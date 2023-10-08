DINNER DELIVERY WEEKEND

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

pineapple, mango, red onion, peppers, cilantro, corn tortilla chips

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$14.00

Sriracha aioli

Blackened Fish Tacos

$17.00

seared blackened grouper, avocado, pineapple-mango salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sriracha aioli, side salsa verde

Grouper Bites

$15.00

remoulade sauce

Tequila Shrimp

$16.00

sautéed jumbo shrimp, tequila, pepper sauce, cilantro, lime, grilled crostini

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

fresh hand battered chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce & honey mustard

Wings

$13.00

served with celery & blue cheese

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

served with sides of grainy mustard and cheese sauce

Pierogies

$12.00

Sauteed red onions, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream

Hummus Plate

$13.00

feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, carrots, grilled pita

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

toasted almonds, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, grilled pita

Murphy's Fries

$10.00

fresh cut fries, old bay seasoning, three cheese fondue dip

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

fresh cut fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, side garlic aioli

Short Rib Gravy Fries

$16.00

fresh cut fries, braised short rib, three cheese fondue, gravy, shredded cheddar

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

House Salad

$13.00

spring mix, julienne veggies, red onion, cherry tomatoes, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

spinach & baby arugula mix, goat cheese, orange segments, candied walnuts & tarragon shallot vinaigrette

FLATBREADS

Bacon Truffle Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

applewood smoked bacon, mushroom, spinach, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, truffle oil on lavash

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

sweet & spicy BBQ sauce, blue cheese crumbles, ranch drizzle, mozzarella, shaved parmesan on lavash

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

basil pesto, squash, zucchini, asparagus, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, shaved parmesan on lavash

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

chopped beef sirloin, American cheese, sauteed onions, Amoroso's hoagie roll

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

hand battered chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, dill pickles, lettuce, chipotle mayo, brioche

Con's Reuben

$16.00

tender house corned beef, braised sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on marble rye

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$21.00

seared grouper fillet, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Con Murphy's Burger

$17.00

1/2 pound black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun

BBQ Bacon Blue Burger

$18.00

1/2 pound black angus beef, blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, smokey BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun

Turkey Burger

$16.00

homemade patty with ground turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun

ENTREES

Fish 'n' Chips

$20.00

North Atlantic battered cod, fresh cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Shepherd's Pie

$20.00

braised lamb, peas, carrots, onions, savory gravy, truffle mashed potatoes

Guinness Beef Stew

$19.00

braised beef, potatoes, carrots, onions, Guinness gravy

Chicken Francaise

$22.00

sautéed chicken cutlet lightly dusted with flour & egg, lemon white wine garlic sauce, haricot verts, jasmine rice

Bangers & Mash

$19.00

grilled Irish sausage, truffle mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, gravy

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00
Blackened Shrimp Risotto

$23.00

parmesan risotto, prosciutto, green peas

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Linguine tossed with julienned yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, red onion, asparagus, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, spinach, sauteed garlic, white wine, parmesan

Classic Mac 'n' Cheese

$15.00

three cheese mac 'n' cheese with American, cheddar & asiago-parmesan

Short Rib Mac 'n' Cheese

$20.00

elbow macaroni, American, cheddar & asiago-parmesan cheese sauce, braised short rib

Lobster Mac 'n' Cheese

$29.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00

SPECIALS

Jumbo Lump Crabcake

$19.00

jumbo lump crabcake, sauteed spinach, Tabasco onions, honey mustard

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Organic grilled chicken marinated in fresh basil & garlic, pesto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Blackened Catfish

$23.00

blackened catfish fillet, braised collard greens, mac 'n' cheese, creamed corn, cornbread

