00

Fresh Made Chipotle Mole: Grandma's recipe Mole made with guajillo, ancho and chipotle peppers. spices and just the perfect amount of heat to linger around. Perfect size for 4 people This mole is gluten free. nut free. vegan. dairy free. PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP!

Cerveza

Stella

$4.00

Hardywood Pils

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Negra modelo

$4.00

Modelo Special

$4.00

Dos XX lager

$4.00

Dos XX amber

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Blue mountain

$4.00

Basic City

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

MARGARITAS

Cuervo tequila. triple sec. fresh squeezed lime juice. simple syrup.

Margarita

$12.00

Fresh squeezed lime juice. simple syrup. triple sec. your choice of tequila and flavor

Paloma

$14.00

Herradura tequila. fresh squeezed lime juice. grapefruit juice. dash simple syrup. triple sec

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

