Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Connection (209)

review star

No reviews yet

730 Milford Rd

Merrimack, NH 03054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAKFAST

Breakfast to be ordered by 8:00AM and picked up no ealier than 9:00AM Daily.
EGG SANDWICH ON ENGLISH MUFFIN

EGG SANDWICH ON ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.50
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$1.69
YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$1.99
HARD BOILED EGGS

HARD BOILED EGGS

$1.99

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$2.19

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$1.59

Please specify cream, milk, and sugar in the special requests field. At this time we will not be able to offer coffee refills.

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.79
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.79
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.65
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.09
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit209pc@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

730 Milford Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jenn's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
650 Amherst st #6 Nashua, NH 03063
View restaurantnext
Corner Market Cafe #305 - Nashua NH
orange starNo Reviews
4 Blackstone Drive Nashua, NH 03063
View restaurantnext
Wrap City - Amherst
orange starNo Reviews
124 State Rt 101A Amherst, NH 03031
View restaurantnext
Stones Social - Nashua
orange star4.8 • 61
449 Amherst St Nashua, NH 03063
View restaurantnext
Simit Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
262 Amherst St Suite A Nashua, NH 03063
View restaurantnext
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 275
3 Amherst Rd Merrimack, NH 03054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Merrimack

Buckley's Great Steaks
orange star4.5 • 1,605
438 Daniel Webster Hwy Merrimack, NH 03054
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 0320 - 0320 - Merrimack Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
orange star4.3 • 663
3 Continental Boulevard Merrimack, NH 03054
View restaurantnext
Buckley's Bakery Cafe
orange star4.6 • 548
436 Daniel Webster Hwy Merrimack, NH 03054
View restaurantnext
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 275
3 Amherst Rd Merrimack, NH 03054
View restaurantnext
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern
orange star4.7 • 258
454 Daniel Webster Hwy Merrimack, NH 03054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Merrimack
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston