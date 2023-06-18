16 oz Guajillo Mole

$8.00

Fresh Made Guajillo Mole: Grandma's recipe Mole made only with guagillo peppers. This Mole is perfect with pork or add it to anything you want to eat! Perfect size for 2 people This mole is gluten free. nut free. vegan. dairy free. PLEASE LET US KNOW UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU LIKE US TO WARM IT UP!