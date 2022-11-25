Main picView gallery

Connell's Fall Creek E11295 US HWY 12

E11295 US HWY 12

Fall Creek, WI 54742

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

** BUFFET**

Friday Night Buffet

$26.95+

Saturday Night Buffet

$32.95+

Add Ons & Upgrades

**ALLERGEN**

**Dairy**

**Gluten-Free**

**Peanut**

**Shellfish Allergen**

American Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Relish Tray + Cracker Basket DINE IN ONLY

$7.00

French Fries (side)

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Hasbrowns with Cheese

$5.50

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Lyonnaise

$4.00

Lyonnaise with Cheese

$5.50

Mini Green Bean Caserole

$6.00

Plate Charge

$5.00

Poblano Corn

$6.00

Steakhouse Potato Salad

$6.00

Steamed Veggies - Side

$4.00

Stuffed Potato

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots (side)

$6.00

To Go Charge - PER PERSON

$1.00+

All Time Favorites

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$19.00

1/4 Chicken Dinner

$17.00

21 Shrimp Platter

$16.00

BBQ Ribs

$27.00+

Chicken and Ribs Combo

$30.00+

Liver

$16.00+

Lynn's Spicy Skillet

$24.00

Paul's Frickin' Chicken

$18.00

Popcorn Chicken Platter

$15.00

Sean’s Meatloaf

$18.00

Appetizers

Calamari

$10.00

Chislic

$16.00

Connell's Curds

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

Potato Boats

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

1/2 Tatcho

$10.00

Full Tatcho

$15.00

Taco Tuesday

$10.00

Burgers

BYO Burger

$15.00

Chicken & Pork

Chicken Kiev

$26.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$26.00

Desserts & After Dinner Drinks

French Silk Pie

$8.00

Grasshopper Pie

$8.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Brandy Alexander

$8.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Golden Cadillac

$8.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Grasshopper

$8.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Grasshopper HALF

$6.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Pink Squirrel

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kid's Mini Corndogs

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Kids Medallions

$10.00

Kids Wedges

$10.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pastas

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Cajun Pasta

$25.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Stuffed Tortellini

$18.00

Veggie Alfredo

$20.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

French Dip

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Salmon Burger BLT

$14.00

Seafood

3pc with Broiled Shrimp

$28.00

3pc with DF Shrimp

$28.00

Haddock - 3pc

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp - Broiled

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp - Deep Fried

$28.00

Perch

$22.00

Salmon

$26.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Tuna

$26.00

Walleye

$28.00

Soups & Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Seasonal Wedge Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad (No Meat)

$5.00+

Entree Salad

$8.00

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Salad Bar Add On

$5.00

Steaks

Bistro Steak (6oz)

$26.00

Bone in Ribeye (16oz)

$34.00

Filet of Sirloin (8oz)

$36.00

Flat Iron (8oz)

$22.00

NY Strip (14oz)

$30.00

Prime Rib FC

$28.00+

Surf n Turf

$38.00

*Specials*

$5 Marg rocks

$5.00

$5 Marg blended

$5.00

$5 Staw Marg Rocks

$5.00

$5 Straw Marg Blended

$5.00

Beer - Domestics

Berry Weiss

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Honey Weiss

$3.00

Leinies Light

$3.00

Leinies Original

$3.00

Leinies Seasonal

$3.50

Mich Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Summer Shandy

$3.50

Beer - Imports

Alaskan

$4.00

Ambergeddon

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Carbliss black Cherry

$5.50

Carbliss cranberry

$5.50

Carbliss lemon

$5.50

Carbliss margarita

$5.50

Corona Light

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$4.00

Leinies Seasonal

$4.00

Moose Drool Brown Ale

$5.00

New Glarus Seasonal

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Stella Bottle

$4.00

Stella Glass

$5.00

Beer - Tap

Mich Light TAP

$4.00+

Busch Light TAP

$4.00+

Spotted Cow TAP

$5.00+

Shiner Bock TAP

$5.00+

Leinies Seasonal TAP

$5.00+

Lakefront IPA TAP

$6.00+

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.00+

Brandy

Rail Brandy

$4.00

Drink Wisconsinbly

$7.00

J Bavet

$5.00

Korbel

$6.00

E & J

$5.00

Gin

Aviator

$4.50

Beefeaters

$5.00

Bombay

$5.00

Hendrick's

$5.00

Rail Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

House Drinks and Specials

Bee's Knees

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bulleit Bramble

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Gimlet - Gin

$5.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$5.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Ice Cream Drink - Brandy Alexander

