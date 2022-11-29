A map showing the location of Connect Cafe 756 Armstrong AveView gallery

Connect Cafe 756 Armstrong Ave

756 Armstrong Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66101

Order Again

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Sourdough toast topped with chunky avocadoes and sea salt

Avocado Toast w/ Chili Pumpkin Seeds

$6.95

Avocado toast topped with chili spiced pumpkin seeds

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Swiss and cheddar cheese with fried eggs and bacon on a croissant or toasted sourdough

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Fried eggs with ham, mayo and American cheese on a croissant or toasted sourdough

Egg, Avocado & Swiss Sandwich

$9.95

Fried egg, avocado, swiss and spinach with basil pesto on a croissant or toasted sourdough

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.95+

Choice of one biscuit or two topped with gravy

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey, Avocado & Swiss

$10.95

Turkey, avocado and swiss sandwich with lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

Club Sandwich

$11.95

Ham, turkey, bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo

Roast Beef w/ Horseradish

$10.95

Roast beef with horseradish sauce topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Prosciutto & Mozzerella

$9.95

Prosciutto and mozzarella topped with tomato, basil, fresh greens and vinaigrette

BLT Sandwich

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with the option to add avocado

Mozzarella, Bacon & Pesto

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella and bacon topped with tomato, fresh greens and basil pesto

HOT Santa Fe Chicken

$11.95

Chicken, bacon and provolone topped with avocado, fresh greens, tomato and chipotle mayo

HOT Roast Beef

$10.95

Roast beef with provolone, banana and cherry peppers topped with lettuce, tomato and vinaigrette

HOT Cordon Bleu

$11.95

Chicken breast, ham and swiss topped with fresh greens, tomato and honey mustard

HOT Ham & Roast Beef Melt

$10.95

Ham, roast beef and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and house mayo

HOT Turkey, Bacon & Swiss Melt

$10.95

Turkey, bacon and swiss topped with lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

Box Lunch

$12.95

HOT Pastrami Swiss Marble Rye

$11.95

HOT Grilled Cheese

$5.95

HOT Grilled Cheese & SOUP

$8.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Fresh greens with chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado and cucumbers

Garden Salad

$4.95+

Fresh greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, craisins, croutons and red onion

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Fresh greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, olives, banana and sweet peppers and red onion

Chicken & Avocado Caprese

$11.95

Fresh greens with chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella and croutons

Spinach & Berry Salad

$10.95

Fresh spinach with fresh berries, avocado, bleu cheese, candied pecans and a honey-poppy seed dressing

Café Salad

$10.95

Fresh mixed greens with feta, kidney beans, craisins, pepitas and a rosemary-basil vinaigrette

Wraps

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.95

Roast beef with cherry pepper cream cheese, red onion and mixed greens

Turkey & Roasted Red Pepper Wrap

$9.95

Turkey, roasted red pepper cream cheese, spinach and bacon

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Pulled chicken breast, bacon, ranch cream cheese, lettuce and tomato

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Mix greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, spinach and herbed cream cheese

Extras

Yogurt Parfait

$5.95

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Muffin

$4.95

Cookie

$2.95

Brownie

$3.95

Marzipan Croissant

$5.95

Butter Croissant

$5.95

Pains au Chocolat Croissant

$5.95

Poptart

$5.95

Choc Hazel Croissant

$3.95

Cheesecake

$4.95

Whole Apple Pie

$19.95

Whole Pecan Pie

$19.95

Sides

Coleslaw

$1.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$1.95

Soup

$4.95

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Café au Lait

$3.50+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Double Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Cold Drinks

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$2.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

756 Armstrong Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66101

Directions

