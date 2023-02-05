Restaurant header imageView gallery

Connection Cafe

70 Clay School Road

Ephrata, PA 17522

Breakfast

Selection of the Day
Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

$2.75

Blueberry, Apple Cinnamon or Mixes Berry with Milk

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Egg, Choice of Bacon/Sausage/Canadian Bacon on English Muffin/Bagel/Croissant/White/Whole Wheat/Sourdough

Muffin

Muffin

$2.50

Banana Nut, Cinnamon

Pastries

Pastries

$3.25

Selection of the day

Quiche

Quiche

$5.25

Meat Lovers, Quiche Lorraine or Veggie Quiche

Seasonal Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$2.50Out of stock
Toast

Toast

$1.75

Choice of Butter, Jelly, Peanut Butter, Cream Cheese

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Lunch

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Mayo

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$11.15

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Mayo on a Ciabatta Sub Roll

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$8.45

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese & Mayo

Ham Sub

Ham Sub

$10.85

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese & Mayo on Ciabatta Sub Roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Our House Made Chicken Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on Croissant or Ciabatta Roll

Soup

Soup

$4.60

Chicken Corn Soup Creamy Potato Bacon

Chicken Salad on a Bed of Greens

Chicken Salad on a Bed of Greens

$10.25

Our House Made Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce & Tomato

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing Chicken Add $4.50

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.25

Bed of Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cheese, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.75

Bed of Greens, Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Potato Chips

$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Cookies

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$2.25

Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Sourdough

Drinks

Coffee - 10 OZ. OR 16 OZ.

Coffee - 10 OZ. OR 16 OZ.

Light, Medium, Dark

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Hot Tea - 10 OZ. OR 16 OZ.

Hot Tea - 10 OZ. OR 16 OZ.

$2.00

Assorted Variety

Iced Tea - 10 OZ. OR 16 OZ.

Iced Tea - 10 OZ. OR 16 OZ.

$2.00Out of stock

Unsweetened

Chai

Chai

$3.75

Spiced, Turbo (Espresso) or Vanilla

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
London Fog

London Fog

$3.75
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.25

Espresso, Vanilla, Steam Milk.

Soda

Soda

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Milk

Milk

$1.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, PA 17522

Directions