$7.00

Ice Cream Drink - Golden Cadillac

$7.00

Ice Cream Drink - Grasshopper

$7.00

Ice Cream Drink - Pink Squirrel

$7.00

Junebug

$7.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini -Vodka

$8.00

Martini Gin

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned - Brandy

$5.00

Old Fashioned - Whiskey

$5.00

Paloma

$6.00

Pamatini

$9.00

Pickle Pear Mule

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Southern Gentleman's Tea

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Captain's Float

$8.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Juices, Milk & Soda

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle - Root Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dt. Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dt. Mt. Dew

$2.00

Dt. Squirt

$2.00

Energy Drink

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Milk - Chocolate

$3.00

Milk - White

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Press

$3.00

Sprechers Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Squirt

$2.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Liqueurs and Cordials

Absante

$5.00

Armaretto

$4.00

Bailey's

$4.00

Benedictine

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Chambord

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Courvoisier

$6.00

Creme De Almond

$4.00

Creme De Banana

$4.00

Creme De Cacao - Dark

$4.00

Creme De Cacao - White

$4.00

Creme De Menthe - Dark

$4.00

Creme De Menthe - White

$4.00

Dekuyper Cordials

$4.00

DiSorono

$4.00

Dr. Black Licorice

$4.00

Dr. Cherry

$5.00

Dr. Lemon Drop

$5.00

Dr. Mint

$5.00

Dr. Peach

$5.00

Dr. Vanilla

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Hot Damn

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Mindori

$4.00

Pama

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Polish

$4.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.50

Twenty Grand

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Red Wine

14 Hands Cabernet

$8.00+

14 Hands Merlot

$8.00+

Beringer Bros Bourbon Barrel Cab

$12.00+

Bonanza Cabernet

$10.00+

Boom Boom Syrah

$8.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$9.00+

J. Lohr Cabernet

$10.00+

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Longevity Cabernet

$8.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Melipal Ikella Malbec

$8.00+

Oakleaf Cabernet

$8.00+

Red Diamond Cabernet

$8.00+

Spellbound Merlot

$10.00+

Unshackled Red Blend

$12.00+

BOTTLE ONLY - Bell Gloss Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

$60.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Boen Pinot Noir

$36.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Prisoner Cabernet

$36.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Qulit Cabernet

$60.00

Rum

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$5.00

Captain Silver

$6.00

Captain White

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

Rail Rum

$4.00

Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Casa Migos

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Jose Gold

$6.00

Jose Silver

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Rail Tequila - Gold

$5.00

Rail Tequila - Silver

$4.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$5.00

Absolut Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Kettle One Botanicals

$7.00

Kettle One Citron

$7.00

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Skyy

$5.00

Skyy Flavored

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Cucumber

$7.00

Tito's

$5.00

Van Gough Double Espresso

$7.00

Wheatley

$6.00

Whiskey

45th Border Bourbon

$10.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$7.00

Bib & Tucker

$16.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal Maple

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$6.00

Cutty Sark

$6.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Driftless Glen

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Glenlevit 12 Yr

$6.00

High West Bourbon

$7.00

High West Rye

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

JIm Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Apple

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Jim Beam Rye

$6.00

Johnnie Walker - Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker - Blue

$22.00

Johnnie Walker - Green

$9.00

Johnnie Walker - Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker - Red

$9.00

Kessler

$4.50

Knob Creek Bourbon

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Maker's Mark 46

$7.00

Old Smokey Salted Carmel

$6.00

Ols Smokey - Flavor

$6.00

Ols Smokey Rye

$6.00

Pendleton Canadian

$6.00

Rail Whiskey

$4.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Windsor

$5.00

Windsor Black Cherry

$5.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$7.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$9.00

White Wine

Beringer Main & Vine White Zin

$8.00+

Hess Select Chardonnay - HOUSE

$8.00+

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Kendall Jackson Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

LoDuca Moscato D'Asti

$8.00+

Mersolei Silver - Unoaked Chardonnay

$10.00+

Roscato Sweet Red

$8.00+

Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Seeker - Dry Riesling

$8.00+

Simi Chardonnay

$12.00+

Whispering Angel Rose

$12.00+

Asti Spumante - 750ml

$8.00

Asti Spumante - Single Serve

$2.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Blanc de Blanc Sparkling

$68.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Duckhorn Chardonnay

$60.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Unshackled by Prisioner White Blend

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

E11295 US HWY 12, Fall Creek, WI 54742

Directions

