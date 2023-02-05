Connection Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, PA 17522
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
No Reviews
1763 West Main St ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurant
Brickerville House Family Restaurant
4.4 • 1,059
2 E 28th Division Hwy Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurant
Cloister Club American Legion Post 429
No Reviews
300 Cocalico Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurant
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurant